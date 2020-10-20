Premier Financial Corp. Announces Strong Third Quarter Earnings and $0.22 Per Share Dividend

“Efficiency and non-interest income growth are highlights of our continued strong financial performance for the third quarter,” said Donald P. Hileman, CEO of Premier. “We are incredibly pleased with our ability to enhance capital via excess earnings and a very successful, low-cost sub-debt issuance.”

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) (“Premier” or the “Company”) announced today third quarter results including solid core profitability. On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $32.2 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share, compared to $36.9 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The year-over-year comparisons are substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (“UCFC”) on January 31, 2020. The current year’s results include the impact of $3.7 million and $17.3 million of acquisition-related charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, which had after-tax costs of $2.9 million and $14.0 million, respectively, or $0.08 and $0.39 per diluted common share, respectively. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, included $540,000 of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $427,000 or $0.02 per diluted common share. Additionally, the current year’s nine month provision expense of $49.3 million included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share. The first nine months of 2019 included a provision expense of $1.8 million, which had an after-tax cost of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, were $28.6 million and $66.8 million, respectively, or $0.77 and $1.88 per diluted common share, respectively.

Integration update

As previously announced, on January 31, 2020, the Company completed the strategic merger of equals with UCFC under which UCFC merged into Premier in a stock-for-stock transaction. The year-over-year comparison of Company results is substantially impacted by the UCFC merger, with 2020 third quarter and year-to-date results including three and eight months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for the comparable periods in 2019. In June, the Company launched its newly designed logo and brand identity for Premier Financial Corp. and Premier Bank. The new tagline “Powered by People” honors the longstanding commitment both organizations have to their customers, communities and employees. In July, Premier Bank successfully completed its core systems conversion. The integration of teams, systems and processes for the combined organization is progressing as expected.

“The entire Premier organization from client-facing to behind-the-scenes operational teams came together to put our clients first during this transition,” said Gary M. Small, President of Premier. “By living our core values, we were able to preserve the best of two organizations under the Premier brand. As the final, conversion-related tasks conclude, we pivot our energy to enhancements of the client experience and top-tier performance.”

Business Client Support Efforts

As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million as of September 30, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans totaled $14.8 million. We recognized $2.7 million and $4.3 million as loan interest income during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Net interest income up compared to third quarter of 2019

Net interest income of $53.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 was up from $28.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year’s third quarter was attributable to organic growth and three months of income from UCFC compared to none in 2019. Net interest margin was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2020, down from 3.51% in the second quarter of 2020, and down from 3.88% in the third quarter of 2019. Yield on interest earning assets decreased to 3.91% in the third quarter of 2020, down 13 basis points from 4.04% in the second quarter of 2020. Total cost of funds decreased eight basis points in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.47% from 0.55% in the second quarter of 2020 while the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points to 0.62% from 0.71%. The 2020 third quarter results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Interest income includes $1.1 million of accretion and interest expense includes $0.8 million of accretion, which combined added 13 basis points of net interest margin. The third quarter results also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $2.7 million on average balances of $440.4 million, which reduced net interest margin by seven basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin would be 3.41% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for the second quarter of 2020 excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans.

“Our ability to manage funding costs and excess liquidity in the third quarter led to an improved core net interest margin,” said Hileman. “Our strategies and teamwork are mitigating the impacts of the current down-rate environment.”

Non-interest income up from third quarter of 2019

Premier’s non-interest income in the third quarter of 2020 was $25.0 million compared with $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Results for the third quarter of 2020 included three months of income from UCFC compared to none in 2019.

Mortgage banking income increased to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans increased to $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Mortgage loan servicing revenue increased to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Amortization of mortgage servicing rights increased to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Premier had a negative change in the valuation adjustment in mortgage servicing assets of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with a negative adjustment of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year change for the third quarter is primarily due to increased prepayment speeds in the current down rate environment.

For the third quarter of 2020, service fees and other charges were $4.8 million, up from $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Commissions from the sale of insurance products were $3.7 million, up from $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Beginning with the second quarter of 2020, Premier began to report wealth management income, which represents trust income plus income for brokerage and financial advisory services that were previously reported in other non-interest income. Prior period amounts have been restated for consistency. Wealth management income was $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Securities gains were $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $11,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The Company early extinguished $30 million of fixed rate FHLB advances in the third quarter that had a weighted average rate of 2.0% and incurred a prepayment penalty of $1.4 million recognized in other expenses. The Company sold $55 million of MBS securities yielding approximately 1.80% at a gain of $1.4 million. The proceeds from the sales are being reinvested into securities yielding approximately 1.50% funded by overnight advances with a cost of approximately 20 basis points. The net effect of the transactions will increase pretax income approximately $425,000 over the next 12 months and enhance net interest margin by one basis point.

“We are pleased that the rate compression we are experiencing continues to be offset by our non-interest income growth,” said Hileman. “While mortgage banking was again very strong with almost $14 million in gains this quarter, all business lines contributed to enhanced revenues.”

Non-interest expenses up from third quarter of 2019

Total non-interest expense was $43.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, or $39.9 million excluding $3.7 million of acquisition related charges, up from $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, or $22.7 million excluding $540,000 of acquisition related charges. Results for the third quarter of 2020 included three months of expenses from UCFC compared to none in 2019. Compensation and benefits increased to $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense was $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Data processing cost was $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Amortization of intangibles was $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Other non-interest expense was $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, or $5.7 million excluding the $1.4 million of FHLB prepayment penalties discussed above, up from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

FDIC insurance premiums were a $1.5 million expense in the third quarter of 2020, up from a $411,000 expense in the second quarter of 2020 and a $255,000 credit in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in expense from prior quarter is largely due to the impact of PPP and includes a year-to-date accrual estimate true-up. Although PPP loan balances are excludable from the asset-based component, they are not excludable from the leverage ratio component because the Company did not borrow from the PPP Liquidity Facility, and any loan funds that were in deposits would also increase the asset-based component. FDIC insurance premiums were a credit of $255,000 in the third quarter of 2019 due to the receipt of small bank assessment credits.

Credit quality

Non-performing loans totaled $48.3 million at September 30, 2020, an increase from $39.5 million at June 30, 2020, and an increase from $14.7 million at September 30, 2019, due to the UCFC merger. In addition, Premier had $0.5 million of OREO at September 30, 2020, compared to none at September 30, 2019. Accruing troubled debt restructured loans were $8.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $10.3 million at September 30, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, Premier adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss model of accounting for credit losses. This new GAAP model, which replaces the former incurred loss model, requires entities to estimate credit losses over the life of an asset or off-balance sheet exposure. Beginning with the third quarter of 2020, Premier began to report total provision for credit losses inclusive of amounts related to off-balance sheet unfunded commitments, which were previously reported in other non-interest expenses. Prior period amounts have been restated for consistency.

The 2020 third quarter results include net loan charge-offs of $3.3 million and a total provision expense of $3.7 million compared with net loan charge-offs of $11,000 and a total provision expense of $1.3 million for the same period in 2019. The allowance for credit loss on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at September 30, 2020, or 1.77% excluding PPP loans, compared with 1.62% at June 30, 2020, or 1.76% excluding PPP loans, and 1.13% at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year increase in the provision expense and allowance percentage is primarily attributable to the impact of the economic deterioration that began in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September 30, 2020, Premier Bank had pandemic related deferrals for $434.6 million of commercial loans, down from $739.6 million at June 30, and $48.2 million of retail loans, down from $73.3 million at June 30.

Year-To-Date Results

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, net income totaled $32.2 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, compared to $36.9 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results for the first nine months of 2020 included eight months of income and expenses from UCFC compared to none in 2019. The year-over-year comparison is also substantially impacted by the current year’s provision expense of $49.3 million, which included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share. The first nine months of 2019 included a total provision expense of $1.8 million, which had an after-tax cost of $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the current year’s results include the impact of $17.3 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $14.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share. The first nine months of 2019 included $540,000 of acquisition related charges, which had an after tax cost of $427,000, or $0.02 per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $66.8 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share compared to $37.3 million or $1.87 per diluted share.

Net interest income was $153.0 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared with $104.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. Average interest-earning assets increased to $5.8 billion in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $2.92 billion in the first nine months of 2019. Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2020 was 3.55%, down 43 basis points from the 3.98% margin reported in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. The 2020 results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Interest income includes $5.5 million of accretion and interest expense includes $1.9 million of accretion, which combined added 16 basis points of net interest margin. The 2020 results also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $4.3 million on average balances of $246.9 million, which reduced net interest margin by five basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin was 3.44% for the first nine months of 2020.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $62.0 million compared to $33.1 million during the same period of 2019. Service fees and other charges were $15.6 million for the first nine months of 2020, up from $10.3 million during the same period of 2019. Mortgage banking income was $22.8 million for the first nine months of 2020, up from $6.8 million during the same period of 2019. Insurance commissions were $12.9 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared with $11.0 million for the same period of 2019. Wealth management income was $4.4 million for the first nine months of 2020, up from $2.1 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $123.9 million for the first nine months of 2020, or $106.6 million excluding acquisition-related charges, up from $72.4 million, or $71.8 million excluding acquisition related charges, for the same period of 2019. Compensation and benefits expense was $57.3 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared with $42.5 million during the same period of 2019. Expenses also included increases in occupancy of $5.1 million, FDIC premiums of $2.1 million, data processing of $4.8 million, amortization of intangibles of $3.9 million and other expenses of $2.6 million. Additional detail regarding certain items impacting FDIC premiums and other expenses are discussed above.

Total assets at $6.97 billion

Total assets at September 30, 2020, were $6.97 billion compared to $7.01 billion at June 30, 2020, and $3.35 billion at September 30, 2019. Gross loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale) were $5.47 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.46 billion at June 30, 2020, and $2.67 billion at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, gross loans receivable grew $2.81 billion, or 105% from a year ago, including $2.30 billion from the UCFC merger and $0.51 billion organically, including $0.44 billion of PPP loans. Also, at September 30, 2020, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $350.0 million compared to $351.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $104.1 million at September 30, 2019, with the increase attributable to the UCFC merger.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $5.80 billion compared with $5.76 billion at June 30, 2020, and $2.76 billion at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, total deposits grew $3.04 billion, or 110% from a year ago, including $2.08 billion from the UCFC merger and $0.96 billion organically.

Total stockholders’ equity was $959.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $941.0 million at June 30, 2020, and $418.0 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the prior year was due to net earnings and the UCFC merger, offset partially by the Company’s repurchase of 430,000 common shares for $10.1 million during the first quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, 570,000 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company’s existing repurchase program.

Capital Issuance

On September 30, 2020, the Company completed the issuance of $50 million aggregate principal amount fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes carry a fixed rate of 4.00% for five years then a floating rate equal to the 3-month SOFR rate plus 388.5 basis points. The Company may, at its option, beginning September 30, 2025, redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, from time to time, subject to certain conditions. The net proceeds from the sale of the Notes are approximately $48.7 million, after deducting the estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

“We are proud of our successful capital issuance at the lowest rate this year for a BBB- Kroll-rated subordinated debt offering by a bank holding company,” said Paul D. Nungester, CFO of Premier. “This enhancement to total capital at an efficient cost improves the Company’s ability to serve as a source of strength for the bank during the current economic downturn.”

Dividend to be paid November 20

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable November 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.89 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on October 19, 2020. Premier has approximately 37,297,217 common shares outstanding.

Financial Statements and Highlights Follow-

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 44,273 $ 46,254 Interest-bearing deposits 58,800 85,000 103,073 131,254 Available-for sale, carried at fair value 578,224 283,448 Trading securities, carried at fair value 1,014 - Securities investments 579,238 283,448 Loans 5,470,548 2,777,564 Allowance for credit losses - loans (88,917 ) (31,243 ) Loans, net 5,381,631 2,746,321 Loans held for sale 208,054 18,008 Mortgage servicing rights 13,477 10,267 Accrued interest receivable 28,834 10,244 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 23,492 11,915 Bank Owned Life Insurance 143,939 75,544 Office properties and equipment 58,817 39,563 Real estate and other assets held for sale 521 100 Goodwill 317,948 100,069 Core deposit and other intangibles 32,005 3,772 Other assets 83,924 38,487 Total Assets $ 6,974,953 $ 3,468,992 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,436,807 $ 630,359 Interest-bearing deposits 4,358,950 2,239,966 Total deposits 5,795,757 2,870,325 Advances from FHLB and PPPLF 30,000 85,063 Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities - 2,999 Subordinated debentures 84,818 36,083 Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance 18,985 5,491 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 5,955 571 Other liabilities 80,413 42,293 Total Liabilities 6,015,928 3,042,825 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock, net 306 127 Additional paid-in-capital 689,736 161,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13,976 4,595 Retained earnings 333,772 329,175 Treasury stock, at cost (78,765 ) (69,685 ) Total stockholders’ equity 959,025 426,167 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 6,974,953 $ 3,468,992

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Loans $ 57,134 $ 33,284 $ 167,390 $ 97,158 Investment securities 2,848 1,952 8,489 6,295 Interest-bearing deposits 82 312 391 857 FHLB stock dividends 95 135 861 533 Total interest income 60,159 35,683 177,131 104,843 Interest Expense: Deposits 6,555 6,029 21,761 16,615 FHLB advances and other 168 431 1,690 1,011 Subordinated debentures 158 329 610 1,043 Notes Payable 7 2 32 23 Total interest expense 6,888 6,791 24,093 18,692 Net interest income 53,271 28,892 153,038 86,151 Provision for credit losses - loans 3,658 1,327 49,312 1,821 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments (864 ) (62 ) 1,702 (60 ) Total provision for credit losses 2,794 1,265 51,014 1,761 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 50,477 27,627 102,024 84,390 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 4,805 4,027 15,601 10,335 Mortgage banking income 12,047 2,822 22,763 6,800 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans - 105 234 215 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities 1,466 11 1,464 11 Gain (loss) on trading securities 14 - 14 - Insurance commissions 3,715 3,263 12,875 10,994 Wealth management income 1,458 705 4,351 2,063 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 841 783 2,460 1,702 Other non-interest income 654 126 2,251 1,021 Total Non-interest Income 25,000 11,842 62,013 33,141 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 20,172 14,061 57,331 42,544 Occupancy 3,989 2,206 11,848 6,751 FDIC insurance premium 1,469 (255 ) 2,372 276 Financial institutions tax 1,116 555 3,066 1,667 Data processing 4,289 1,728 11,135 6,292 Amortization of intangibles 1,726 264 4,781 839 Acquisition related charges 3,711 540 17,295 540 Other non-interest expense 7,091 4,166 16,028 13,455 Total Non-interest Expense 43,563 23,265 123,856 72,364 Income before income taxes 31,914 16,204 40,181 45,167 Income tax expense 6,259 3,033 7,951 8,315 Net Income $ 25,655 $ 13,171 $ 32,230 $ 36,852 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.91 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.91 $ 1.85 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 37,297 19,790 35,423 19,862 Diluted 37,334 19,875 35,482 19,943

Financial Summary and Comparison (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (2) $ 60,418 $ 35,922 68.2 % $ 177,898 $ 105,578 68.5 % Interest expense 6,888 6,791 1.4 24,093 18,692 28.9 Tax-equivalent net interest income (2) 53,530 29,131 83.8 153,805 86,886 77.0 Provision for credit losses 2,794 1,265 120.9 51,014 1,761 2,796.9 Core provision for credit losses (4) 2,794 1,265 120.9 22,089 1,761 1,154.3 Investment securities gains (losses) 1,480 11 NM 1,478 11 NM Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 23,520 11,831 98.8 60,535 33,130 82.7 Non-interest expense 43,563 23,265 87.2 123,856 72,364 71.2 Core non-interest expense (4) 38,445 22,724 69.2 69,269 71,824 (3.6 ) Income tax expense 6,259 3,033 106.4 7,951 8,315 (4.4 ) Net income 25,655 13,171 94.8 32,230 36,852 (12.5 ) Core net income (4) 28,587 13,598 110.2 36,057 37,279 (3.3 ) Tax equivalent adjustment (2) 259 239 8.4 767 735 4.4 At Period End Assets 6,974,953 3,350,724 108.2 Earning assets 6,340,132 3,045,659 108.2 Loans 5,470,548 2,665,300 105.3 Allowance for credit losses - loans 88,917 30,250 193.9 Deposits 5,795,757 2,760,615 109.9 Stockholders’ equity 959,025 418,046 129.4 Average Balances Assets 6,935,783 3,303,013 110.0 6,437,886 3,236,674 98.9 Earning assets 6,211,267 2,985,498 108.0 5,787,134 2,923,809 97.9 Loans 5,555,621 2,624,314 111.7 5,095,167 2,567,646 98.4 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 5,901,652 2,843,079 107.6 5,457,179 2,788,974 95.7 Deposits 5,738,006 2,718,632 111.1 5,162,952 2,679,616 92.7 Stockholders’ equity 927,506 411,041 125.6 881,932 401,597 119.6 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.37 % 12.44 % 7.5 13.70 % 12.41 % 10.4 Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss) Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.67 3.0 $ 0.91 $ 1.86 (51.1 ) Diluted 0.69 0.66 4.5 0.91 1.85 (50.8 ) Core diluted (4) 0.77 0.68 13.2 $ 1.88 1.87 0.5 Dividends 0.22 0.19 15.8 0.66 0.57 15.8 Market Value: High $ 21.24 $ 29.44 (27.9 ) $ 32.05 $ 31.30 2.4 Low 14.74 25.50 (42.2 ) 10.98 24.12 (54.5 ) Close 15.58 28.97 (46.2 ) 15.58 28.97 (46.2 ) Common Book Value 25.71 21.19 21.3 25.71 21.19 21.3 Tangible Common Book Value (1) 16.33 15.91 2.6 16.33 15.91 2.6 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,297 19,729 89.0 37,297 19,729 89.0 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 3.47 % 3.88 % (10.6 ) 3.55 % 3.98 % (10.8 ) Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.58 % (5.8 ) 0.67 % 1.52 % (56.0 ) Core return on average assets (4) 1.64 % 1.63 % 0.4 0.75 % 1.54 % (51.6 ) Return on average equity 11.12 % 12.71 % (12.5 ) 4.88 % 12.27 % (60.2 ) Core return on average equity (4) 12.26 % 13.12 % (6.6 ) 5.46 % 12.44 % (56.1 ) Efficiency ratio (3) 56.54 % 56.79 % (0.4 ) 57.78 % 60.30 % (4.2 ) Core efficiency ratio (4) 49.90 % 55.48 % (10.1 ) 49.06 % 59.85 % (18.0 ) Effective tax rate 19.61 % 18.72 % 4.8 19.79 % 18.41 % 7.5 Dividend payout ratio (core) 28.57 % 27.94 % 2.3 35.11 % 30.48 % 15.2

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and five months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Tangible common book value = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (4) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations. NM Percentage change not meaningful

Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Mortgage Banking 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Gain from sale of mortgage loans $ 13,781 $ 2,596 $ 30,213 $ 5,672 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,898 960 5,379 2,842 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (1,959 ) (579 ) (5,302 ) (1,256 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments (1,673 ) (155 ) (7,527 ) (458 ) (1,734 ) 226 (7,450 ) 1,128 Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans $ 12,047 $ 2,822 $ 22,763 $ 6,800 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 21,034 $ 10,458 $ 10,801 $ 10,419 Loans sold, servicing retained 2,463 738 6,292 1,454 Mortgage servicing rights acquired - - 9,747 - Amortization (1,959 ) (579 ) (5,302 ) (1,256 ) Carrying value before valuation allowance at end of period 21,538 10,617 21,538 10,617 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (6,388 ) (603 ) (534 ) (300 ) Impairment recovery (charges) (1,673 ) (155 ) (7,527 ) (458 ) Balance at end of period (8,061 ) (758 ) (8,061 ) (758 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 13,477 $ 9,859 $ 13,477 $ 9,859 Goodwill and Purchase Price Accounting Deal Value: Shares issued (000s) 17,926 1/31/20 Price $ 29.39 Stock value 526,850 Fair value of options exchanged 461 Cash in lieu of fractional shares 132 Total value $ 527,443 Allocation: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,580 Securities available-for sale 262,753 (1) Net loans, including loans held for sale and allowance 2,340,701 (2) Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,753 Office properties and equipment 20,253 (3) Core deposit and other intangibles 33,014 (4) Bank Owned Life Insurance 65,934 Mortgage servicing rights 9,747 (5) Other assets 35,423 Non-interest-bearing deposits (430,921 ) Interest-bearing deposits (1,651,669 ) (6) Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (381,000 ) Other liabilities (60,004 ) Net assets 309,564 Goodwill 217,879 Total value $ 527,443

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and eight months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Includes $13.8 million of accumulated losses to be amortized against interest income over ~7 years. (2) Includes $27.2 million non-PCD credit mark down to be accreted into interest income over ~5 years, $8.8 million total rate mark up to be amortized against interest income over ~5 years, $19.1 million elimination of allowance and $7.7 million PCD credit mark addition to allowance. (3) Includes $2.1 million mark down that reduces future depreciation. (4) Includes $29.3 million of core deposit intangible to be amortized to expense using sum-of-the-years digits over 10 years and $3.7 million of insurance/trust/wealth intangibles to be amortized to expense over ~10 years. (5) Includes $3.0 million mark up to be amortized against mortgage banking income over ~8.5 years. (6) Includes $7.1 million rate mark up on time-based deposits to be accreted against interest expense over ~2 years based on maturities.

Yield Analysis Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 5,555,621 $ 57,158 4.14 % $ 2,624,314 $ 33,306 5.04 % Securities 552,458 3,083 2.24 % (3) 293,876 2,169 2.99 % (3) Interest Bearing Deposits 65,551 82 0.50 % 55,393 312 2.23 % FHLB stock 37,637 95 1.02 % 11,915 135 4.50 % Total interest-earning assets 6,211,267 60,418 3.91 % 2,985,498 35,922 4.78 % Non-interest-earning assets 724,516 317,515 Total assets $ 6,935,783 $ 3,303,013 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,285,287 $ 6,555 0.62 % $ 2,129,306 $ 6,029 1.12 % FHLB advances and other 120,417 168 0.56 % 85,339 431 2.00 % Subordinated debentures 36,613 158 1.74 % 36,083 329 3.62 % Notes payable 6,616 7 0.43 % 3,025 2 0.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,448,933 6,888 0.62 % 2,253,753 6,791 1.20 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,452,719 - - 589,326 - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 5,901,652 6,888 0.47 % 2,843,079 6,791 0.95 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 106,625 48,893 Total liabilities 6,008,277 2,891,972 Stockholders' equity 927,506 411,041 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,935,783 $ 3,303,013 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 53,530 3.29 % $ 29,131 3.58 % Net interest margin (4) 3.47 % 3.88 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 140 % 132 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 5,095,167 $ 167,463 4.38 % $ 2,567,646 $ 97,227 5.06 % Securities 514,979 9,183 2.38 % (3) 296,312 6,961 3.14 % (3) Interest Bearing Deposits 131,384 391 0.40 % 47,360 857 2.42 % FHLB stock 45,604 861 2.52 % 12,491 533 5.71 % Total interest-earning assets 5,787,134 177,898 4.09 % 2,923,809 105,578 4.83 % Non-interest-earning assets 650,752 312,865 Total assets $ 6,437,886 $ 3,236,674 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 3,929,881 $ 21,761 0.74 % $ 2,094,693 $ 16,615 1.06 % FHLB advances and other 249,889 1,690 0.90 % 68,920 1,011 1.96 % Subordinated debentures 36,261 610 2.24 % 36,083 1,043 3.86 % Notes payable 8,077 32 0.53 % 4,355 23 0.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,224,108 24,093 0.76 % 2,204,051 18,692 1.13 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,233,071 - - 584,923 - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 5,457,179 24,093 0.59 % 2,788,974 18,692 0.90 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 98,775 46,103 Total liabilities 5,555,954 2,835,077 Stockholders' equity 881,932 401,597 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,437,886 $ 3,236,674 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 153,805 3.33 % $ 86,886 3.93 % Net interest margin (4) 3.55 % 3.98 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 137 % 133 %

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and five months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Annualized. (3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Selected Quarterly Information Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 60,418 $ 62,705 $ 54,773 $ 36,473 $ 35,922 Interest expense 6,888 8,145 9,059 6,743 6,791 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 53,530 54,560 45,714 29,730 29,131 Provision for credit losses 2,794 2,975 45,244 1,123 1,266 Core provision for credit losses (3) 2,794 2,975 19,295 1,123 1,266 Investment securities gains (losses) 1,480 (2 ) - 13 11 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 23,520 23,017 13,999 11,803 11,831 Non-interest expense 43,563 37,984 42,310 24,721 23,264 Core non-interest expense (3) 38,445 35,885 30,824 23,839 22,724 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,259 7,303 (5,610 ) 2,953 3,033 Net income (loss) 25,655 29,057 (22,482 ) 12,517 13,171 Core net income (3) 28,587 30,715 7,470 13,214 13,598 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 259 256 251 232 239 At Period End Total assets $ 6,974,953 $ 7,013,811 $ 6,538,942 $ 3,468,992 $ 3,350,724 Earning assets 6,340,132 6,345,655 5,889,186 3,175,935 3,045,659 Loans 5,470,548 5,457,238 5,113,917 2,777,564 2,665,300 Allowance for loan losses 88,917 88,555 85,859 31,243 30,250 Deposits 5,795,757 5,759,843 4,994,148 2,870,325 2,760,615 Stockholders’ equity 959,025 940,968 916,843 426,167 418,046 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.75 % 13.42 % 14.02 % 12.29 % 12.48 % Goodwill 317,948 317,948 317,520 100,069 100,069 Average Balances Total assets $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 $ 3,425,097 $ 3,303,013 Earning assets 6,211,267 6,247,037 4,862,532 3,107,224 2,985,498 Loans 5,555,621 5,389,805 4,317,857 2,688,519 2,624,314 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 5,901,652 5,963,127 4,488,003 2,954,049 2,843,079 Deposits 5,738,006 5,490,986 4,240,053 2,830,043 2,718,632 Stockholders’ equity 927,506 932,793 787,519 420,352 411,041 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.37 % 13.31 % 14.70 % 12.27 % 12.44 % Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss): Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ (0.71 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.67 Diluted 0.69 0.78 (0.71 ) 0.63 0.66 Core diluted (3) 0.77 0.82 0.24 0.66 0.68 Dividends 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.19 Market Value: High $ 21.24 $ 20.11 $ 32.05 $ 32.39 $ 29.44 Low 14.74 12.95 10.98 27.77 25.50 Close 15.58 17.67 14.74 31.32 28.97 Common Book Value 25.71 25.23 24.58 21.60 21.19 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,297 37,296 37,288 19,730 19,729 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.47 % 3.51 % 3.78 % 3.80 % 3.88 % Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.67 % -1.69 % 1.45 % 1.58 % Core return on average assets (3) 1.64 % 1.76 % 0.56 % 1.53 % 1.63 % Return on average equity 11.12 % 12.53 % -11.48 % 11.81 % 12.71 % Core return on average equity (3) 12.26 % 13.24 % 3.82 % 12.47 % 13.12 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.54 % 48.96 % 70.86 % 59.52 % 56.79 % Core efficiency ratio (3) 49.90 % 46.26 % 51.62 % 57.40 % 55.48 % Effective tax rate 19.61 % 20.09 % 19.97 % 19.09 % 18.72 % Common dividend payout ratio (core) 28.57 % 26.83 % 91.67 % 34.92 % 28.36 %

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and five months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (3) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations.

Selected Quarterly Information Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 Loan Portfolio Composition One to four family residential real estate $ 1,194,940 $ 1,226,106 $ 1,265,901 $ 324,773 $ 330,369 Construction 580,060 509,548 521,442 305,305 308,061 Commercial real estate 2,328,944 2,266,189 2,200,266 1,506,026 1,430,919 Commercial 1,263,565 1,244,549 897,865 578,071 537,806 Consumer finance 128,995 146,139 137,679 37,649 36,644 Home equity and improvement 281,010 290,459 301,146 122,864 123,871 Total loans 5,777,514 5,682,990 5,324,299 2,874,688 2,767,670 Less: Undisbursed loan funds 300,174 221,137 206,236 94,865 100,260 Deferred loan origination fees 6,792 4,615 4,146 2,259 2,110 Allowance for credit losses - loans 88,917 88,555 85,859 31,243 30,250 Net Loans $ 5,381,631 $ 5,368,683 $ 5,028,058 $ 2,746,321 $ 2,635,050 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning allowance $ 88,555 $ 85,859 $ 31,243 $ 30,250 $ 28,934 CECL adoption - - 2,354 - - Acquisition related allowance/provision (non PCD) - - 25,949 - - Acquisition related allowance/goodwill (PCD) - - 7,698 - - Provision for credit losses - loans 3,658 1,868 17,837 1,084 1,327 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (3,296 ) 828 778 (91 ) (11 ) Ending allowance $ 88,917 $ 88,555 $ 85,859 $ 31,243 $ 30,250 Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 48,322 $ 39,470 $ 32,692 $ 13,437 $ 14,677 Real estate owned (REO) 521 573 548 100 - Total non-performing assets (2) $ 48,843 $ 40,043 $ 33,240 $ 13,537 $ 14,677 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 3,296 (828 ) (778 ) 91 11 Restructured loans, accruing (3) 8,499 7,916 7,474 8,427 10,334 Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans 1.63 % 1.62 % 1.68 % 1.12 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets 182.05 % 221.15 % 259.07 % 230.80 % 206.10 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 184.01 % 224.36 % 263.43 % 232.51 % 206.10 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.89 % 0.73 % 0.65 % 0.49 % 0.55 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.51 % 0.39 % 0.44 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.24 % -0.06 % -0.07 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Deposit Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,436,807 $ 1,454,842 $ 1,041,315 $ 630,359 $ 604,129 Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market 2,511,263 2,361,486 2,069,723 1,198,012 1,124,208 Savings deposits 674,354 671,650 606,508 303,166 294,594 Retail time deposits less than $250,000 975,658 1,078,758 1,091,038 631,253 634,737 Retail time deposits greater than $250,000 197,675 193,107 185,564 107,535 102,947 Total deposits $ 5,795,757 $ 5,759,843 $ 4,994,148 $ 2,870,325 $ 2,760,615

(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.

Loan Delinquency Information Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days past due % of Total Non Accrual Loans % of Total September 30, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,194,940 $ 1,173,175 $ 10,562 0.9 % $ 11,203 0.9 % Construction 580,060 578,110 1,587 0.3 % 363 0.1 % Commercial real estate 2,328,944 2,305,223 703 0.0 % 23,018 1.0 % Commercial 1,263,565 1,253,474 212 0.0 % 9,879 0.8 % Consumer finance 128,995 125,260 2,682 2.1 % 1,053 0.8 % Home equity and improvement 281,010 273,041 5,125 1.8 % 2,844 1.0 % Total loans $ 5,777,514 $ 5,708,283 $ 20,871 0.4 % $ 48,360 0.8 % June 30, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,226,106 $ 1,213,482 $ 6,056 0.5 % $ 6,568 0.5 % Construction 509,548 509,548 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,266,189 2,244,412 1,040 0.0 % 20,737 0.9 % Commercial 1,244,549 1,233,703 680 0.1 % 10,166 0.8 % Consumer finance 146,139 144,555 988 0.7 % 596 0.4 % Home equity and improvement 290,459 285,858 2,237 0.8 % 2,364 0.8 % Total loans $ 5,682,990 $ 5,631,558 $ 11,001 0.2 % $ 40,431 0.7 % September 30, 2019 One to four family residential real estate $ 330,369 $ 325,573 $ 1,787 0.5 % $ 3,009 0.9 % Construction 308,061 308,061 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 1,430,919 1,414,694 8,012 0.6 % 8,213 0.6 % Commercial 537,806 534,321 516 0.1 % 2,969 0.6 % Consumer finance 36,644 36,413 231 0.6 % - 0.0 % Home equity and improvement 123,871 122,103 1,282 1.0 % 486 0.4 % Total loans $ 2,767,670 $ 2,741,165 $ 11,828 0.4 % $ 14,677 0.5 %

COVID-19 Update Premier Financial Corp. ($ in thousands) Deferrals Update 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Commercial loan deferrals $ 434,554 $ 739,632 % of commercial loans 11.4 % 19.7 % % of total loans 7.9 % 13.5 % Retail loan deferrals $ 48,187 $ 73,266 % of retail loans 2.9 % 4.3 % % of total loans 0.9 % 1.3 % Total loan deferrals $ 482,741 $ 812,898 % of total loans 8.8 % 14.9 % Commercial High Sensitivity Portfolio Update As of 9/30/20 As of 6/30/20 Industry % of Total Loans % Balances Deferred % Classified in Subsector % of Total Loans % Balances Deferred % Classified in Subsector Traveler Accommodation 2.8 % 60.7 % 3.9 % 2.8 % 86.9 % 0.7 % Food Service 1.0 % 22.4 % 0.6 % 1.1 % 50.0 % 0.6 % Sub-total 3.7 % 51.0 % 3.1 % 3.8 % 76.7 % 0.6 % Retail Trade and CRE 9.4 % 17.7 % 1.3 % 9.6 % 34.3 % 2.2 % Long-term Care 1.9 % 10.8 % 11.0 % 2.0 % 26.0 % 4.1 % Arts/Entertainment/Recreation 0.4 % 37.8 % 2.5 % 0.4 % 42.1 % 4.6 % Energy 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Total 15.6 % 25.2 % 3.0 % 15.9 % 43.4 % 2.1 % Commercial Loan Deferral Rollforward 6/30/20 Balance New Deferrals Payoffs/ Changes Return to Pay(1) 9/30/20 Balance 3Q20 Extensions Interest only 1-3 months $ 28,134 $ 5,032 $ 9,326 $ (30,178 ) $ 12,314 $ 10,988 Interest only 4-5 months 146,826 3,976 (12,746 ) (111,113 ) 26,943 - Interest only 6 months 55,174 7,182 1,415 (8,575 ) 55,196 2,392 Deferred payment 1-90 days 138,966 11,155 (12,844 ) (80,015 ) 57,262 12,422 Deferred payment 91-179 days 93,262 328 (3,250 ) (83,843 ) 6,497 4,946 Deferred payment 180 days 277,270 6,102 (1,166 ) (5,864 ) 276,342 - Total $ 739,632 $ 33,775 $ (19,265 ) $ (319,588 ) $ 434,554 $ 30,748 Commercial Loan Deferral Expirations Update 9/30/20 Balance October $ 277,010 November 123,851 December 12,226 January 14,000 February 5,075 March+ 2,392 Total $ 434,554

(1) Represents approximately 76.4% of previously disclosed third quarter 2020 scheduled expirations.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Premier Financial Corp. Nine months ended (In thousands, except per share and ratio data) 9/30/20 9/30/19 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) $ 17,295 $ 540 $ 3,711 $ 2,099 $ 11,486 $ 882 $ 540 Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related charges 3,254 113 779 441 2,034 185 113 Acquisition related charges (after-tax) $ 14,041 $ 427 $ 2,932 $ 1,658 $ 9,452 $ 697 $ 427 Total non-interest expenses $ 123,856 $ 72,364 $ 43,563 $ 37,984 $ 42,310 $ 24,721 $ 23,264 Less: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) 17,295 540 3,711 2,099 11,486 882 540 Less: FHLB prepayment charges(1) 1,407 - 1,407 - - - - Core non-interest expenses $ 105,154 $ 71,824 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 $ 30,824 $ 23,839 $ 22,724 Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) $ 25,949 $ - $ - $ - $ 25,949 $ - $ - Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related provision 5,449 - - - 5,449 - - Acquisition related provision (after-tax) $ 20,500 $ - $ - $ - $ 20,500 $ - $ - Provision for credit losses $ 51,014 $ 1,761 $ 2,794 $ 2,975 $ 45,244 $ 1,123 $ 1,266 Less: Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) 25,949 - - - 25,949 - - Core provision for credit losses $ 25,065 $ 1,761 $ 2,794 $ 2,975 $ 19,295 $ 1,123 $ 1,266 Non-interest income $ 62,013 $ 33,141 $ 25,000 $ 23,015 $ 13,999 $ 11,816 $ 11,842 Less: Securities gains (losses) 1,478 11 1,480 (2 ) - 13 11 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) $ 60,535 $ 33,130 $ 23,520 $ 23,017 $ 13,999 $ 11,803 $ 11,831 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 153,805 $ 86,886 $ 53,530 $ 54,560 $ 45,714 $ 29,730 $ 29,131 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 60,549 33,130 23,520 23,017 13,999 11,803 11,831 Total revenues 214,354 120,016 77,050 77,577 59,713 41,533 40,962 Core non-interest expenses $ 105,154 $ 71,824 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 $ 30,824 $ 23,839 $ 22,724 Core efficiency ratio 49.06 % 59.85 % 49.90 % 46.26 % 51.62 % 57.40 % 55.48 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 40,181 $ 45,167 $ 31,914 $ 36,360 $ (28,092 ) $ 15,470 $ 16,204 Add: Provision for credit losses 51,014 1,761 2,794 2,975 45,244 1,123 1,266 Pre-tax pre-provision income 91,195 46,928 34,708 39,335 17,152 16,593 17,470 Add: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) 17,295 540 3,711 2,099 11,486 882 540 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 108,490 $ 47,468 $ 38,419 $ 41,434 $ 28,638 $ 17,475 $ 18,010 Average total assets $ 6,437,886 $ 3,236,674 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 $ 3,425,097 $ 3,303,013 Core pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.25 % 1.97 % 2.20 % 2.38 % 2.15 % 2.02 % 2.16 % Net income (loss) $ 32,230 $ 36,852 $ 25,655 $ 29,057 $ (22,482 ) $ 12,517 $ 13,171 Add: Acquisition related provision (after-tax) 20,500 427 - - 20,500 - - Add: Acquisition related charges (after-tax) 14,041 - 2,932 1,658 9,452 697 427 Core net income $ 66,771 $ 37,279 $ 28,587 $ 30,715 $ 7,470 $ 13,214 $ 13,598 Diluted shares - Reported 35,482 19,943 37,334 37,324 31,642 19,895 19,875 Add: Dilutive shares for core net income - - - - 121 - - Diluted shares - Core 35,482 19,943 37,334 37,324 31,763 19,895 19,875 Core diluted EPS $ 1.88 $ 1.87 $ 0.77 $ 0.82 $ 0.24 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 Average total assets $ 6,437,886 $ 3,236,674 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 $ 3,425,097 $ 3,303,013 Core return on average assets 1.39 % 1.54 % 1.64 % 1.76 % 0.56 % 1.53 % 1.63 % Average total equity $ 881,932 $ 401,597 $ 927,506 $ 932,793 $ 787,519 $ 420,352 $ 411,041 Core return on average equity 10.11 % 12.44 % 12.26 % 13.24 % 3.82 % 12.47 % 13.12 %

Note: 2020 current quarter and year-to-date results include three and eight months of operations from UCFC, respectively, compared to none for comparable periods in 2019. (1) Represents prepayment penalties on FHLB early extinguishments funded by gains on securities sales that are excluded from revenues for efficiency ratio calculation.

