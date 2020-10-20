 

Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Additional Refined Coal Facility Closure with Third-Party Investor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 22:45  |  30   |   |   

Increases to 22 total invested Refined Coal facilities

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced that Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group"), a joint venture among the Company's subsidiary ADA-ES, Inc., an affiliate of NexGen Resources Corporation, and an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., has completed a transaction for an additional Refined Coal ("RC") facility with an existing RC investor. The RC facility is located at a coal plant that has historically burned approximately 4.0 million tons of coal per year and is royalty bearing to ADES. With this addition, Tinuum Group has 22 invested facilities in full-time operation.

Greg Marken, Interim CEO of ADES, commented, "We are pleased to announce today that Tinuum has secured a third-party investor for an RC facility, making it the third contracted refined coal facility in 2020 and seventeenth royalty bearing facility overall. This RC facility brings incremental coal burn to the portfolio and increases our future cash flow from our RC segment. Tinuum, with support from ADES and Tinuum’s other owners, continues to prove its focus on maximizing business results for the remainder of the refined coal tax credit period."

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA M-Prove Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include the expected additional tons of coal with respect to this new facility and increases to future cash flow. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, including the rate of coal usage compared to historic usage, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about potential factors that could affect Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. as of the date of this document, and except to the extent Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. may be required to update such information under any applicable securities laws, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com


Advanced Emissions Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot Corporation