 

R1 RCM to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 3

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 before market open on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

R1’s management team will host a conference call on November 3 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 833-968-2190 (778-560-2796 outside the U.S. and Canada), using conference code number 1778649. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM
R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

