 

Alaska Communications to Announce Q3 2020 Financial Results November 4 and Conduct Conference Call November 5

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK), will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after markets close Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss operating results Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. There will be a live question and answer session after prepared remarks.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call at 1-800-430-8332 and enter code 1313142. All other parties can access the call at 1-323-289-6581 using the same code.

The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's investor website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for 30 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available two hours after the call ends and will run until December 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET. To hear the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-888-203-1112 and enter code 1313142. All other parties can call 1-719-457-0820 and enter code 1313142.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is a leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data and voice network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit http://www.alaskacommunications.com or http://www.alsk.com.

