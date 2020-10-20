 

Tenet Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Update on Effects of COVID-19

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) (NYSE: THC) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (3Q20).

Ronald A. Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter of 2020 was in many ways more challenging than the second, with COVID positive inpatient census surging by approximately 64 percent in our markets in late July and August. Our operators executed exceptionally throughout our entire system, ensuring they cared for the surge in COVID patients and continued the safe return of non-COVID patient volumes closer to normalized levels. Our operating discipline was further demonstrated as we exceeded expectations for both Adjusted EBITDA of $621 million, before adjusting for the changes in guidance issued by HHS in September, as well as cash flows, which increased by 26 percent on a year-over-year comparison before the additions of grants and advances. With the issuance of revised guidance on grant income from HHS late in the quarter, we, along with other providers, are facing new challenges in terms of federal support. We believe our hospitals’ focus on additions of strategic service lines, coupled with continued positive growth and efficiency at USPI and Conifer, has positioned us well this quarter and provides the basis for continued solid performance going forward.”

Tenet's results for 3Q20 versus the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (3Q19) as well as the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (YTD 3Q20) versus the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (YTD 3Q19) are as follows:

($ in millions, except per share results)

3Q20

3Q19

YTD 3Q20

YTD 3Q19

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Tenet common shareholders

$(197)

$(227)

$(15)

$(223)

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Tenet common shareholders per diluted share

$(1.87)

$(2.19)

$(0.14)

$(2.16)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income

$621

$639

$1,415

$1,931

Adjusted EBITDA

$551

$639

$1,868

$1,931

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$0.64

$0.64

$3.17

$1.89

 

The table above as well as tables and discussions throughout this earnings release include certain financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of GAAP measures to the Adjusted (non-GAAP) measures used are detailed in Tables #1-3 included at the end of this earnings release. Management’s reasoning for the use of these non-GAAP measures and descriptions of the various non-GAAP measures are included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release.

COVID-19 Pandemic (COVID)

  • As previously disclosed, the Company has been experiencing operational and financial challenges associated with COVID. As Tenet continues to manage COVID and its impact on operations, the Company remains committed to the highest standards of safety, with protocols focused on the protection of its patients and employees. Operational teams monitor real-time data to ensure sufficient staffing, intensive care unit bed capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE). Outpatient facilities are also safely performing elective procedures, and the Company's hospitals and ambulatory platform continue to follow all state and local guidelines concerning elective care.
  • As discussed below, Tenet has taken a number of actions since the onset of the pandemic to enhance its liquidity given the volatility of the environment. As of October 19, 2020, the Company had approximately $3.3 billion of cash on hand and no borrowings under its $1.9 billion line-of-credit facility.
  • Through October 19, 2020, the Company had received approximately $1.5 billion of Medicare advance payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Repayment terms for the Medicare advance payments were recently revised by the federal government with repayments now in stages that begin 12 months from the provider's receipt of the advance payments. An interest rate of 4 percent will also be assessed on any outstanding balances 29 months from the initial advance.
  • Additionally, the Company has received approximately $890 million of grant aid from federal stimulus relief funds associated with the pandemic. The Company recognized approximately $453 million of grant aid as income YTD 3Q20 ($8 million is included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates) with grants received being evaluated based on recently updated guidance from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Results from Continuing Operations Attributable to Tenet Common Shareholders

  • Net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company's common shareholders in 3Q20 was $197 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, (which included an after-tax loss of $237 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, from early retirement of debt transactions, partially offset by an income tax benefit of $119 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, associated with a change in tax accounting method) versus a net loss from continuing operations of $227 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in 3Q19 (which included the impact of an after-tax loss of $178 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, associated with early retirement of debt transactions). Also, 3Q20 included the negative impact of $70 million pre-tax ($53 million after-tax, or $0.50 per diluted share) from the reversal of grant income recognized in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20) due to the revised guidance from HHS discussed above.
  • For YTD 3Q20, the loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company's common shareholders was $15 million, or $0.14 per diluted share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $223 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, for YTD 3Q19. YTD 3Q20 included an after-tax loss of $240 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, from early retirement of debt transactions, partially offset by the change in tax accounting method during 3Q20 of $119 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, and a favorable income tax benefit of $88 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, due to an increase in the deductibility of interest expense for income tax purposes as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. YTD 3Q19 included an after-tax loss of $224 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, associated with early retirement of debt transactions.

Adjusted Results from Continuing Operations Available to Tenet Common Shareholders

Reconciliations of net loss attributable to Tenet common shareholders to Adjusted net income from continuing operations available to Tenet's common shareholders are contained in Table #1 at the end of this release.

  • Tenet’s 3Q20 Adjusted net income from continuing operations available to its common shareholders was $68 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $67 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in 3Q19.
  • For YTD 3Q20, Tenet reported Adjusted net income from continuing operations available to its common shareholders of $336 million, or $3.17 per diluted share, compared to $198 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in YTD 3Q19.

Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliations of net loss attributable to Tenet common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA are contained in Table #2 at the end of this release.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q20 was $621 million excluding the impact of a $70 million reversal of grant income from 2Q20, or $551 million including the grant income reversal, compared to $639 million in 3Q19.
  • For YTD 3Q20, Adjusted EBITDA was $1.868 billion compared to $1.931 billion in YTD 3Q19.

Hospital Operations and Other (Hospital) Segment Results

Tenet’s Hospital segment is comprised of acute care and specialty hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, freestanding urgent care centers (nearly all of which are managed by USPI and operated under the MedPost brand), micro-hospitals and physician practices.

Hospital segment results ($ in millions)

3Q20

3Q19

YTD 3Q20

YTD 3Q19

Net operating revenues

$3,803

$3,850

$10,725

$11,539

Grant income

$(57)

$417

Same-hospital net patient service revenues (a)

$3,502

$3,562

$9,874

$10,666

Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income

$297

$342

$657

$1,048

Adjusted EBITDA

$240

$342

$1,074

$1,048

Same-hospital admissions (decline) growth (a)

(11.4)%

3.6%

(12.0)%

2.2%

Same-hospital adjusted admissions (decline) growth (a)(b)

(15.9)%

2.8%

(16.0)%

1.8%

 

(a)

Same-hospital revenues and statistical data include those for the 65 hospitals operated by the Company’s Hospital segment continuously from January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. Revenues and volumes for any hospitals acquired or disposed of during that time frame are excluded.

 

(b)

Adjusted admissions represents actual patient admissions adjusted to include outpatient services provided by facilities in our Hospital segment by multiplying actual patient admissions by the sum of gross inpatient revenues and outpatient revenues, then dividing that result by gross inpatient revenues.

Revenues and Volumes

  • Net operating revenues (which exclude grant income) in the Hospital segment were $3.803 billion in 3Q20, a decline of 1.2 percent from $3.850 billion in 3Q19. The decrease in revenues was due to lower patient volumes as a result of COVID, substantially offset by higher patient acuity and negotiated rate increases.
  • Net operating revenues also included $54 million from the California Provider Fee program in 3Q20 compared to $58 million in 3Q19.
  • On a same-hospital basis, net patient service revenues were $3.502 billion in 3Q20, a decline of 1.7 percent from $3.562 billion in 3Q19.
  • Net operating revenues in the Hospital segment were $10.725 billion in YTD 3Q20, a decline of 7.1 percent from $11.539 billion in YTD 3Q19. The decrease in revenues was due to lower patient volumes associated with COVID, partially offset by higher patient acuity, negotiated rate increases and admissions growth in January and February 2020.
  • On a same-hospital basis, net patient service revenues were $9.874 billion in YTD 3Q20, a decline of 7.4 percent from $10.666 billion in YTD 3Q19.
  • The table below demonstrates same-hospital volumes in June and during the quarter as a percent of the comparable period in 2019 on a same business-day basis:

Hospital Segment Volume
Statistics

June 2020

July 2020

August 2020

Sept. 2020

3Q20

Admissions

~90%

~90%

~87%

~88%

~89%

Outpatient visits

~77%

~86%

~82%

~83%

~84%

Emergency Room visits

~77%

~80%

~76%

~74%

~77%

Hospital surgeries

~90%

~87%

~88%

~92%

~89%

  • Net patient service revenue per adjusted admission increased 16.9 percent year-over-year for 3Q20 primarily reflecting higher patient acuity, as well as negotiated rate increases.

Operating Expenses

  • Total selected operating expenses in the segment in 3Q20 increased $3 million as continuing cost efficiency initiatives, as well as necessary cost reductions due to the decline in patient volumes associated with the pandemic essentially offset the temporary staffing and premium pay costs in markets that experienced COVID surges during 3Q20 as well as higher supply costs for PPE. Selected operating expenses include salaries, wages and benefits, supplies and other operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the segment was $297 million in 3Q20 excluding the negative impact of a $57 million reversal of grant income. Including the grant income reversal, Adjusted EBITDA was $240 million in 3Q20, a decrease of 29.8 percent compared to $342 million in 3Q19. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8 percent in 3Q20 (excluding the reversal of $57 million of grant income) compared to 8.9 percent in 3Q19.
  • For YTD 3Q20, Adjusted EBITDA was $1.074 billion compared to $1.048 billion in YTD 3Q19. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0 percent in YTD 3Q20 compared to 9.1 percent in YTD 3Q19.

Ambulatory Care (Ambulatory) Segment Results

Tenet’s Ambulatory business segment is comprised of the operations of United Surgical Partners International (USPI). As of September 30, 2020, USPI had interests in 263 ambulatory surgery centers, 40 urgent care centers (nearly all of which operate under the CareSpot brand), 24 imaging centers and 25 surgical hospitals in 28 states. The Company owns 95 percent of USPI.

Ambulatory segment results

($ in millions)

3Q20

3Q19

YTD 3Q20

YTD 3Q19

Net operating revenues

$565

$522

$1,423

$1,526

Grant income excluding equity earnings impact

$(9)

$28

Grant income in equity earnings

$(4)

$8

Same-facility system-wide net patient service revenues (c)

$1,220

$1,145

$3,038

$3,293

Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income

$228

$207

$502

$591

Adjusted EBITDA

$215

$207

$538

$591

Adjusted EBITDA less facility-level NCI excluding grant income

$146

$134

$324

$378

Adjusted EBITDA less facility-level NCI

$138

$134

$344

$378

Same-facility system-wide surgical cases (decline) growth

(5.9)%

4.4%

(18.8)%

3.3%

Same-facility system-wide total ambulatory cases (decline) growth

(0.3)%

5.1%

(12.9)%

3.1%

 

(c)

Same-facility system-wide revenues and statistical information include the results of the facilities in which the Ambulatory segment has an investment that are not consolidated by Tenet (of the 352 facilities at September 30, 2020, the results of 108 were accounted for under the equity method for unconsolidated affiliates). To help analyze the segment’s results of operations, management uses system-wide measures, which include revenues and cases of both consolidated and unconsolidated facilities.

Revenues and Volumes

  • The Ambulatory segment produced net operating revenues of $565 million in 3Q20, an increase of 8.2 percent compared to $522 million in 3Q19 reflecting higher acuity and new service line growth.
  • For YTD 3Q20, segment net operating revenues of $1.423 billion decreased 6.7 percent compared to $1.526 billion in YTD 3Q19 due to the impact of the pandemic.
  • On a same-facility system-wide basis, net operating revenues increased 6.5 percent in 3Q20, with total cases decreasing 0.3 percent and revenue per case increasing 6.9 percent. On a same-facility system-wide basis, YTD 3Q20 revenues decreased 7.8 percent, with total cases decreasing 12.9 percent and revenue per case increasing 5.9 percent.
  • In the surgical business, which represents the majority of segment net operating revenues, same-facility system-wide revenues increased 6.3 percent in 3Q20, with cases down 5.9 percent and revenue per case up 13.0 percent reflecting higher acuity cases and new service line growth. YTD 3Q20 same-facility system-wide surgical business revenues declined 7.8 percent, with cases down 18.8 percent and revenue per case up 13.6 percent.
  • The table below demonstrates same-facility system-wide surgical cases in June and during the quarter as a percent of the comparable period in 2019 on a same business-day basis:

Ambulatory Segment

June 2020

July 2020

August 2020

Sept. 2020

3Q20

Surgical cases

~90%

~94%

~93%

~96%

~94%

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q20 grew 10.1 percent to $228 million compared to 3Q19, excluding the negative impact of a $13 million reversal of grant income. Including the grant income reversal, Adjusted EBITDA was $215 million in 3Q20, up 3.9 percent from $207 million in 3Q19. Adjusted EBITDA less facility-level noncontrolling interest (NCI) was $138 million, up 3.0 percent from $134 million in 3Q19, or up 9.0 percent excluding the impact of the grant income reversal.
  • For YTD 3Q20, the segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $538 million, a decrease of 9.0 percent from $591 million in YTD 3Q19. Adjusted EBITDA less facility-level NCI was $344 million, a decline of 9.0 percent from $378 million in YTD 3Q19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for each of the 3Q20 and YTD 3Q20 periods included the (reversal) recognition of $(13) million and $36 million, respectively, of grant income.

Conifer Segment Results

Tenet’s Conifer business segment provides healthcare point-of-service and end-to-end business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, healthcare plans and other entities.

Conifer segment results ($ in millions)

3Q20

3Q19

YTD 3Q20

YTD 3Q19

Net operating revenues

$325

$336

$962

$1,040

Adjusted EBITDA

$96

$90

$256

$292

The Company continues to work on spinning off its Conifer segment. This transaction is expected to both enhance shareholder value and reduce the level of debt on Tenet through a tax-free debt-for-debt exchange.

Revenues

  • During 3Q20, Conifer segment revenues declined 3.3 percent to $325 million, from $336 million in 3Q19, primarily due to the impact of COVID volume declines of its clients, as well as attrition due to planned hospital divestitures by both Tenet and other clients. Revenues from third-party clients declined 3.6 percent to $189 million in 3Q20 from $196 million in 3Q19, which was anticipated due to the previously described hospital divestitures.
  • During YTD 3Q20, Conifer’s revenues declined 7.5 percent to $962 million, from $1.040 billion in YTD 3Q19 primarily due to the same factors impacting 3Q20 revenues. Revenues from third-party customers declined 5.1 percent to $577 million in YTD 3Q20 from $608 million in 3Q19.

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Conifer generated $96 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q20, up 6.7 percent from $90 million in 3Q19 primarily due to its cost efficiency initiatives. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.5 percent in 3Q20 compared to 26.8 percent in 3Q19.
  • Conifer generated $256 million of Adjusted EBITDA in YTD 3Q20, down 12.3 percent from $292 million in YTD 3Q19 primarily due to the impact of COVID on its clients. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.6 percent in YTD 3Q20 compared to 28.1 percent in YTD 3Q19.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flows and Liquidity

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ in millions)

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$3,300

$262

Accounts receivable days outstanding

55.8

58.4

Line-of-credit borrowings outstanding

Ratio of net debt plus Medicare advances liability to Adjusted EBITDA (d)

5.21

5.31

(d)

Net debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents

  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $3.038 billion higher than at December 31, 2019 as the Company maintained cash on hand to ensure sufficient liquidity given COVID operational pressures.
  • The Company had no outstanding borrowings on its $1.9 billion credit line as of September 30, 2020.
  • The Company's ratio of net debt plus the Medicare advances liability to Adjusted EBITDA was 5.21x at September 30, 2020 compared to 5.03x at June 30, 2020.
  • During 3Q20, the Company completed a $2.5 billion offering of 6.125% senior unsecured notes and retired all of its previously-outstanding 8.125% unsecured notes that were due in April 2022. This transaction eliminated any significant debt maturities until June 2023 as well as reduces future annual cash interest expense payments by approximately $50 million.

Cash flows and liquidity

Reconciliations of net cash provided by operating activities to both Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are contained in Table #3 at the end of this release.

($ in millions)

3Q20

3Q19

Net cash provided by operating activities

$593

$419

Capital expenditures

$(86)

$(156)

Free cash flow

$507

$263

Adjusted free cash flow

$646

$318

Net cash used in investing activities

$(117)

$(123)

Net cash used in financing activities

$(690)

$(231)

  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $214 million during 3Q20 to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $3.514 billion at June 30, 2020.
  • The Company produced positive free cash flow of $507 million in 3Q20, or $331 million excluding $174 million of stimulus grants and $2 million of Medicare advances received in the quarter.
  • Important sources and (uses) of cash during 3Q20 included:
    • $2.500 billion in proceeds from issuance of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due in 2028
    • $(3.062) billion for early retirement of all outstanding 8.125% senior unsecured notes due April 2022, including accrued interest of $(105) million that was accelerated from October 2020
    • Receipt of approximately $178 million of stimulus grant funds and $5 million of Medicare advances ($174 million of grants and $2 million of advances are included in free cash flow; the remaining $4 million of grants and $3 million of advances were received by USPI's non-consolidated affiliates and are included in net cash from financing activities)
    • Approximately $89 million deferral of the Company's payroll tax match under COVID stimulus legislation
    • $(68) million for a litigation settlement
    • $(26) million for transaction costs associated with the issuance of $2.5 billion of notes discussed above

Management’s Webcast Discussion of Results

Tenet management will discuss the Company’s 3Q20 results in a webcast scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on October 21, 2020. Investors can access the webcast through the Company’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors.

The slide presentation associated with the webcast referenced above, a copy of this earnings press release and a related supplemental financial disclosures document will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website on October 20, 2020.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” - that is, statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address the Company's expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “see,” “target,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, especially with regards to developments related to COVID-19. Particular uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the other factors disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent Form 10-Q filings and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 520 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet common shareholders before (1) the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, (2) net loss attributable (income available) to noncontrolling interests, (3) income (loss) from discontinued operations, (4) income tax expense (benefit), (5) gain (loss) from early extinguishment of debt, (6) other non-operating income (expense), net, (7) interest expense, (8) litigation and investigation (costs) benefits, net of reinsurance recoveries, (9) net gains (losses) on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities, (10) impairment and restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs, (11) depreciation and amortization and (12) income (loss) from divested and closed businesses. Litigation and investigation costs excluded do not include ordinary course of business malpractice and other litigation and related expenses.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as Adjusted net income available (loss attributable) from continuing operations to Tenet common shareholders, divided by the weighted average primary or diluted shares outstanding in the reporting period.
  • Adjusted net income available (loss attributable) from continuing operations to Tenet common shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet common shareholders before (1) income (loss) from discontinued operations, (2) gain (loss) from early extinguishment of debt, (3) litigation and investigation (costs) benefits, net of reinsurance recoveries, (4) net gains (losses) on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities, (5) impairment and restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs, (6) income (loss) from divested and closed businesses and (7) the associated impact of these items on taxes and noncontrolling interests. Litigation and investigation costs excluded do not include ordinary course of business malpractice and other litigation and related expenses.
  • Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as (1) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less (2) purchases of property and equipment for continuing operations.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as (1) Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations, less (2) purchases of property and equipment from continuing operations.
  • Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as cash provided by (used in) operating activities prior to (1) payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlement, and (2) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations.

The Company believes the foregoing non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts because they present additional information on the Company’s financial performance. Investors, analysts, Company management and the Company’s Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP measures, to track the Company’s financial and operating performance and compare the Company’s performance to its peer companies, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures in their presentations and earnings releases. The Human Resources Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management’s performance for the purpose of determining incentive compensation. Additional information regarding the purpose and utility of specific non-GAAP measures used in this release is set forth below.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, in part, because certain investors and analysts use both historical and projected Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, as factors in determining the estimated fair value of shares of the Company’s common stock. Company management also regularly reviews the Adjusted EBITDA performance for each operating segment. The Company does not use Adjusted EBITDA to measure liquidity, but instead to measure operating performance.

The Company uses, and believes investors use, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as supplemental non-GAAP measures to analyze cash flows generated from the Company's operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors in evaluating its ability to fund distributions paid to noncontrolling interests or for acquisitions, purchasing equity interests in joint ventures or repaying debt.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because these measures exclude many items that are included in the Company's financial statements, they do not provide a complete measure of the Company's operating performance. For example, the Company's definitions of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow do not include other important uses of cash including (1) cash used to purchase businesses or joint venture interests, or (2) any items that are classified as Cash Flows From Financing Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, including items such as (i) cash used to repay borrowings, (ii) distributions paid to noncontrolling interests, or (iii) payments under the Put/Call Agreement for USPI redeemable noncontrolling interest, which are recorded on the Statement of Cash Flows as the purchase of noncontrolling interest. Accordingly, investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating the Company's financial performance.

 

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Financial Statements and Reconciliations

3Q20 Earnings Release

 

 

Table of Contents

 

Description

Page

Consolidated Statements of Operations

13

Consolidated Balance Sheets

15

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

16

Segment Reporting

17

Table #1 - Reconciliations of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income

18

Table #2 - Reconciliations of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

20

Table #3 - Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

22

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

Change

Net operating revenues

 

$

4,557

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,568

 

 

100.0

%

 

(0.2)

%

Grant income

 

(66)

 

 

(1.4)

%

 

 

 

%

 

n/a

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

 

44

 

 

1.0

%

 

38

 

 

0.8

%

 

15.8

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries, wages and benefits

 

2,142

 

 

47.1

%

 

2,172

 

 

47.6

%

 

(1.4)

%

Supplies

 

784

 

 

17.2

%

 

760

 

 

16.6

%

 

3.2

%

Other operating expenses, net

 

1,058

 

 

23.2

%

 

1,036

 

 

22.7

%

 

2.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

215

 

 

4.7

%

 

205

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

57

 

 

1.3

%

 

46

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

9

 

 

0.2

%

 

84

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

Net (gains) losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

(1)

 

 

%

 

1

 

 

%

 

 

Operating income

 

271

 

 

5.9

%

 

302

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

Interest expense

 

(263)

 

 

 

 

(244)

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-operating expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

(3)

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(312)

 

 

 

 

(180)

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes

 

(304)

 

 

 

 

(125)

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

197

 

 

 

 

(22)

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations, before discontinued operations

 

(107)

 

 

 

 

(147)

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(106)

 

 

 

 

(146)

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests

 

90

 

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(196)

 

 

 

 

$

(226)

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts (attributable) available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

 

$

(197)

 

 

 

 

$

(227)

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(196)

 

 

 

 

$

(226)

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings per share (attributable) available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(1.87)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.19)

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(1.86)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.18)

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(1.87)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.19)

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(1.86)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.18)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares and dilutive securities outstanding
(in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

105,263

 

 

 

 

103,558

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

105,263

 

 

 

 

103,558

 

 

 

 

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

Change

Net operating revenues

 

$

12,725

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

13,673

 

 

100.0

%

 

(6.9)

%

Grant income

 

445

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

 

%

 

n/a

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

 

103

 

 

0.8

%

 

114

 

 

0.8

%

 

(9.6)

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries, wages and benefits

 

6,193

 

 

48.6

%

 

6,468

 

 

47.3

%

 

(4.3)

%

Supplies

 

2,158

 

 

17.0

%

 

2,254

 

 

16.5

%

 

(4.3)

%

Other operating expenses, net

 

3,054

 

 

24.0

%

 

3,136

 

 

22.9

%

 

(2.6)

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

624

 

 

4.9

%

 

627

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

166

 

 

1.3

%

 

101

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

13

 

 

0.1

%

 

115

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

Net (gains) losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

(4)

 

 

%

 

3

 

 

%

 

 

Operating income

 

1,069

 

 

8.4

%

 

1,083

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

Interest expense

 

(761)

 

 

 

 

(742)

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-operating income (expense), net

 

3

 

 

 

 

(3)

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(316)

 

 

 

 

(227)

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations, before income taxes

 

(5)

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

227

 

 

 

 

(75)

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations, before discontinued operations

 

222

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

222

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests

 

237

 

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(15)

 

 

 

 

$

(212)

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts (attributable) available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

 

$

(15)

 

 

 

 

$

(223)

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(15)

 

 

 

 

$

(212)

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings per share (attributable) available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.14)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.16)

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.14)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.05)

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.14)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.16)

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.14)

 

 

 

 

$

(2.05)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares and dilutive securities outstanding

(in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

104,803

 

 

 

 

103,181

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

104,803

 

 

 

 

103,181

 

 

 

 

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(Dollars in millions)

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

3,300

 

 

$

262

 

Accounts receivable

 

2,479

 

 

2,743

 

Inventories of supplies, at cost

 

349

 

 

310

 

Income tax receivable

 

2

 

 

10

 

Assets held for sale

 

386

 

 

387

 

Other current assets

 

1,292

 

 

1,369

 

Total current assets

 

7,808

 

 

5,081

 

Investments and other assets

 

2,445

 

 

2,369

 

Deferred income taxes

 

436

 

 

183

 

Property and equipment, at cost, less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

6,618

 

 

6,878

 

Goodwill

 

7,302

 

 

7,252

 

Other intangible assets, at cost, less accumulated amortization

 

1,578

 

 

1,602

 

Total assets

 

$

26,187

 

 

$

23,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

155

 

 

$

171

 

Accounts payable

 

1,025

 

 

1,204

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

834

 

 

877

 

Professional and general liability reserves

 

285

 

 

330

 

Accrued interest payable

 

218

 

 

245

 

Liabilities held for sale

 

91

 

 

44

 

Contract liabilities

 

1,500

 

 

61

 

Other current liabilities

 

1,735

 

 

1,273

 

Total current liabilities

 

5,843

 

 

4,205

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

15,561

 

 

14,580

 

Professional and general liability reserves

 

666

 

 

635

 

Defined benefit plan obligations

 

525

 

 

560

 

Deferred income taxes

 

27

 

 

27

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,564

 

 

1,415

 

Total liabilities

 

24,186

 

 

21,422

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries

 

1,479

 

 

1,506

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

7

 

 

7

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

4,826

 

 

4,760

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(251)

 

 

(257)

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(2,542)

 

 

(2,513)

 

Common stock in treasury, at cost

 

(2,414)

 

 

(2,414)

 

Total shareholders’ deficit

 

(374)

 

 

(417)

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

896

 

 

854

 

Total equity

 

522

 

 

437

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

26,187

 

 

$

23,365

 

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in millions)

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

222

 

 

$

47

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

624

 

 

627

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

(246)

 

 

65

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

38

 

 

34

 

Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

166

 

 

101

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

13

 

 

115

 

Net losses (gains) on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

(4)

 

 

3

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

316

 

 

227

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions received

 

(11)

 

 

(6)

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

30

 

 

25

 

Pre-tax income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

(13)

 

Other items, net

 

(4)

 

 

(14)

 

Changes in cash from operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

280

 

 

(174)

 

Inventories and other current assets

 

30

 

 

(98)

 

Income taxes

 

9

 

 

(4)

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

1,546

 

 

(67)

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

205

 

 

(15)

 

Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements

 

(252)

 

 

(136)

 

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations, excluding income taxes

 

(1)

 

 

(4)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

2,961

 

 

713

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment — continuing operations

 

(374)

 

 

(492)

 

Purchases of businesses or joint venture interests, net of cash acquired

 

(61)

 

 

(23)

 

Proceeds from sales of facilities and other assets — continuing operations

 

13

 

 

44

 

Proceeds from sales of facilities and other assets — discontinued operations

 

 

 

17

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities, long-term investments and other assets

 

44

 

 

52

 

Purchases of marketable securities and equity investments

 

(41)

 

 

(25)

 

Other long-term assets

 

(4)

 

 

1

 

Other items, net

 

17

 

 

0

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(406)

 

 

(426)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings under credit facility

 

(740)

 

 

(1,880)

 

Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility

 

740

 

 

2,155

 

Repayments of other borrowings

 

(3,244)

 

 

(6,084)

 

Proceeds from other borrowings

 

3,815

 

 

5,718

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(48)

 

 

(63)

 

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests

 

(184)

 

 

(223)

 

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests

 

7

 

 

15

 

Purchases of noncontrolling interests

 

(34)

 

 

(8)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

 

13

 

 

4

 

Other items, net

 

158

 

 

(18)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

483

 

 

(384)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

3,038

 

 

(97)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

262

 

 

411

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

3,300

 

 

$

314

 

Supplemental disclosures:

 

 

 

 

Interest paid, net of capitalized interest

 

$

(757)

 

 

$

(705)

 

Income tax payments, net

 

$

(10)

 

 

$

(18)

 

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

SEGMENT REPORTING

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospital Operations and other total prior to inter-segment eliminations

 

$

3,803

 

 

$

3,850

 

 

$

10,725

 

 

$

11,539

 

Ambulatory Care

 

565

 

 

522

 

 

1,423

 

 

1,526

 

Conifer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tenet

 

136

 

 

140

 

 

385

 

 

432

 

Other clients

 

189

 

 

196

 

 

577

 

 

608

 

Total Conifer revenues

 

325

 

 

336

 

 

962

 

 

1,040

 

Inter-segment eliminations

 

(136)

 

 

(140)

 

 

(385)

 

 

(432)

 

Total

 

$

4,557

 

 

$

4,568

 

 

$

12,725

 

 

$

13,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospital Operations and other

 

$

3

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

12

 

Ambulatory Care

 

41

 

 

37

 

 

102

 

 

102

 

Total

 

$

44

 

 

$

38

 

 

$

103

 

 

$

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospital Operations and other

 

$

240

 

 

$

342

 

 

$

1,074

 

 

$

1,048

 

Ambulatory Care

 

215

 

 

207

 

 

538

 

 

591

 

Conifer

 

96

 

 

90

 

 

256

 

 

292

 

Total

 

$

551

 

 

$

639

 

 

$

1,868

 

 

$

1,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hospital Operations and other

 

$

71

 

 

$

135

 

 

$

328

 

 

$

423

 

Ambulatory Care

 

11

 

 

16

 

 

32

 

 

57

 

Conifer

 

4

 

 

5

 

 

14

 

 

12

 

Total

 

$

86

 

 

$

156

 

 

$

374

 

 

$

492

 

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #1 – Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Common Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations

to Common Shareholders for 2020

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

3rd Qtr

 

YTD

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(196)

 

 

$

(15)

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

1

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(197)

 

 

(15)

 

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

(57)

 

 

(166)

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

(9)

 

 

(13)

 

Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

1

 

 

4

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(312)

 

 

(316)

 

Tax impact of above items

 

112

 

 

140

 

Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders

 

$

68

 

 

$

336

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations

 

$

(1.87)

 

 

$

(0.14)

 

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

(0.54)

 

 

(1.57)

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

(0.08)

 

 

(0.12)

 

Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

0.01

 

 

0.04

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(2.93)

 

 

(2.98)

 

Tax impact of above items

 

1.05

 

 

1.32

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

 

105,263

 

 

104,803

 

Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)

 

106,503

 

 

105,938

 

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #1 – Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations

to Common Shareholders for 2019

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

2019

 

 

3rd Qtr

 

YTD

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(226)

 

 

$

(212)

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

1

 

 

11

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(227)

 

 

(223)

 

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

(46)

 

 

(101)

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

(84)

 

 

(115)

 

Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

(1)

 

 

(3)

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(180)

 

 

(227)

 

Loss from divested and closed businesses

 

(1)

 

 

(2)

 

Noncontrolling interest impact

 

4

 

 

4

 

Tax impact of above items

 

14

 

 

23

 

Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders

 

$

67

 

 

$

198

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations

 

$

(2.19)

 

 

$

(2.16)

 

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

(0.44)

 

 

(0.97)

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

(0.80)

 

 

(1.10)

 

Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

(0.01)

 

 

(0.03)

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(1.72)

 

 

(2.17)

 

Loss from divested and closed businesses

 

(0.01)

 

 

(0.02)

 

Noncontrolling interest impact

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

Tax impact of above items

 

0.13

 

 

0.22

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

1.89

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

 

103,558

 

 

103,181

 

Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)

 

104,582

 

 

104,584

 

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #2 – Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2020

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

2020

 

 

3rd Qtr

 

YTD

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(196)

 

 

$

(15)

 

Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests

 

(90)

 

 

(237)

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

1

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

 

(107)

 

 

222

 

Income tax benefit

 

197

 

 

227

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(312)

 

 

(316)

 

Other non-operating income, net

 

 

 

3

 

Interest expense

 

(263)

 

 

(761)

 

Operating income

 

271

 

 

1,069

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

(9)

 

 

(13)

 

Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

1

 

 

4

 

Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

(57)

 

 

(166)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(215)

 

 

(624)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

551

 

 

$

1,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating revenues

 

$

4,557

 

 

$

12,725

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net operating revenues

 

(4.3)

%

 

(0.1)

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)

 

12.1

%

 

14.7

%

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #2 – Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2019

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

2019

 

 

3rd Qtr

 

YTD

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

 

$

(226)

 

 

$

(212)

 

Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests

 

(80)

 

 

(259)

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

1

 

 

11

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

 

(147)

 

 

36

 

Income tax expense

 

(22)

 

 

(75)

 

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

 

(180)

 

 

(227)

 

Other non-operating expense, net

 

(3)

 

 

(3)

 

Interest expense

 

(244)

 

 

(742)

 

Operating income

 

302

 

 

1,083

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

(84)

 

 

(115)

 

Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

 

(1)

 

 

(3)

 

Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

 

(46)

 

 

(101)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(205)

 

 

(627)

 

Loss from divested and closed businesses

 

(1)

 

 

(2)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

639

 

 

$

1,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating revenues

 

$

4,568

 

 

$

13,673

 

Less: Net operating revenues from health plans

 

 

 

1

 

Adjusted net operating revenues

 

$

4,568

 

 

$

13,672

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net operating revenues

 

(4.9)

%

 

(1.6)

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)

 

14.0

%

 

14.1

%

 

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #3 – Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

2020

 

 

3rd Qtr

 

YTD

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

593

 

 

$

2,961

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(86)

 

 

(374)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

507

 

 

$

2,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(117)

 

 

$

(406)

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

$

(690)

 

 

$

483

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

593

 

 

$

2,961

 

Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements

 

(138)

 

 

(252)

 

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

 

(1)

 

 

(1)

 

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

 

732

 

 

3,214

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(86)

 

 

(374)

 

Adjusted free cash flow – continuing operations

 

$

646

 

 

$

2,840

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

2019

 

 

3rd Qtr

 

YTD

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

419

 

 

$

713

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(156)

 

 

(492)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

263

 

 

$

221

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(123)

 

 

$

(426)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

$

(231)

 

 

$

(384)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

419

 

 

$

713

 

Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements

 

(56)

 

 

(136)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations

 

1

 

 

(4)

 

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

 

474

 

 

853

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(156)

 

 

(492)

 

Adjusted free cash flow – continuing operations

 

$

318

 

 

$

361

 

 

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Tenet to Report its Third Quarter Results on October 20