Apyx Medical Corporation Announces Two Peer-Reviewed Clinical Publications Evaluating Renuvion's Helium Plasma Technology

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market, today announced the publication of two separate peer-reviewed articles published in the journal, Dermatological Reviews.

“We are very pleased to announce these two peer-reviewed clinical publications, which represent important additions to the portfolio of clinical evidence supporting the use of Renuvion,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Specifically, these publications looked retrospectively at the use of Renuvion when used independently of liposuction for subdermal coagulation in the neck and when used in combination with liposuction for subdermal coagulation in various treatment areas of the body. The data from the retrospective studies in these publications serves to strengthen the risk/benefit profile of Renuvion’s Helium Plasma Technology. Building on the results of these studies, we look forward to the continued expansion of our portfolio of clinical evidence to demonstrate the clinical utility of our Renuvion technology and facilitate broad-based adoption in the market.”