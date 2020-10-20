ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Webcast Scheduled for October 22, 2020

VERO BEACH, Florida, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) announced today that it will provide an online, realtime webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering third quarter 2020 operating results on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Company will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



The live broadcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/896/38081 on October 22, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available on the Company’s website www.armourreit.com and continue for one year.