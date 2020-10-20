Altra Appoints Veteran Industrials Executive J. Scott Hall to its Board of Directors

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) (“Altra” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed J. Scott Hall as a new director effective as of October 20, 2020. Mr. Hall fills a newly created seat on the Board, which now consists of eight members, seven of which are independent. Mr. Hall’s appointment follows the addition of Ms. Nicole Parent Haughey to the Board on April 28, 2020.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure we have the ideal mix of experience and perspectives on our Board to effectively oversee risk management and position Altra to deliver on our promise as a premier industrial company,” said Carl Christenson, Altra CEO and Chairman of the Board. “In 2020, we have had the benefit of adding Scott and Nicole, two highly qualified directors, to our Board.”

“As a sitting CEO with a strong background in leading complex industrial businesses and global manufacturing as well as deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, change management and business systems, Scott brings unique skillsets and experience that complement our existing members while also bringing new perspectives to the table,” continued Christenson. “I am looking forward to working closely with Scott as we continue to leverage our resilient business model through near-term headwinds and advance our long-term growth strategy.”

Mr. Hall is currently Chief Executive Officer of publicly held Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) where he runs 13 facilities across North America while serving as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Since joining Mueller as CEO in 2017, Mr. Hall has focused on building and strengthening Mueller’s American manufacturing footprint and leading growth through new innovation and technology-based services. Previously, Mr. Hall held numerous leadership positions at Textron Inc., most recently as the President and Chief Executive Officer of its $3.8 billion Industrial segment. Before joining Textron in 2001, Mr. Hall held a number of leadership positions during a 17-year career at General Cable Company.