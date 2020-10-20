 

New Waxahachie Development to Offer 600+ New Homes

Green Brick Partners Team Builder, Trophy Signature Homes, will offer three product lines on 50’ - 80’ wide homesites in the new Dove Hollow community

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners has closed on the purchase of approximately 214 acres in Waxahachie, Texas for the development of Dove Hollow, its newest single-family residential community. The Company intends to offer over 600 single-family homes through its Trophy Signature Homes brand.

The community will be located east of I-35E, minutes from downtown Waxahachie. Land development will commence Q1 2021 and will include 50’, 60’, 70’, and 80’ wide homesites. Trophy Signature Homes plans to offer homebuyers a mix of front and rear-entry homes across three product lines.

“Easy access to the metroplex, a family-friendly atmosphere, and an amenity-rich downtown has homebuyers flocking to Waxahachie. We have seen tremendous interest from buyers in our neighboring Buffalo Ridge community, and knew that expanding our presence in Waxahachie was the next step in meeting the market’s growing need for quality homes,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer for Green Brick Partners. “Dove Hollow has been designed to meet the rising demand for larger homes with ample flex and office space, that are less than a 30-minute drive into downtown Dallas.”

The community will be developed in three phases and will include abundant green spaces, a community park, and an amenity center. As with every Trophy Signature Homes community, all upgrades, including engineered wood floors, Smart Home automation packages, and horizontal modern fireplaces, will come standard with each home.

“Dove Hollow is located northwest of our Buffalo Ridge community, where we opened for sales on September 11, 2020. Despite having our models at Buffalo Ridge still under construction, sales have been strong. We are confident that Dove Hollow will receive a similar level of interest from buyers,” said Stewart Parker, President of Trophy Signature Homes. “Our fresh designs, work from home plans, and simplified home buying process has been a huge success. At Trophy Signature Homes, the features shown in our models are standard and always included in the price of our homes. Our transparency has really resonated with buyers, and we are confident that Dove Hollow will be no different.”

