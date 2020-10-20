China Green Agriculture, Inc. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing

XI’AN, CHINA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) (the “Company”) announced today that, as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (the “2020 Form 10-K”) in a timely fashion, it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 30, 2020, the Company was unable to file its 2020 Form 10-K within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 expired on October 13, 2020. The Company is unable to meet the filing deadline for its 2020 Form 10-K due to circumstances and impacts related to COVID-19. As a result, the Company’s accounting team was unable to complete its 2020 Form 10-K until after October 20, 2020. The Company is currently working closely with its principal accounting firm to complete the filing of its 2020 Form 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable.