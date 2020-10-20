EVERTEC Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on October 20, 2020 to be paid on December 4, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 2, 2020.

EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.