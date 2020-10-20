 

Pentair Introduces Connected Salt Level Sensor for Water Softeners

Global water treatment company Pentair (NYSE: PNR) today announces the release of the Connected Salt Level Sensor. Available online, the connected device makes it simple for homeowners to monitor their water softener’s salt level to help ensure a continuous flow of soft water in their home.

The Pentair Connected Salt Level Sensor makes it simple for homeowners to monitor their water softener’s salt level to help ensure a continuous flow of soft water in their home. (Photo: Pentair)

“Our goal is to give our customers access to the best possible water quality through smart, sustainable solutions,” says Melissa Jones, Vice President of Pentair Residential and Commercial Filtration Solutions. “And we do that in a seamless way, using smart technology that makes life easier for them. The new Connected Salt Level Sensor, paired with the Pentair Home app, makes it simpler than ever for the homeowners to ensure their water softener never runs out of salt.”

Water softeners reduce buildup of minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, to improve the quality of the water for daily use in a home. Softened water helps make for easier cleaning, reducing hard water spots and also helping to improve the longevity of water-using appliances like dishwashers and washing machines. Additionally, the softer water helps to create smoother skin and shinier hair while using less soap and shampoo.

Maintaining a water softener is relatively simple, but requires the salt level be maintained at a level adequate to flush out the minerals from the hard water. “The challenge is to remember to check the salt level on a regular basis,” says Jones. “Often homeowners only realize that they need to add salt when the water softness level in the home deteriorates.”

Simple, Don’t-Forget-The-Salt Solution

The Pentair Connected Salt Level Sensor makes it easier for homeowners to check their water softener’s salt levels via their phone anytime, anywhere, using the Pentair Home app. The system provides alerts when the water softener’s salt level is low, so users can pick up salt when it is convenient, eliminating the need for last-minute salt runs. The app also monitors usage trends and battery life, and can connect with multiple sensors for those that need to monitor several homes.

The Connected Salt Level Sensor is battery-powered and compatible with nearly all water softener brands. Set up is easy thanks to the universal brine tank clip and step-by-step instructions in the app.

The Connected Salt Level Sensor is one of a range of connected products from Pentair that gives homeowners control of the water in their homes. To learn more about Pentair’s smart, sustainable water solutions, click here.

About Pentair

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

