 

Calix Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 23:00  |  23   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter 2020 have been posted as a letter to stockholders to the investor relations section of its website. Please visit the Calix investor relations website at https://investor-relations.calix.com to view the third quarter 2020 financial results in our letter to stockholders, along with accompanying supplemental financial information.

A question and answer conference call to discuss these results with President and CEO, Carl Russo, CFO, Cory Sindelar, and Director of Investor Relations, Tom Dinges, will be held tomorrow, October 21, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/. The conference call is also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 407-4019 or international (201) 689-8337 with conference ID# 13710735 or participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ following the completion of the call. The call will be archived at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their members and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the member experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Roanoke Connect Taps Calix, Leverages AXOS to Become the First in North Carolina to Deliver 10G Speeds and Revenue EDGE to Offer the Ultimate Subscriber Experience
14.10.20
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to Headline Calix ConneXions 2020 to Discuss the Future of the Broadband Business
09.10.20
Calix and Conexon Partner to Eliminate the Digital Divide, Providing Electric Cooperatives With the Expertise and Technology Required to Succeed
28.09.20
Calix to Post Third Quarter 2020 Stockholder Letter With Results on October 20th
24.09.20
Calix Launches the First Carrier-Class, Wi-Fi 6 System Subscribers Will Welcome into the Home, Showcasing the CSP’s Brand and Virtual Storefront