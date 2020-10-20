Xeris Pharmaceuticals Granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for Its Novel Concentrated Diazepam Formulation (XP-0863) For Injection

"The FDA's Fast Track designation highlights the clear unmet need in treating acute repetitive seizures with the preparations of diazepam available today and highlights our opportunity to dramatically improve care through the introduction of a ready-to-use injection formulation," said Paul R. Edick, Xeris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are working to identify the right development and commercialization partner who can accelerate our efforts to evaluate and deliver this simple format that could make all the difference in an urgent seizure setting."

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced it was granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigation of XP-0863 (diazepam non-aqueous injection) for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures. Xeris’ XP-0863 was previously granted orphan designations both for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures and for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome.

As previously announced, complete results of the Phase 1b study were shared with the US FDA in an End-of-Phase 1 interaction. The FDA provided feedback that Xeris’ drug development program for XP-0863 could advance directly into a Phase 3 registration study in both pediatric and adult patients with epilepsy.

About Diazepam

Diazepam is in a class of medications called benzodiazepines. It works by calming abnormal overactivity in the brain. Diazepam is used in emergency situations to stop cluster seizures (episodes of increased seizure activity) in people who are already taking medications to control their seizures. Diazepam is only recommended for short-term treatment of seizure attacks. Uncontrolled seizures can turn into serious (possibly fatal) seizures that do not stop (status epilepticus).

About Acute Repetitive Seizures

There are over 2.7 million people with epilepsy in the United States with approximately 200,000 new patients diagnosed each year. It is estimated that between 30% and 40% of these patients are uncontrolled on oral therapy and are at risk for acute breakthrough seizures. Acute repetitive or cluster seizures may occur over a number of hours or days and can include any seizure type. Studies have shown that prolonged or repetitive seizures can cause neurological damage and dramatically increase the risk of changes in neuropsychological function or even death.