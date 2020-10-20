 

Royalty Pharma Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders

20.10.2020, 22:32  |  37   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPRX) announced today the closing of the secondary offering of 17,343,037 shares of its Class A ordinary shares by selling shareholders in an underwritten public offering at a price to the public of $42.00 per share. The Company did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its Class A ordinary shares by the selling shareholders.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup acted as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Cowen, Evercore ISI, Truist Securities and UBS Investment Bank also acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was filed with, and on October 15, 2020 was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The final prospectus relating to the public offering has been filed with the SEC and copies may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com. Copies of the registration statement and the final prospectus may also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and three development-stage product candidates.

