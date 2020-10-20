 

Ingevity prices $550 million senior notes offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) announced today the pricing of its previously announced offering of 8-year senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $550 million. The notes will mature on November 1, 2028 and will bear an interest rate of 3.875% per annum. The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions.

If the offering is consummated, the company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for the redemption, refinancing or repayment of existing indebtedness. There can be no assurance that the issuance and sale of the notes will be consummated.

The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words “will,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “expects,” “outlook,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; and the impact of COVID-19. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects of general economic and financial conditions; risks related to international sales and operations; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

