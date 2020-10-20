 

Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Have a Conference Call on November 5, 2020

20.10.2020, 22:14   

MONACO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers," or the "Company") announced today that on Thursday, November 5, 2020, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2020 earnings press release in the morning (Eastern Standard Time) and host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 3:00 PM Central European Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 3:00 PM Central European Time

The conference will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gpx2hp37.

Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference will also be available telephonically:
US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422
Conference ID: 9535429
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 135 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers (42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR and 18 Handymax) with a weighted average age of approximately 4.9 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

