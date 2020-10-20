Clovis Oncology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on November 5

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s results in greater detail.

The conference call is being webcast and can be accessed from the Clovis Oncology website at www.clovisoncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.