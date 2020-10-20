Comfort Systems USA Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020.

To participate in the call, dial 1-888-713-4218 fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and enter 19158926 as the conference passcode. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the Investors tab after third quarter 2020 results are released.