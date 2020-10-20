Noble Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Distribution

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit for third-quarter 2020.

The third-quarter 2020 distribution will be payable on November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record as of November 6, 2020.