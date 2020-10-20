 

nVent Electric plc to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Friday, October 30

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report third quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, October 30, 2020. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at http://investors.nvent.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at http://investors.nvent.com or by dialing 855-493-3495 or 720-405-2160 along with conference number 4748449. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on December 11, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

