 

Lincoln Electric Board Raises Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year

Quarterly Dividend Increases 4.1% or $0.02 to $0.51 Per Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 4.1% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.49 per share to $0.51 per share, or to $2.04 per share on an annualized basis. This marks the 25th consecutive annual increase of the dividend. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

“We are proud to return value to our shareholders with 25-years of consecutive dividend increases – placing Lincoln Electric in a select group of companies,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The strength of our cash flow and balance sheet allows us to pursue long-term strategic growth while remaining committed to our dividend through the cycle.”

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com. 

