Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Mike Murphy will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 2 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.
Registration
To register for the conference call, please use the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1871424. After registering, a confirmation will be sent to you through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or, at minimum, 10 minutes before the start of the call.
Webcast
The webcast and presentation slides, which will provide certain outlook information, can be accessed at Clearwater Paper's website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com.
Replay Information
A replay of the webcast will be available until November 4, 2021, at Clearwater Paper's website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard, and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private branded tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants, and discount stores. The company also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.
For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006147/en/
