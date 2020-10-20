Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Our focus on delivering value for our community and advertising partners is yielding positive results during this challenging time. We’re excited about the growth of our business in Q3 as we continue to make long-term investments in our future,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “The adoption of augmented reality is happening faster than we had previously anticipated, and we are working together as a team to execute on the many opportunities in front of us.”

Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Cash used in operating activities $ (54,828 ) $ (76,149 ) (28 )% $ (115,099 ) $ (238,116 ) (52 )%

Free Cash Flow $ (69,555 ) $ (84,087 ) 17 % $ (156,484 ) $ (265,501 ) 41 %

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards 1,623,630 1,565,208 4 % 1,623,630 1,565,208 4 %

Operating loss $ (167,864 ) $ (228,853 ) (27 )% $ (764,836 ) $ (849,732 ) (10 )%

Revenue $ 678,668 $ 446,199 52 % $ 1,595,304 $ 1,154,646 38 %

Net loss $ (199,853 ) $ (227,375 ) (12 )% $ (831,740 ) $ (792,956 ) 5 %

Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,361 $ (42,375 ) 233 % $ (120,446 ) $ (244,537 ) 51 %

Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.14 ) $ (0.16 ) (16 )% $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) (1 )%

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) 120 % $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 ) (20 )%

Q3 2020 Summary & Key Highlights

Daily Active Users grew by 18% year-over-year and we saw increased engagement across key metrics:

DAUs were 249 million in Q3 2020, an increase of 39 million or 18% year-over-year.

DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year on each of iOS and Android platforms.

The average number of Snaps created every day grew 25% year-over-year.

We continue to invest in our Discover platform as a destination for content that entertains and informs:

Total daily time spent by Snapchatters watching Shows increased by over 50% year-over-year in Q3 2020.

The daily average number of Snapchatters in India watching Discover content increased by nearly 50% sequentially in Q3 2020.

More than 40% of the US Gen Z population watched sports Discover content on Snapchat last month.

SportsCenter viewership on Snapchat increased by 80% from July to September.

We launched a new unscripted series called “The Solution Committee” in which Jaden Smith seeks out the help of young activists and celebrity friends to explore racial and social justice issues.

Our “VS The World” docuseries franchise launched its second season, featuring Conor McGregor, and reached over 14 million viewers.

We launched a new unscripted series called “Coach Kev” in which Kevin Hart inspires Snapchatters to live their best lives through bursts of inspiration, positivity, and wisdom.

We continue to invest in our camera and augmented reality platforms:

As of the end of Q3 2020, over 1.5 million Lenses have been created by our community through Lens Studio.

The ‘Raise Your Voice’ Lens generated over 70 million impressions and over 48,000 hours of playtime, demonstrating the power of AR as a format in honoring the legacy of important movements, such as the March on Washington in 1963.

Our ‘Anime Style’ Lens powered by real time machine learning was engaged with 3 billion times in its first week.

We added 2D body tracking technology in Lens Studio, allowing Lens creators to make AR experiences for the full human body.

We released Lens Favorites, a new feature that allows Snapchatters to pin their favorite Lenses for future use, to our Android users.

We launched our first Local Lens experience called City Painter, allowing Snapchatters to virtually paint the shared digital space on Carnaby Street in London.

We strengthened our ad platform and products while engaging with advertisers:

We partnered with Champs Sports, Clearly, Essie, Hoka One One, Kohl’s, Levi’s, Jordan Brand, and Sally Hansen to launch augmented reality-powered virtual try-on experiences.

We launched ‘Meet the Snapchat Generation,’ our first-ever global business-to-business marketing campaign highlighting Snapchat’s unique audience.

We launched Platform Burst, which allows advertisers to purchase ad inventory across different formats to reach a significant portion of their target audience over a few days.

We launched a Snap Select gaming bundle, which is the first commercial bundle tailored to a specific category and has led to impactful partnerships with advertisers.

We continue to innovate to better serve our large and engaged community:

We introduced Creator Profiles to our community, providing Creators with a permanent profile to host their photo, video, and Lenses content, Story replies, and data analytics insights.

We launched Sounds on Snapchat, empowering Snapchatters to express themselves by adding licensed music from emerging and established artists to their Snaps, including music companies like Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing, The NMPA, and Merlin.

We helped over 1 million Snapchatters with voter registration for the upcoming 2020 U.S. General Election through our ‘Register to Vote’ Mini, developed in partnership with Democracy Works.

Our Bitmoji team launched its first-ever branded customizable Mix and Match collection, in partnership with Ralph Lauren, and millions of users globally have dressed their Bitmoji in Ralph Lauren since launch.

Snapchatters can now dress their Bitmoji avatars in a new collection of 19 different digital apparel and sneakers from Nike’s Jordan brand, including the new Air Jordan XXXV.

Our Headspace Mini, developed in partnership with Headspace, was used by 5 million users in its first month after launch and we released two new meditations in honor of World Mental Health Day.

Financial Guidance

Given the uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions, we are not providing revenue or Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Conference Call Information

Snap Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern today. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at investor.snap.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

Snap Inc. uses the investor.snap.com and snap.com/news websites as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

Definitions

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards includes common shares outstanding, restricted stock units, restricted stock awards, and outstanding stock options.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense) net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time.

A Daily Active User (DAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is defined as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs.

A Monthly Active User (MAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during the 30-day period ending on the calendar month-end. We calculate average Monthly Active Users for a particular quarter by calculating the average of the MAUs as of each calendar month-end in that quarter.

Addressable reach is defined as the approximate number of Snapchat users that an ad could reach over a 28-day period in a given locality. When we calculate the percentage of a demographic group that can be reached, we do so by dividing addressable reach by relevant census figures. Addressable reach and age data are subject to limitations. For more information, see Snap’s SEC filings and businesshelp.snapchat.com.

Note: For adjustments and additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and other items discussed, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics.”

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and objectives of management for future operations, and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy as a whole, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that we believe may continue to affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our financial performance; our lack of profitability to date; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; our ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our international expansion and our growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; our ability to repay outstanding debt; and future acquisitions or investments, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in Snap Inc.’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, including future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow, which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business and is a key financial indicator used by management. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities. Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in Adjusted EBITDA.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of non-GAAP net loss, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding amortization of intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time; and related income tax adjustments. Non-GAAP net loss and weighted average diluted shares are then used to calculate non-GAAP diluted net loss per share. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA, we believe these measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses we exclude in the measure.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Snap Inc., “Snapchat,” and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks, and service marks are the property of Snap Inc. or our subsidiaries.

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (199,853 ) $ (227,375 ) $ (831,740 ) $ (792,956 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,804 20,646 63,933 66,625 Stock-based compensation 192,080 161,228 550,300 519,358 Deferred income taxes (1,186 ) 170 (3,698 ) 195 Gain on divestiture — — — (39,883 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 24,503 6,412 56,478 6,412 Other 7,252 (1,245 ) 15,369 (4,561 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance (151,856 ) (62,855 ) (43,310 ) (30,736 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,608 ) (490 ) (19,352 ) (4,980 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,054 35,633 28,307 57,254 Other assets 3,390 2,139 2,343 4,540 Accounts payable 3,435 4,220 11,448 28,319 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,595 23,243 94,368 16,655 Operating lease liabilities (15,760 ) (36,008 ) (40,739 ) (63,259 ) Other liabilities 322 (1,867 ) 1,194 (1,099 ) Net cash used in operating activities (54,828 ) (76,149 ) (115,099 ) (238,116 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (14,727 ) (7,938 ) (41,385 ) (27,385 ) Proceeds from divestiture, net — — — 73,796 Non-marketable investments (3,500 ) (1,050 ) (95,341 ) (3,750 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (33,508 ) — (53,712 ) — Purchases of marketable securities (1,148,344 ) (1,115,358 ) (2,576,892 ) (1,924,398 ) Sales of marketable securities 155,899 24,948 373,857 102,437 Maturities of marketable securities 668,930 411,079 1,898,176 1,193,739 Other — — (500 ) 1,029 Net cash used in investing activities (375,250 ) (688,319 ) (495,797 ) (584,532 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs — 1,251,848 988,582 1,251,848 Purchase of capped calls — (102,086 ) (100,000 ) (102,086 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,434 7,788 26,041 14,726 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,434 1,157,550 914,623 1,164,488 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (427,644 ) 393,082 303,727 341,840 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,252,631 337,732 521,260 388,974 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 824,987 $ 730,814 $ 824,987 $ 730,814 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 1,309 $ 643 $ 2,679 $ 564 Cash paid for interest $ 5,113 $ 380 10,378 1,176

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 678,668 $ 446,199 $ 1,595,304 $ 1,154,646 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 293,095 223,140 796,959 642,399 Research and development 283,639 211,599 783,115 663,983 Sales and marketing 143,511 123,240 397,834 332,626 General and administrative 126,287 117,073 382,232 365,370 Total costs and expenses 846,532 675,052 2,360,140 2,004,378 Operating loss (167,864 ) (228,853 ) (764,836 ) (849,732 ) Interest income 2,801 10,317 16,158 25,579 Interest expense (28,212 ) (8,654 ) (68,052 ) (10,219 ) Other income (expense), net (5,669 ) (1,481 ) (14,483 ) 41,477 Loss before income taxes (198,944 ) (228,671 ) (831,213 ) (792,895 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (909 ) 1,296 (527 ) (61 ) Net loss $ (199,853 ) $ (227,375 ) $ (831,740 ) $ (792,956 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share: Basic 1,466,420 1,393,358 1,446,040 1,364,327 Diluted 1,466,420 1,393,358 1,446,040 1,364,327

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 824,070 $ 520,317 Marketable securities 1,900,935 1,592,488 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 529,872 492,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,837 38,987 Total current assets 3,315,714 2,643,986 Property and equipment, net 175,199 173,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 269,141 275,447 Intangible assets, net 91,796 92,121 Goodwill 816,113 761,153 Other assets 149,811 65,550 Total assets $ 4,817,774 $ 4,011,924 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 61,978 $ 46,886 Operating lease liabilities 40,994 42,179 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 507,134 410,610 Total current liabilities 610,106 499,675 Convertible senior notes, net 1,650,246 891,776 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 287,105 303,178 Other liabilities 71,546 57,382 Total liabilities 2,619,003 1,752,011 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A non-voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,160,127 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,229,446 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020. 12 12 Class B voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 700,000 shares authorized, 24,522 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 700,000 shares authorized, 23,643 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020. — — Class C voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 260,888 shares authorized, 231,147 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 260,888 shares authorized, 231,627 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020. 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 9,968,707 9,205,256 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,499 573 Accumulated deficit (7,778,449 ) (6,945,930 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,198,771 2,259,913 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,817,774 $ 4,011,924

SNAP INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Free Cash Flow reconciliation: Net cash used in operating activities $ (54,828 ) $ (76,149 ) $ (115,099 ) $ (238,116 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (14,727 ) (7,938 ) (41,385 ) (27,385 ) Free Cash Flow $ (69,555 ) $ (84,087 ) $ (156,484 ) $ (265,501 )

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net loss $ (199,853 ) $ (227,375 ) $ (831,740 ) $ (792,956 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (2,801 ) (10,317 ) (16,158 ) (25,579 ) Interest expense 28,212 8,654 68,052 10,219 Other (income) expense, net 5,669 1,481 14,483 (41,477 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 909 (1,296 ) 527 61 Depreciation and amortization 21,804 20,646 63,933 66,625 Stock-based compensation expense 192,080 161,228 550,300 519,358 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 10,341 4,604 30,157 19,212 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,361 $ (42,375 ) $ (120,446 ) $ (244,537 )

Total depreciation and amortization expense by function: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Depreciation and amortization expense: Cost of revenue $ 5,615 $ 4,580 $ 16,672 $ 16,368 Research and development 9,526 8,632 26,904 24,470 Sales and marketing 3,233 3,109 9,780 10,169 General and administrative 3,430 4,325 10,577 15,618 Total $ 21,804 $ 20,646 $ 63,933 $ 66,625

Total stock-based compensation expense by function: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue $ 2,623 $ 1,332 $ 6,471 $ 4,967 Research and development 132,003 108,176 377,836 353,028 Sales and marketing 27,393 23,333 79,306 67,567 General and administrative 30,061 28,387 86,687 93,796 Total $ 192,080 $ 161,228 $ 550,300 $ 519,358

SNAP INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income (loss) reconciliation: Net loss $ (199,853 ) $ (227,375 ) $ (831,740 ) $ (792,956 ) Amortization of intangible assets 8,422 6,915 23,780 26,331 Stock-based compensation expense 192,080 161,228 550,300 519,358 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 10,341 4,604 30,157 19,212 Gain on divestiture — — — (39,883 ) Income tax adjustments 388 200 415 462 Non-GAAP net loss $ 11,378 $ (54,428 ) $ (227,088 ) $ (267,476 ) Weighted-average common shares - Diluted 1,466,420 1,393,358 1,446,040 1,364,327 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share reconciliation: Diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss 0.15 0.12 0.42 0.38 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 )

SNAP INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND BUSINESS METRICS (dollars and shares in thousands, except per user amounts below, unaudited) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Cash Flows and Shares Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (95,789 ) $ (76,149 ) $ (66,842 ) $ 6,283 $ (66,554 ) $ (54,828 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - YoY (year-over-year) 52 % 43 % (47 )% 109 % 31 % 28 % Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - TTM (trailing twelve months) $ (420,564 ) $ (364,170 ) $ (304,958 ) $ (232,497 ) $ (203,262 ) $ (181,941 ) Purchases of property and equipment $ (7,633 ) $ (7,938 ) $ (9,093 ) $ (10,891 ) $ (15,767 ) $ (14,727 ) Purchases of property and equipment - YoY (78 )% (70 )% (60 )% (8 )% 107 % 86 % Purchases of property and equipment - TTM $ (68,473 ) $ (50,126 ) $ (36,478 ) $ (35,555 ) $ (43,689 ) $ (50,478 ) Free Cash Flow $ (103,422 ) $ (84,087 ) $ (75,935 ) $ (4,608 ) $ (82,321 ) $ (69,555 ) Free Cash Flow - YoY 56 % 47 % 49 % 94 % 20 % 17 % Free Cash Flow - TTM $ (489,037 ) $ (414,296 ) $ (341,436 ) $ (268,052 ) $ (246,951 ) $ (232,419 ) Common shares outstanding 1,372,149 1,389,395 1,415,796 1,439,589 1,463,620 1,484,716 Common shares outstanding - YoY 8 % 8 % 7 % 8 % 7 % 7 % Shares underlying stock-based awards 180,585 175,813 160,239 149,004 152,526 138,914 Shares underlying stock-based awards - YoY (12 )% (5 )% (15 )% (29 )% (16 )% (21 )% Total common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards 1,552,734 1,565,208 1,576,035 1,588,593 1,616,146 1,623,630 Total common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards - YoY 5 % 6 % 5 % 3 % 4 % 4 % Results of Operations Revenue $ 388,021 $ 446,199 $ 560,889 $ 462,477 $ 454,158 $ 678,668 Revenue - YoY 48 % 50 % 44 % 44 % 17 % 52 % Revenue - TTM $ 1,395,964 $ 1,544,468 $ 1,715,535 $ 1,857,586 $ 1,923,723 $ 2,156,192 Revenue by region(1) North America $ 260,017 $ 316,028 $ 382,029 $ 315,650 $ 306,740 $ 492,928 North America - YoY 47 % 52 % 42 % 40 % 18 % 56 % North America - TTM $ 962,057 $ 1,070,608 $ 1,183,779 $ 1,273,724 $ 1,320,447 $ 1,497,347 Europe $ 60,633 $ 68,553 $ 91,873 $ 76,498 $ 78,635 $ 102,480 Europe - YoY 51 % 36 % 47 % 61 % 30 % 49 % Europe - TTM $ 221,029 $ 239,104 $ 268,507 $ 297,557 $ 315,559 $ 349,486 Rest of World $ 67,374 $ 61,618 $ 86,987 $ 70,329 $ 68,783 $ 83,260 Rest of World - YoY 51 % 55 % 49 % 49 % 2 % 35 % Rest of World - TTM $ 212,882 $ 234,760 $ 263,252 $ 286,308 $ 287,717 $ 309,359 Operating loss $ (304,818 ) $ (228,853 ) $ (253,596 ) $ (286,364 ) $ (310,608 ) $ (167,864 ) Operating loss - YoY (15 )% (29 )% 30 % (9 )% 2 % (27 )% Operating loss - Margin (79 )% (51 )% (45 )% (62 )% (68 )% (25 )% Operating loss - TTM $ (1,138,957 ) $ (1,044,439 ) $ (1,103,328 ) $ (1,073,631 ) $ (1,079,421 ) $ (1,018,432 ) Net loss $ (255,174 ) $ (227,375 ) $ (240,704 ) $ (305,936 ) $ (325,951 ) $ (199,853 ) Net loss - YoY (28 )% (30 )% 26 % (1 )% 28 % (12 )% Net loss - TTM $ (1,082,397 ) $ (984,624 ) $ (1,033,660 ) $ (1,029,189 ) $ (1,099,966 ) $ (1,072,444 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (78,713 ) $ (42,375 ) $ 42,307 $ (81,237 ) $ (95,570 ) $ 56,361 Adjusted EBITDA - YoY 53 % 69 % 184 % 34 % (21 )% 233 % Adjusted EBITDA - Margin(2) (20 )% (9 )% 8 % (18 )% (21 )% 8 % Adjusted EBITDA - TTM $ (390,902 ) $ (294,900 ) $ (202,230 ) $ (160,018 ) $ (176,875 ) $ (78,139 )

(1) Total revenue for geographic reporting is apportioned to each region based on our determination of the geographic location in which advertising impressions are delivered, as this approximates revenue based on user activity. This allocation is consistent with how we determine ARPU. (2) We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP revenue.

SNAP INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND BUSINESS METRICS (continued) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per user amounts below, unaudited) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Other DAU (in millions) 203 210 218 229 238 249 DAU - YoY 8 % 13 % 17 % 20 % 17 % 18 % DAU by region (in millions) North America 83 84 86 88 90 90 North America - YoY 3 % 6 % 9 % 10 % 9 % 7 % Europe 64 65 67 70 71 72 Europe - YoY 5 % 9 % 12 % 14 % 12 % 10 % Rest of World 56 61 64 71 77 87 Rest of World - YoY 21 % 28 % 36 % 45 % 37 % 43 % ARPU $ 1.91 $ 2.12 $ 2.58 $ 2.02 $ 1.91 $ 2.73 ARPU - YoY 37 % 33 % 23 % 20 % — 28 % ARPU by region North America $ 3.14 $ 3.75 $ 4.42 $ 3.57 $ 3.40 $ 5.49 North America - YoY 42 % 43 % 31 % 27 % 8 % 46 % Europe $ 0.95 $ 1.05 $ 1.37 $ 1.09 $ 1.10 $ 1.43 Europe - YoY 43 % 24 % 31 % 41 % 16 % 36 % Rest of World $ 1.20 $ 1.01 $ 1.35 $ 1.00 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 Rest of World - YoY 25 % 21 % 9 % 3 % (26 )% (6 )% Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel) 2,734 2,908 3,195 3,427 3,550 3,713 Employees - YoY (5 )% 0 % 11 % 22 % 30 % 28 % Depreciation and amortization expense Cost of revenue $ 5,642 $ 4,580 $ 4,903 $ 5,525 $ 5,532 $ 5,615 Research and development 7,188 8,632 8,738 8,915 8,463 9,526 Sales and marketing 3,045 3,109 3,087 3,166 3,381 3,233 General and administrative 6,785 4,325 3,892 3,598 3,549 3,430 Total $ 22,660 $ 20,646 $ 20,620 $ 21,204 $ 20,925 $ 21,804 Depreciation and amortization expense - YoY 1 % (17 )% (9 )% (9 )% (8 )% 6 % Stock-based compensation expense Cost of revenue $ 1,786 $ 1,332 $ 1,398 $ 1,782 $ 2,066 $ 2,623 Research and development 132,610 108,176 111,611 118,317 127,516 132,003 Sales and marketing 26,474 23,333 25,788 24,806 27,107 27,393 General and administrative 34,704 28,387 27,858 27,144 29,482 30,061 Total $ 195,574 $ 161,228 $ 166,655 $ 172,049 $ 186,171 $ 192,080 Stock-based compensation expense - YoY 25 % 27 % 37 % 6 % (5 )% 19 %

