Datadog Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 844-873-9663 (domestic) or 602-563-8494 (international). The conference ID number is 2275529. A replay of this conference call will be available through November 17, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 2275529. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.datadoghq.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

