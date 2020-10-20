Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 20 October 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K/A (“Form 8-K/A”) announcing that on October 1, 2020, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Original Report”) under Item 5.02(d) disclosing that on September 30, 2020, Ms. Margareth Øvrum was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective October 1, 2020. At the time of that filing, Ms. Øvrum’s Board committee appointments had not yet been determined by the Board.

The Company filed the Form 8-K/A as an amendment to the Original Report to disclose that on October 20, 2020, the Board, based on the recommendation of the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Committee, appointed Ms. Øvrum to serve as a member of the Board’s ESG Committee, effective October 20, 2020.