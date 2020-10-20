First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.1275 Per Share for November

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FPF) has decreased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.1275 per share from $0.1325 per share. The distribution will be payable on November 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2020. The ex-dividend date is expected to be November 2, 2020. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share: $0.1275

Distribution Rate based on the October 19, 2020 NAV of $22.73: 6.73%

Distribution Rate based on the October 19, 2020 closing market price of $21.69: 7.05%

Decrease from previous distribution of $0.1325: -3.77%

The majority, and possibly all, of this distribution will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Fund. A portion of this distribution may come from net short-term realized capital gains or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all 2020 distributions will be made after the end of 2020 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The continued redemptions of high coupon securities and reduced income on the Fund’s portfolio has led us to reduce the distribution rate for FPF. Although leverage costs have materially decreased with the recent declines in short-term interest rates, yields on preferred securities, including floating rate securities, have tightened significantly as the entire US Treasury yield curve has shifted lower. Consequently, the net income available for distribution to common shareholders has decreased. We believe the new distribution rate reflects these current market conditions.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in preferred and other income-producing securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities and contingent convertible securities.