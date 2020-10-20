 

SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $6.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020.  Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $6.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

  • Net income of $6.4 million and operating earnings of $6.6 million (Non-GAAP)
  • Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $17.27, a 5.5% year-over-year increase
  • Deposits increased by $604.8 million or 29.5% from December 31, 2019
  • COVID loan modifications declined 62.1% from prior quarter
  • Total nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.18% for the quarter, as compared to 0.28% in the prior quarter

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased with our results on another very solid quarter.  Our credit metrics continue to be outstanding and our projections on loan modifications have been right on target and reducing as we have planned.  This tremendous asset quality, coupled with the work we are doing on growth in our noninterest income and improvement in efficiency give us reason to feel very good regarding the outlook for our company.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The quarter was, once again, strong and right on plan for SmartFinancial. Our Board is extremely happy with the continued progress and improvements that we are making every day. 2020 has certainly been a challenge, but our team has executed superbly.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $297 thousand to $26.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $25.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, due to a higher balance of interest-earning assets at lower yields supplemented by increased balances of interest-bearing liabilities at lower costs. Average earning assets totaled $3.1 billion, an increase of $205.8 million, which reflects a $51.1 million increase in average loans, a $12.4 million increase in average securities and a $141.1 million increase in average other earning assets. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $137.0 million to $2.3 billion, driven by an increase of $54.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits and an increase of $82.1 million in average borrowings.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.63% for the second quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 34 basis point decline in the average yield on interest-earning assets offset by a 12 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the last quarter. The excess liquidity realized during the third quarter, which is reflected in the increases in the average balance of Federal funds sold and other earning assets, had a negative impact on the tax equivalent net interest margin of 15 bps. The tax equivalent net interest margin, less discount accretion was 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2020.

The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.88% for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease from 4.22% for the second quarter of 2020. The yield on average loans was 4.71% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.87% for the second quarter of 2020. Included in the yield on average loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million of the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion and $960 thousand of discount accretion on acquired loans, compared to $1.9 million of PPP fee accretion and $888 thousand of discount accretion recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.65% for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to 0.77% for the second quarter of 2020. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 0.71% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 12 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, with average costs decreasing 20 basis points.  The cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.44%.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

               
    Three Months Ended      
    Sep   Jun   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2020   2020   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans   4.71 % 4.87 % (0.17 ) %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.88 % 4.22 % (0.34 ) %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.59 % 0.71 % (0.12 ) %
Cost of total deposits   0.44 % 0.54 % (0.10 ) %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.65 % 0.77 % (0.12 ) %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.39 % 3.63 % (0.24 ) %
                 

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

Provision for loan losses was $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.  At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $18.8 million.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.78% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.67% as of June 30, 2020.  For the Company’s originated loans, the allowance for loan losses to originated loans, less PPP loans, was 1.00% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.89% as of June 30, 2020.  The remaining discounts on the acquired loan portfolio totaled $15.1 million, or 3.53% of acquired loans as of September 30, 2020.  The increase in the allowance for loan losses for the third quarter is primarily attributable to the ongoing economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Also, during the quarter, the Company refined the qualitative factors of the allowance for loan loss calculation to include additional granularity related to the hospitality and restaurant industries which are most impacted by the pandemic within our footprint at this time.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had modified loans totaling $615.7 million, or 25.6%, of the loan portfolio.  As of September 30, 2020, $383.2 million of those modifications had resumed their normal payment schedule leaving $232.5 million, or 9.7%, still under modification plans.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
    Three Months Ended        
    Sep   Jun        
Provision for Loan Losses Rollforward   2020   2020   Change  
Beginning balance   $ 16,254     $ 13,431     $ 2,823    
Charge-offs     (174 )     (75 )     (99 )  
Recoveries     103       48       55    
Net charge-offs     (71 )     (27 )     (44 )  
Provision     2,634       2,850       (216 )  
Ending balance   $ 18,817     $ 16,254     $ 2,563    
                     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, gross     0.78   %   0.67   %   0.11   %
                           

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the CECL accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.09% as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of seven basis points from the 0.16% reported in the second quarter of 2020.  Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.18% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 0.28% as of June 30, 2020. 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
    Three Months Ended        
    Sep   Jun   Increase  
Credit Quality   2020   2020   (Decrease)  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 2,248   $ 2,899   $ (651 )  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     -     877     (877 )  
Total nonperforming loans     2,248     3,776     (1,528 )  
Other real estate owned     3,932     5,524     (1,592 )  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,180   $ 9,300   $ (3,120 )  
                     
Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross     0.09 %   0.16 %   (0.07 ) %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.18 %   0.28 %   (0.10 ) %
                       

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $610 thousand to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.  During the third quarter of 2020, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $183 thousand, primarily related to increased volume; 
  • Increase in mortgage banking income of $98 thousand, continued to experience high volume during the quarter; and
  • Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees of $360 thousand, includes a $130 thousand one-time credit from vendor.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
    Sep   Jun   Increase  
Noninterest Income   2020   2020   (Decrease)  
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 892     $ 709   $ 183    
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net     (9 )     16     (25 )  
Mortgage banking income     1,029       931     98    
Investment services     359       363     (4 )  
Insurance commissions     560       473     87    
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     868       508     360    
Other     422       511     (89 )  
Total noninterest income   $ 4,121     $ 3,511   $ 610    
                         

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits increased $675 thousand, increase is primarily attributable to the deferred salary cost in the second quarter related to the origination of PPP loans;
  • FDIC insurance increased $354 thousand related to increase in assets due to overall asset growth stemming from our recent acquisition, deposit growth and production of PPP loans;
  • Other real estate and loan related expenses increased $297 thousand, primarily attributable to increased activity in loan related production and a $90 thousand evaluation adjustment on other real estate owned;
  • Professional services decreased $274 thousand, due to a lower volume of expenses;
  • Decrease of $1.2 million in merger related and restructuring expenses; and
  • Other noninterest expenses increased $282 thousand, due to overall franchise growth.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
    Sep   Jun   Increase  
Noninterest Expense   2020   2020   (Decrease)  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 11,032   $ 10,357   $ 675    
Occupancy and equipment     2,186     1,996     190    
FDIC insurance     534     180     354    
Other real estate and loan related expenses     643     346     297    
Advertising and marketing     253     202     51    
Data processing     558     594     (36 )  
Professional services     594     868     (274 )  
Amortization of intangibles     402     405     (3 )  
Software as service contracts     573     561     12    
Merger related and restructuring expenses     290     1,477     (1,187 )  
Other     2,102     1,820     282    
Total noninterest income   $ 19,167   $ 18,806   $ 361    
                       

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $541 thousand, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, the effective tax rate was 23.5% compared to 18.8% for the second quarter of 2020.  The lower effective tax rate during the second quarter of 2020 included an additional tax benefit from the Company’s overall reconciliation of the tax rates from operations, and the final effects of the CARES Act legislation.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2020, were $3.39 billion compared with $2.45 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase of $938.5 million is primarily attributable to assets acquired from the acquisition of Progressive Financial Group (“PFG”) of approximately $308.2 million, increase in cash and cash equivalents of $301.8 million and the origination of $300.8 million of PPP loans.

Total liabilities increased to $3.04 billion at September 30, 2020 from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase of $901.4 million was primarily from deposit growth of $332.8 million, acquired deposits from the acquisition of PFG in the amount of $272.0 million, and an increase in borrowings of $287.8 million.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020, totaled $349.8 million, an increase of $37.0 million, from December 31, 2019.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of common stock for the acquisition of PFG of $24.5 million, net income of $15.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $844 thousand, which was offset by the repurchase of the Company's common stock of $2.1 million and $2.2 million of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $17.27 at September 30, 2020, an increase from $16.82 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.97% at September 30, 2020, compared with 9.93% at December 31, 2019.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
    Sep   Dec   Increase  
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2020   2019   (Decrease)  
Total assets   $ 3,387,588   $ 2,449,123   $ 938,465  
Total liabilities     3,037,799     2,136,376     901,423  
Total equity     349,789     312,747     37,042  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     214,634     178,348     36,286  
Loans     2,404,057     1,897,392     506,665  
Deposits     2,652,023     2,047,214     604,809  
Borrowings     319,391     31,623     287,768  
                     

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.  To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 9589795.  A replay of the conference call will be available through October 21, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10148910.  Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 36 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.  Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

   
Source  
SmartFinancial, Inc.  
   
Investor Contacts  
Billy Carroll Ron Gorczynski
President & CEO Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(865) 868-0613   billy.carroll@smartbank.com (865) 437-5724   ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
   
Media Contact  
Kelley Fowler  
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing  
(865) 868-0611    kelley.fowler@smartbank.com  
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholder' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision income, (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value, (xiv) tax equivalent net interest margin, (xv) tax equivalent average yield in earning assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, merger related and restructuring expenses.  Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets.  Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income divided by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of the ADECA loan program and the merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.  Operating pre-tax pre-provision income is net interest expense plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense.  Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively.  Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.  Tax equivalent net interest margin is the annualized net interest income plus tax equivalent income divided by average interest earning assets. Tax equivalent average yield in earning assets is the annualized interest income plus tax equivalent income divided by average interest earning assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.  Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the completed acquisition of PFG; (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition of PFG may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.  SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                               
    Ending Balances
    Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 541,815     $ 399,467     $ 309,089     $ 183,971     $ 170,934  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     214,634       219,631       201,002       178,348       171,507  
Other investments     14,829       14,829       14,113       12,913       12,913  
Loans held for sale     11,292       6,330       6,045       5,856       3,068  
Loans     2,404,057       2,408,284       2,139,247       1,897,392       1,864,679  
Less: Allowance for loan losses     (18,817 )     (16,254 )     (13,431 )     (10,243 )     (9,792 )
Loans, net     2,385,240       2,392,030       2,125,816       1,887,149       1,854,887  
Premises and equipment, net     73,934       73,868       73,801       59,433       58,386  
Other real estate owned     3,932       5,524       5,894       1,757       1,561  
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net     86,710       86,327       86,503       77,193       77,534  
Bank owned life insurance     31,034       30,853       30,671       24,949       24,796  
Other assets     24,168       37,126       20,781       17,554       14,899  
Total assets   $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985     $ 2,873,715     $ 2,449,123     $ 2,390,485  
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 669,733     $ 645,650     $ 431,781     $ 364,155     $ 365,024  
Interest-bearing demand     534,128       479,212       444,141       380,234       351,474  
Money market and savings     871,098       762,246       730,392       623,284       634,934  
Time deposits     577,064       652,581       735,616       679,541       646,641  
Total deposits     2,652,023       2,539,689       2,341,930       2,047,214       1,998,073  
Borrowings     319,391       318,855       131,603       31,623       29,828  
Subordinated debt     39,325       39,304       39,283       39,261       39,240  
Other liabilities     27,060       24,649       24,699       18,278       17,304  
Total liabilities     3,037,799       2,922,497       2,537,515       2,136,376       2,084,445  
Shareholders' Equity:                              
Common stock     15,233       15,217       15,222       14,008       13,958  
Additional paid-in capital     254,626       254,396       254,356       232,732       232,573  
Retained earnings     78,918       73,283       67,869       65,839       59,806  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     1,012       592       (1,247 )     168       (297 )
Total shareholders' equity     349,789       343,488       336,200       312,747       306,040  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985     $ 2,873,715     $ 2,449,123     $ 2,390,485  
                                         


 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
                                         
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Sep   Sep
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Interest income:                                        
Loans, including fees $ 28,621     $ 28,663   $ 26,434   $ 25,398   $ 25,515     $ 83,718   $ 75,768
Securities available-for-sale:                                        
Taxable   546       589     679     698     748       1,813     2,591
Tax-exempt   364       416     283     345     338       1,064     1,173
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   327       277     602     587     743       1,206     2,059
Total interest income   29,858       29,945     27,998     27,028     27,344       87,801     81,591
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits   2,897       3,366     4,754     5,271     5,605       11,016     16,644
Borrowings   334       249     89     70     15       674     250
Subordinated debt   584       584     584     584     584       1,751     1,757
Total interest expense   3,815       4,199     5,427     5,924     6,204       13,441     18,651
Net interest income   26,043       25,746     22,571     21,104     21,140       74,360     62,940
Provision for loan losses   2,634       2,850     3,200     685     724       8,683     1,914
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   23,409       22,896     19,371     20,419     20,416       65,677     61,026
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   892       709     770     773     767       2,370     2,129
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net   (9 )     16             1       6     34
Mortgage banking   1,029       931     584     374     518       2,544     1,192
Investment services   359       363     437     261     260       1,159     684
Insurance commissions   560       473     269               1,302    
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   868       508     276     163     148       1,652     467
Merger termination fee                               6,400
Other   422       511     482     1,269     502       1,417     1,405
Total noninterest income   4,121       3,511     2,818     2,840     2,196       10,450     12,311
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   11,032       10,357     10,006     10,278     9,072       31,395     26,357
Occupancy and equipment   2,186       1,996     1,911     1,749     1,635       6,093     4,967
FDIC insurance   534       180     180         (219 )     894     140
Other real estate and loan related expense   643       346     545     253     335       1,535     1,067
Advertising and marketing   253       202     198     166     263       653     817
Data processing   558       594     538     530     273       1,689     1,465
Professional services   594       868     711     652     573       2,172     1,724
Amortization of intangibles   402       405     362     340     341       1,169     1,027
Software as service contracts   573       561     470     500     560       1,604     1,696
Merger related and restructuring expenses   290       1,477     2,096     427     73       3,863     2,792
Other   2,102       1,820     1,776     1,157     1,802       5,699     5,045
Total noninterest expense   19,167       18,806     18,793     16,052     14,708       56,766     47,097
Income before income taxes   8,363       7,601     3,396     7,206     7,904       19,361     26,240
Income tax expense   1,968       1,427     664     473     1,941       4,059     6,425
Net income $ 6,395     $ 6,174   $ 2,732   $ 6,733   $ 5,963     $ 15,302   $ 19,815
Earnings per common share:                                        
Basic $ 0.42     $ 0.41   $ 0.19   $ 0.48   $ 0.43     $ 1.03   $ 1.42
Diluted $ 0.42     $ 0.41   $ 0.19   $ 0.48   $ 0.42     $ 1.02   $ 1.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic   15,160,579       15,152,768     14,395,103     13,965,877     13,955,859       14,903,757     13,949,325
Diluted   15,210,611       15,202,335     14,479,679     14,066,269     14,053,432       14,965,455     14,038,414
                                             


 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                                  
Loans, including fees2   $ 2,410,173   $ 28,508   4.71 % $ 2,359,101   $ 28,590   4.87 % $ 1,842,007   $ 25,471   5.49 %
Loans held for sale     8,048     113   5.57 %   6,868     73   4.28 %   4,189     44   4.17 %
Taxable securities     132,642     546   1.64 %   122,135     589   1.94 %   118,955     748   2.49 %
Tax-exempt securities     88,129     515   2.32 %   86,227     570   2.66 %   56,598     448   3.14 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     438,785     327   0.30 %   297,696     277   0.37 %   135,444     743   2.18 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,077,777     30,009   3.88 %   2,872,027     30,099   4.22 %   2,157,193     27,454   5.05 %
Noninterest-earning assets     262,764               260,089               191,940            
Total assets   $ 3,340,541             $ 3,132,116             $ 2,349,133            
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 509,999     199   0.16 % $ 453,795     148   0.13 % $ 343,827     511   0.59 %
Money market and savings deposits     833,022     704   0.34 %   748,673     614   0.33 %   637,290     1,829   1.14 %
Time deposits     615,714     1,994   1.29 %   701,390     2,604   1.49 %   640,679     3,265   2.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,958,735     2,897   0.59 %   1,903,858     3,366   0.71 %   1,621,796     5,605   1.37 %
Borrowings3     319,265     334   0.42 %   237,143     249   0.42 %   13,310     15   0.45 %
Subordinated debt     39,311     584   5.91 %   39,290     584   5.98 %   39,226     584   5.91 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,317,311     3,815   0.65 %   2,180,291     4,199   0.77 %   1,674,332     6,204   1.47 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     649,489               587,322               353,315            
Other liabilities     25,834               24,642               18,286            
Total liabilities     2,992,634               2,792,255               2,045,933            
Shareholders' equity     347,907               339,861               303,200            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,340,541             $ 3,132,116             $ 2,349,133            
                                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 26,194             $ 25,900             $ 21,250      
Interest rate spread               3.22 %             3.44 %             3.58 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.39 %             3.63 %             3.91 %
                                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               132.82 %             131.73 %             128.84 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               10.41 %             10.85 %             12.91 %

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $295,045 and $208,814 in PPP loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
3 Includes average balance of $237,780 and $108,082 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
                                     
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                    
Loans, including fees2   $ 2,252,075   $ 83,487     4.95 % $ 1,823,523   $ 75,645   5.55 %
Loans held for sale     6,409     231     4.81 %   3,589     123   4.58 %
Taxable securities     123,895     1,813     1.95 %   134,230     2,591   2.58 %
Tax-exempt securities     81,604     1,486     2.43 %   55,585     1,512   3.64 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     296,449     1,206     0.54 %   102,528     2,056   2.68 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,760,432     88,223     4.27 %   2,119,455     81,927   5.17 %
Noninterest-earning assets     248,293                 205,984            
Total assets   $ 3,008,725               $ 2,325,439            
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 451,074     782     0.23 % $ 326,764     1,397   0.57 %
Money market and savings deposits     749,316     2,707     0.48 %   658,358     6,131   1.25 %
Time deposits     667,303     7,527     1.51 %   635,986     9,116   1.92 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,867,693     11,016     0.79 %   1,621,108     16,644   1.37 %
Borrowings3     203,202     674     0.44 %   18,377     250   1.82 %
Subordinated debt     39,290     1,751     5.95 %   39,205     1,757   5.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,110,185     13,441     0.85 %   1,678,690     18,651   1.49 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     537,860                 336,895            
Other liabilities     23,826                 14,509            
Total liabilities     2,671,871                 2,030,094            
Shareholders' equity     336,854                 295,345            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,008,725               $ 2,325,439            
                                     
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 74,782               $ 63,276      
Interest rate spread                 3.42 %             3.68 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin                 3.62 %             3.99 %
                                     
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                 130.81 %             126.26 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets                 11.20 %             12.70 %

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $169,617 in PPP loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020
3 Includes average balance of $115,734 in PPPLF funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                                 
    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
    Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep  
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Composition of Loans:                                
Commercial real estate                                
owner occupied   $ 467,569   $ 464,073   $ 473,398   $ 429,269   $ 422,363  
non-owner occupied     563,082     552,958     535,637     476,038     468,099  
Commercial real estate, total     1,030,651     1,017,031     1,009,035     905,307     890,462  
Commercial & industrial     644,498     637,450     377,173     337,075     341,207  
Construction & land development     275,172     279,216     253,445     227,626     219,751  
Consumer real estate     440,310     459,861     482,728     417,481     402,463  
Consumer and other     13,426     14,726     16,866     9,903     10,796  
Total loans   $ 2,404,057   $ 2,408,284   $ 2,139,247   $ 1,897,392   $ 1,864,679  
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                
Nonperforming loans   $ 2,248   $ 3,776   $ 3,069   $ 3,350   $ 3,166  
Other real estate owned     3,932     5,524     5,894     1,757     1,561  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,180   $ 9,300   $ 8,963   $ 5,107   $ 4,727  
Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans   $ 8   $ 9   $ 9   $ 61   $ 61  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     0.01 %   %   %   0.01 %   0.01 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans     0.78 %   0.67 %   0.63 %   0.54 %   0.53 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross     0.09 %   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.18 %   0.17 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.18 %   0.28 %   0.31 %   0.21 %   0.20 %
Acquired loan fair value discount balance   $ 15,141   $ 16,187   $ 17,237   $ 15,348   $ 16,784  
Accretion income on acquired loans     960     888     1,841     1,375     1,246  
PPP net fees deferred balance     6,348     8,582              
PPP net fees recognized     1,812     1,909              
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                
Equity to Assets     10.33 %   10.52 %   11.70 %   12.77 %   12.80 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     7.97 %   8.09 %   8.96 %   9.93 %   9.88 %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                
Tier 1 leverage     8.78 %   8.83 %   10.28 %   10.34 %   10.02 %
Common equity Tier 1     11.33 %   10.92 %   10.87 %   11.61 %   11.54 %
Tier 1 capital     11.33 %   10.92 %   10.87 %   11.61 %   11.54 %
Total capital     13.82 %   13.25 %   13.13 %   14.02 %   13.98 %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                          
Tier 1 leverage     9.74 %   9.82 %   11.42 %   11.41 %   11.22 %
Common equity Tier 1     12.57 %   12.14 %   12.05 %   12.81 %   12.71 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     12.57 %   12.14 %   12.05 %   12.81 %   12.71 %
Total risk-based capital     13.37 %   12.82 %   12.62 %   13.31 %   13.19 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles.  See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
                                             
  As of and for The     As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep     Sep   Sep  
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Return on average assets   0.76 %   0.79 %   0.43 %   1.12 %   1.01 %     0.68 %   1.14 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   7.31 %   7.31 %   3.33 %   8.65 %   7.80 %     6.07 %   8.97 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   9.72 %   9.80 %   4.41 %   11.55 %   10.52 %     8.10 %   12.22 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.49 %   0.45 %   0.44 %   0.47 %   0.37 %     0.46 %   0.71 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.28 %   2.41 %   2.96 %   2.68 %   2.48 %     2.52 %   2.71 %
Efficiency ratio   63.54 %   64.28 %   74.02 %   67.04 %   63.03 %     66.93 %   62.59 %
                                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Operating return on average assets1   0.79 %   0.93 %   0.67 %   1.08 %   1.02 %     0.81 %   0.98 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   1.35 %   1.53 %   1.37 %   1.31 %   1.47 %     1.42 %   1.41 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1   7.57 %   8.58 %   5.22 %   8.34 %   7.87 %     7.20 %   7.75 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   10.06 %   11.51 %   6.90 %   11.12 %   10.61 %     9.60 %   10.56 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   62.25 %   58.95 %   65.46 %   64.95 %   62.42 %     62.07 %   64.07 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.49 %   0.45 %   0.44 %   0.35 %   0.37 %     0.46 %   0.34 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.25 %   2.23 %   2.63 %   2.56 %   2.47 %     2.35 %   2.55 %
                                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                            
Yield on loans   4.71 %   4.87 %   5.35 %   5.36 %   5.49 %     4.95 %   5.55 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.88 %   4.22 %   4.83 %   4.92 %   5.05 %     4.27 %   5.17 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.59 %   0.71 %   1.10 %   1.29 %   1.37 %     0.79 %   1.37 %
Cost of total deposits   0.44 %   0.54 %   0.91 %   1.06 %   1.13 %     0.61 %   1.14 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.65 %   0.77 %   1.20 %   1.39 %   1.47 %     0.85 %   1.49 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.39 %   3.63 %   3.90 %   3.84 %   3.91 %     3.62 %   3.99 %
                                             
Per Common Share:                                            
Net income, basic $ 0.42   $ 0.41   $ 0.19   $ 0.48   $ 0.43     $ 1.03   $ 1.42  
Net income, diluted   0.42     0.41     0.19     0.48     0.42       1.02     1.41  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.44     0.48     0.30     0.46     0.43       1.22     1.23  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.44     0.48     0.30     0.46     0.43       1.21     1.22  
Book value   22.96     22.57     22.09     22.33     21.93       22.96     21.93  
Tangible book value¹   17.27     16.90     16.40     16.82     16.37       17.27     16.37  
Common shares outstanding   15,233,227     15,216,932     15,221,990     14,008,233     13,957,973       15,233,227     13,957,973  

¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
                                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep     Sep   Sep  
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019  
Operating Earnings:                                              
Net income (GAAP)   $ 6,395     $ 6,174     $ 2,732     $ 6,733     $ 5,963       $ 15,302     $ 19,815    
Noninterest income:                                              
Securities gains (losses), net     9       (16 )                 (1 )       (6 )     (34 )  
ADECA termination proceeds                       (720 )                      
Merger termination fee                                           (6,400 )  
Noninterest expenses:                                              
Salaries - prior year adjustment                       603                        
Merger related and restructuring expenses     290       1,477       2,096       427       73         3,863       2,792    
Other - prior year franchise tax true-up                       (312 )                      
Income taxes:                                              
Tax benefit - prior year amended return                       (304 )                      
Income tax effect of adjustments     (77 )     (382 )     (548 )     60       (19 )       (1,009 )     955    
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,617     $ 7,253     $ 4,280     $ 6,487     $ 6,016       $ 18,150     $ 17,128    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                              
Basic   $ 0.44     $ 0.48     $ 0.30     $ 0.46     $ 0.43       $ 1.22     $ 1.23    
Diluted     0.44       0.48       0.30       0.46       0.43         1.21       1.22    
                                               
Operating Noninterest Income:                                              
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 4,121     $ 3,511     $ 2,818     $ 2,840     $ 2,196       $ 10,450     $ 12,311    
Securities gains (losses), net     9       (16 )                 (1 )       (6 )     (34 )  
ADECA termination proceeds                       (720 )                      
Merger termination fee                                           (6,400 )  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 4,130     $ 3,495     $ 2,818     $ 2,120     $ 2,195       $ 10,444     $ 5,877    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.49   %   0.45   %   0.44   %   0.35   %   0.37   %     0.46   %   0.34   %
                                               
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                              
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 19,167     $ 18,806     $ 18,793     $ 16,052     $ 14,708       $ 56,766     $ 47,097    
Salaries - prior year adjustment                       (603 )                      
Merger related and restructuring expenses     (290 )     (1,477 )     (2,096 )     (427 )     (73 )       (3,863 )     (2,792 )  
Other - prior year franchise tax true-up                       312                        
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 18,877     $ 17,329     $ 16,697     $ 15,334     $ 14,635       $ 52,903     $ 44,305    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.25   %   2.23   %   2.63   %   2.56   %   2.47   %     2.35   %   2.55   %
                                               
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                                              
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 26,043     $ 25,746     $ 22,571     $ 21,104     $ 21,140       $ 74,360     $ 62,940    
Operating noninterest income     4,130       3,495       2,818       2,120       2,195         10,444       5,877    
Operating noninterest expense     (18,877 )     (17,329 )     (16,697 )     (15,334 )     (14,635 )       (52,903 )     (44,305 )  
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 11,296     $ 11,912     $ 8,692     $ 7,890     $ 8,700       $ 31,901     $ 24,512    
                                               
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                              
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     0.79   %   0.93   %   0.67   %   1.08   %   1.02   %     0.81   %   0.98   %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     1.35   %   1.53   %   1.37   %   1.31   %   1.47   %     1.42   %   1.41   %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     9.72   %   9.80   %   4.41   %   11.55   %   10.52   %     8.10   %   12.22   %
Operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)6     7.57   %   8.58   %   5.22   %   8.34   %   7.87   %     7.20   %   7.75   %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     10.06   %   11.51   %   6.90   %   11.12   %   10.61   %     9.60   %   10.56   %
                                               
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                              
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     63.54   %   64.28   %   74.02   %   67.04   %   63.03   %     66.93   %   62.59   %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.32 ) %   (0.34 ) %   (0.34 ) %   (0.33 ) %   (0.30 ) %     (0.33 ) %   (0.28 ) %
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)     0.02   %   (0.04 ) %     %     %     %     (0.01 ) %   (0.03 ) %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs     (0.99 ) %   (4.95 ) %   (8.21 ) %   (1.76 ) %   (0.31 ) %     (4.52 ) %   1.79   %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     62.25   %   58.95   %   65.46   %   64.95   %   62.42   %     62.07   %   64.07   %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.  
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
                                           
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Sep   Sep
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 349,789     $ 343,488     $ 336,200     $ 312,747     $ 306,040     $ 349,789     $ 306,040  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     86,710       86,327       86,503       77,193       77,534       86,710       77,534  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 263,079     $ 257,161     $ 249,697     $ 235,554     $ 228,506     $ 263,079     $ 228,506  
                                           
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 347,907     $ 339,861     $ 329,692     $ 308,772     $ 303,200     $ 336,854     $ 295,345  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     86,206       86,484       80,370       77,400       78,222       84,361       78,563  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 261,701     $ 253,377     $ 249,322     $ 231,372     $ 224,978     $ 252,493     $ 216,782  
                                           
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                          
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 22.96     $ 22.57     $ 22.09     $ 22.33     $ 21.93     $ 22.96     $ 21.93  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (5.69 )     (5.67 )     (5.69 )     (5.51 )     (5.56 )     (5.69 )     (5.56 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 17.27     $ 16.90     $ 16.40     $ 16.82     $ 16.37     $ 17.27     $ 16.37  
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                                          
Total Assets   $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985     $ 2,873,715     $ 2,449,123     $ 2,390,485     $ 3,387,588     $ 2,390,485  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     86,710       86,327       86,503       77,193       77,534       86,710       77,534  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):   $ 3,300,878     $ 3,179,658     $ 2,787,212     $ 2,371,930     $ 2,312,951     $ 3,300,878     $ 2,312,951  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     7.97 %     8.09 %     8.96 %     9.93 %     9.88 %     7.97 %     9.88 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.


