Bonanza Creek Provides an Operational Update and Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Third quarter 2020 estimated average sales volumes of 26.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), up 6% over second quarter volumes

Average third quarter 2020 oil sales volumes of 14.0 thousand barrels per day, sequentially flat with the second quarter of 2020

Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) for the quarter are expected to be $2.23 per Boe, down 13% from second quarter 2020, and down 24% from full year 2019

Rocky Mountain Infrastructure (“RMI”) net effective cost of $1.07 per Boe, which is comprised of approximately $1.64 per boe of operating expenses, offset by $0.57 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners

Total third quarter 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be $1.8 million, bringing YTD capital expenditures to $64.6 million

The Company exited the quarter with over $244 million of liquidity, $20 million outstanding on its credit facility, and cash of approximately $4 million

Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonanza Creek, commented, “We are pleased with the performance of our assets and team during the third quarter and year to date. Our focus on delivering efficient, low cost production resulted in our highest production and lowest unit LOE in Company history. The resulting free cash flow generation has us on track to pay down the remaining $20 million of RBL debt in the coming weeks. We look forward to providing additional color on third quarter results, and our view of the fourth quarter with our earnings release in a few weeks.”

Upcoming Events

The Company announced that it is scheduled to release its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results after market close on November 5, 2020 and will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, on Friday, November 6, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.