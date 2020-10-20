VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the third quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2020.
Unitholders of record on October 30, 2020 will receive a distribution amounting to $1,445,000 or $0.085 per unit, payable November 13, 2020.
Volumes, average sales prices and net profits for the payment period were:
|
Sales volumes:
|
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
130,203
|
|
Natural gas (Mcf)
|
64,863
|
|
Total (BOE)
|
141,014
|
|
Average sales prices:
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
$
|
36.83
|
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
Gross proceeds:
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
$
|
4,795,420
|
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
92,028
|
|
Total gross proceeds
|
$
|
4,887,448
|
|
Costs:
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
$
|
2,316,455
|
|
Production and property taxes
|
|
135,358
|
|
Development expenses
|
