Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 6, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is “Ventas.” The call will also be webcast live by Intrado DM and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 1296127, beginning on November 6, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days.