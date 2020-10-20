Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Mike Murphy will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 2 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.

Registration

To register for the conference call, please use the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1871424. After registering, a confirmation will be sent to you through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or, at minimum, 10 minutes before the start of the call.