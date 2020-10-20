 

The Container Store to Launch Exclusive Product Line With Marie Kondo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

The Container Store, the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products, is launching an exclusive co-branded collection of organizing tools by Marie Kondo, tidying expert, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-nominated television star and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. The Container Store x KonMari line features more than 100 sustainably sourced products and was designed to inspire a tidy and joyful home. The assortment will be available at The Container Store online and in stores nationwide in January 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005893/en/

The Container Store x KonMari (Photo: Business Wire)

The Container Store x KonMari (Photo: Business Wire)

The collection unites the storage and organization mastery of The Container Store with the tidy and joyful ethos of Marie Kondo. The Container Store x KonMari line is designed using premium materials including bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and brings to life Marie Kondo’s vision of making space for what matters most. It is expected to appeal to a variety of consumers seeking simple solutions with an elevated aesthetic to maximize space in their homes.

“When ‘Tidying Up’ premiered in 2019 and consumers immediately connected decluttering and organization with The Container Store, we knew that there was an opportunity to create something special with Marie,” said The Container Store Chairwoman, CEO and President, Melissa Reiff. “We have always developed smart and space saving solutions and cannot wait to introduce this thoughtful and beautifully designed collection of products to our customers.”

“When I was looking to develop products, I wanted a sustainable line that would spark joy and deliver the versatility and expertise The Container Store is famous for,” said Marie Kondo. “I am so proud of what we have created together and thrilled that we were able to infuse aspects of my Japanese heritage into the collaboration.”

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered.

Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges.

About KonMari Media, Inc.

KonMari is a lifestyle brand with a suite of products, services and content designed to help organize homes and bring joy to people’s lives. The company was founded by Marie Kondo, tidying expert and bestselling author, in 2016 and has business verticals across entertainment, book publishing, digital content, e-commerce and a certified Consultant program. KonMari Media, Inc. became a subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc. in 2019. Visit https://konmari.com/ for more information and tidying inspiration.

The Container Store Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Amazon Donates Millions of Items to More Than One Thousand Charities Worldwide this Holiday Season
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:07 Uhr
The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
13.10.20
The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call