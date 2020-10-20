PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, October 30, 2020, pre-market open. Management will review the results during a conference call and audio-only webcast scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Details for the conference call and webcast are below:

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1-877-876-9177 (domestic) or 1-785-424-1672 (international) and use the participant code PQGQ320.

Webcast

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at http://investor.pqcorp.com. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at http://investor.pqcorp.com/events-presentations.

Investor Contact:

Nahla A. Azmy

(610) 651-4561

Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have four uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; Performance Materials produces transportation reflective safety markings for roads and airports; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products.

We serve over 4,000 customers globally across many end uses and operate over 70 manufacturing facilities which are strategically located across six continents. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006119/en/