Alaska Communications to Announce Q3 2020 Financial Results November 4 and Conduct Conference Call November 5

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK), will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after markets close Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss operating results Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. There will be a live question and answer session after prepared remarks.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call at 1-800-430-8332 and enter code 1313142. All other parties can access the call at 1-323-289-6581 using the same code.