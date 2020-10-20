W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Nine Months

2020 2019 2020 2019

Gross premiums written $ 2,262,545 $ 2,093,050 $ 6,626,163 $ 6,229,141

Net premiums written 1,879,316 1,749,906 5,464,980 5,202,971

Net income to common stockholders 151,678 165,208 218,520 562,638

Net income per diluted share 0.81 0.85 1.15 2.91

Operating income (1) 121,146 163,761 265,210 451,528

Operating income per diluted share 0.65 0.85 1.40 2.33

Return on equity (2) 10.0% 12.2% 4.8% 13.8%

(1) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses.

(2) Return on equity represents net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year stockholders’ equity.

Third quarter highlights included:

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 14.5%.

The reported combined ratio was 93.7%. The accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses was 89.8%.

Catastrophes added 4.2 loss ratio points to the reported combined ratio, with no change in previously reported COVID-19 related losses.

Gross and net premiums written increased 8.1% and 7.4%, respectively.

Book value per share grew 3.7%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Cash and liquid investments of more than $1.6 billion at the holding company.

The Company commented:

The Company reported strong third quarter 2020 results with a combined ratio of 93.7%, in spite of 4.2 points of catastrophe losses. Gross premiums written grew more than 8%, even with the economic disruption and extraordinary challenges COVID-19 presented. Rate increases continued to accelerate in response to rising loss costs and the extremely low interest rate environment. Growth and efficiency initiatives have helped drive our expense ratio to its lowest level in many years.

The Company continues to actively manage market exposure in its investment portfolio by increasing its allocation to high-quality short-term assets, including cash and cash equivalents, which has somewhat moderated fixed-maturity income. We will maintain this defensive position until the uncertainty in the financial markets and the economy begins to abate, and we find a more attractive entry point. Income from investment funds in the third quarter returned to a more normalized level.

The industry’s need for disciplined underwriting and additional rate has been reinforced by, among other factors, the global pandemic, the continued increase in the frequency of catastrophe losses, the ongoing impacts of social inflation and the low interest rate environment. We remain focused on profitable underwriting with low volatility, growth in attractive areas of the market, and total risk-adjusted returns in our investment portfolio.

Our Company is built to succeed in periods of uncertainty through a constant evaluation of risk and reward in all aspects of our business, and to excel in periods of market improvement. The momentum is building, and we are excited for the opportunity before us.

Forward Looking Information

This is a “Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2020 and beyond, are based upon the Company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the related impact on the U.S. and global economies; the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition, including new alternative entrants to the industry; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, including real estate, merger arbitrage, energy related and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts, including claims for cybersecurity-related risks; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19; the impact of climate change, which may increase the frequency and severity of catastrophe events; general economic and market activities, including inflation, interest rates, and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response, on our results and financial condition; foreign currency and political risks (including those associated with the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, or "Brexit") relating to our international operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019; the ability or willingness of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; potential difficulties with technology and/or cyber security issues; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Nine Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 1,879,316 $ 1,749,906 $ 5,464,980 $ 5,202,971 Change in unearned premiums (130,395 ) (73,096 ) (347,727 ) (286,464 ) Net premiums earned 1,748,921 1,676,810 5,117,253 4,916,507 Net investment income 142,650 161,692 402,844 508,279 Net investment gains (losses): Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (7,772 ) 1,465 (89,404 ) 143,691 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (1) 46,750 — 29,093 — Net investment gains (losses) 38,978 1,465 (60,311 ) 143,691 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 87,495 101,880 256,966 283,005 Insurance service fees 21,635 23,681 67,256 71,440 Other income 140 188 2,446 3,200 Total revenues 2,039,819 1,965,716 5,786,454 5,926,122 Expenses: Losses and loss expenses 1,114,632 1,041,471 3,357,011 3,058,950 Other operating costs and expenses 593,969 581,045 1,753,142 1,760,961 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 85,036 101,743 256,032 280,141 Interest expense 39,768 38,475 114,874 119,913 Total expenses 1,833,405 1,762,734 5,481,059 5,219,965 Income before income taxes 206,414 202,982 305,395 706,157 Income tax expense (54,048 ) (37,831 ) (84,900 ) (141,965 ) Net income before noncontrolling interests 152,366 165,151 220,495 564,192 Noncontrolling interests (688 ) 57 (1,975 ) (1,554 ) Net income to common stockholders $ 151,678 $ 165,208 $ 218,520 $ 562,638 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.87 $ 1.17 $ 2.95 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 1.15 $ 2.91 Average shares outstanding (2): Basic 185,765 190,862 187,338 190,593 Diluted 187,717 193,589 189,515 193,557

(1) The inclusion of the allowance for credit losses on investments commenced January 1, 2020 due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

(2) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) Third Quarter Nine Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 1,981,816 $ 1,850,012 $ 5,841,328 $ 5,565,862 Net premiums written 1,628,316 1,529,113 4,754,791 4,601,077 Premiums earned 1,531,093 1,493,854 4,481,092 4,396,071 Pre-tax income 178,971 202,390 431,464 612,777 Loss ratio 64.4 % 61.8 % 65.5 % 62.3 % Expense ratio 29.7 % 31.2 % 30.6 % 31.3 % GAAP combined ratio 94.1 % 93.0 % 96.1 % 93.6 % Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 280,729 $ 243,038 $ 784,835 $ 663,279 Net premiums written 251,000 220,793 710,189 601,894 Premiums earned 217,828 182,956 636,161 520,436 Pre-tax income 61,532 46,863 110,611 144,353 Loss ratio 59.1 % 64.6 % 66.5 % 61.6 % Expense ratio 31.2 % 33.7 % 32.1 % 35.2 % GAAP combined ratio 90.3 % 98.3 % 98.6 % 96.8 % Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment gains (losses) $ 38,978 $ 1,465 $ (60,311 ) $ 143,691 Interest expense (39,768 ) (38,475 ) (114,874 ) (119,913 ) Other revenues and expenses (33,299 ) (9,261 ) (61,495 ) (74,751 ) Pre-tax loss (34,089 ) (46,271 ) (236,680 ) (50,973 ) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 2,262,545 $ 2,093,050 $ 6,626,163 $ 6,229,141 Net premiums written 1,879,316 1,749,906 5,464,980 5,202,971 Premiums earned 1,748,921 1,676,810 5,117,253 4,916,507 Pre-tax income 206,414 202,982 305,395 706,157 Loss ratio 63.7 % 62.1 % 65.6 % 62.2 % Expense ratio 30.0 % 31.5 % 30.8 % 31.7 % GAAP combined ratio 93.7 % 93.6 % 96.4 % 93.9 %

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) Third Quarter Nine Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 606,967 $ 553,802 $ 1,748,338 $ 1,607,613 Short-tail lines (1) 343,888 318,310 974,941 934,757 Workers' compensation 257,629 303,116 857,951 997,733 Commercial automobile 230,352 196,851 648,842 608,533 Professional liability 189,480 157,034 524,719 452,441 Total Insurance 1,628,316 1,529,113 4,754,791 4,601,077 Casualty reinsurance 142,847 132,335 419,235 343,541 Monoline excess 59,267 49,851 154,105 141,572 Property reinsurance 48,886 38,607 136,849 116,781 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 251,000 220,793 710,189 601,894 Total $ 1,879,316 $ 1,749,906 $ 5,464,980 $ 5,202,971 Losses from catastrophes (including COVID-19 related losses): Insurance $ 74,038 $ 15,381 $ 244,657 $ 53,444 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess (1,282 ) 16,079 $ 52,733 16,178 Total $ 72,756 $ 31,460 297,390 $ 69,622 Net investment income: Core portfolio (2) $ 104,872 $ 134,259 $ 349,598 $ 404,812 Investment funds 18,235 19,033 1,260 77,284 Arbitrage trading account 19,543 8,400 51,986 26,183 Total $ 142,650 $ 161,692 $ 402,844 $ 508,279 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments: Net realized (losses) gains on investments $ (38,466 ) $ (2,761 ) $ (27,545 ) $ 27,969 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 30,694 4,226 (61,859 ) 115,722 Total $ (7,772 ) $ 1,465 $ (89,404 ) $ 143,691 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 523,349 $ 528,399 $ 1,574,507 $ 1,560,350 Insurance service expenses 21,034 26,171 64,029 77,513 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 5,078 (22,590 ) (23,845 ) (29,084 ) Other costs and expenses 44,508 49,065 138,451 152,182 Total $ 593,969 $ 581,045 $ 1,753,142 $ 1,760,961 Cash flow from operations $ 557,094 $ 392,398 $ 1,136,945 $ 795,044 Reconciliation of net income to operating income: Net income $ 151,678 $ 165,208 $ 218,520 $ 562,638 Pre-tax investment (gains) losses, net of related expenses (39,497 ) (1,552 ) 60,311 (140,797 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,965 105 (13,621 ) 29,687 Operating income after-tax (3) $ 121,146 $ 163,761 $ 265,210 $ 451,528

(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery and other lines.

(2) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable.

(3) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company’s underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net invested assets (1) $ 21,023,658 $ 19,856,776 Total assets 28,212,370 26,630,030 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 13,459,359 12,583,249 Senior notes and other debt 1,629,077 1,427,575 Subordinated debentures 1,443,736 1,198,704 Common stockholders’ equity (2) 5,995,112 6,074,939 Common stock outstanding (3) 178,218 183,412 Book value per share (4) 33.64 33.12 Tangible book value per share (4) 32.38 31.87

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities.

(2) As of September 30, 2020, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment gains of $247 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $418 million. As of December 31, 2019, after-tax unrealized investment gains were $125 million and unrealized currency translation losses were $382 million.

(3) During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 216,764 shares of its common stock for $13 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 5,820,867 shares of its common stock for $312 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust.

(4) Book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders’ equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio September 30, 2020 (Amounts in thousands) Carrying

Value Percent

of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 697,432 3.3 % State and municipal: Special revenue $ 2,305,308 11.0 % Local general obligation 438,272 2.1 % State general obligation 429,652 2.0 % Pre-refunded 285,224 1.4 % Corporate backed 232,600 1.1 % Total state and municipal 3,691,056 17.6 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 613,680 2.9 % Residential - Prime 260,362 1.2 % Commercial 206,025 1.0 % Residential - Alt A 9,168 — % Total mortgage-backed securities 1,089,235 5.2 % Asset-backed securities 3,306,439 15.7 % Corporate: Industrial 2,326,598 11.1 % Financial 1,524,636 7.3 % Utilities 355,619 1.7 % Other 32,687 0.2 % Total corporate 4,239,540 20.2 % Foreign government 869,344 4.1 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 13,893,046 66.1 % Equity securities available for sale: Preferred stocks 274,445 1.3 % Common stocks 160,858 0.8 % Total equity securities available for sale 435,303 2.1 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 2,745,523 13.1 % Real estate 2,106,474 10.0 % Investment funds (3) 1,162,814 5.5 % Arbitrage trading account 595,727 2.8 % Loans receivable 84,771 0.4 % Net invested assets $ 21,023,658 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.3 years, including cash and cash equivalents.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

(3) Investment funds are net of related liabilities of $0.9 million.

