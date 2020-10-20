First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Common Share Distributions of $0.05 Per Share for November, December and January
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FEI) has declared the Fund’s monthly common share distributions for November, December and January of $0.05 per share for each month.
The payable, record and expected ex-dividend dates, as well as the distribution per share amount for these distributions are as follows:
|
|
November
|
|
December
|
|
January
|
Payable Date:
|
11/16/20
|
|
12/15/20
|
|
01/15/21
|
Record Date:
|
11/03/20
|
|
12/02/20
|
|
01/05/21
|
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
|
11/02/20
|
|
12/01/20
|
|
01/04/21
|
Distribution Per Share:
|
$0.05
|
|
$0.05
|
|
$0.05
The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.
|
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI):
|
Distribution per share:
|
$0.05
|
Distribution Rate based on the October 19, 2020 NAV of $6.46:
|
9.29%
|
Distribution Rate based on the October 19, 2020 closing market price of $5.32:
|
11.28%
It is anticipated that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by master limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests, a portion of the distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2020 will be made after the end of 2020 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.
