SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $6.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $6.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income of $6.4 million and operating earnings of $6.6 million (Non-GAAP)

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $17.27, a 5.5% year-over-year increase

Deposits increased by $604.8 million or 29.5% from December 31, 2019

COVID loan modifications declined 62.1% from prior quarter

Total nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.18% for the quarter, as compared to 0.28% in the prior quarter

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased with our results on another very solid quarter. Our credit metrics continue to be outstanding and our projections on loan modifications have been right on target and reducing as we have planned. This tremendous asset quality, coupled with the work we are doing on growth in our noninterest income and improvement in efficiency give us reason to feel very good regarding the outlook for our company.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The quarter was, once again, strong and right on plan for SmartFinancial. Our Board is extremely happy with the continued progress and improvements that we are making every day. 2020 has certainly been a challenge, but our team has executed superbly.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $297 thousand to $26.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $25.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, due to a higher balance of interest-earning assets at lower yields supplemented by increased balances of interest-bearing liabilities at lower costs. Average earning assets totaled $3.1 billion, an increase of $205.8 million, which reflects a $51.1 million increase in average loans, a $12.4 million increase in average securities and a $141.1 million increase in average other earning assets. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $137.0 million to $2.3 billion, driven by an increase of $54.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits and an increase of $82.1 million in average borrowings.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.63% for the second quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 34 basis point decline in the average yield on interest-earning assets offset by a 12 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the last quarter. The excess liquidity realized during the third quarter, which is reflected in the increases in the average balance of Federal funds sold and other earning assets, had a negative impact on the tax equivalent net interest margin of 15 bps. The tax equivalent net interest margin, less discount accretion was 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2020.

The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.88% for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease from 4.22% for the second quarter of 2020. The yield on average loans was 4.71% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.87% for the second quarter of 2020. Included in the yield on average loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million of the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion and $960 thousand of discount accretion on acquired loans, compared to $1.9 million of PPP fee accretion and $888 thousand of discount accretion recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.65% for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to 0.77% for the second quarter of 2020. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 0.71% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 12 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, with average costs decreasing 20 basis points. The cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.44%.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2020 2020 (Decrease) Yield on loans 4.71 % 4.87 % (0.17 ) % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.88 % 4.22 % (0.34 ) % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.59 % 0.71 % (0.12 ) % Cost of total deposits 0.44 % 0.54 % (0.10 ) % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.65 % 0.77 % (0.12 ) % Net interest margin, FTE 3.39 % 3.63 % (0.24 ) %

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

Provision for loan losses was $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $18.8 million. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.78% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.67% as of June 30, 2020. For the Company’s originated loans, the allowance for loan losses to originated loans, less PPP loans, was 1.00% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.89% as of June 30, 2020. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan portfolio totaled $15.1 million, or 3.53% of acquired loans as of September 30, 2020. The increase in the allowance for loan losses for the third quarter is primarily attributable to the ongoing economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, during the quarter, the Company refined the qualitative factors of the allowance for loan loss calculation to include additional granularity related to the hospitality and restaurant industries which are most impacted by the pandemic within our footprint at this time.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had modified loans totaling $615.7 million, or 25.6%, of the loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2020, $383.2 million of those modifications had resumed their normal payment schedule leaving $232.5 million, or 9.7%, still under modification plans.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Provision for Loan Losses Rollforward 2020 2020 Change Beginning balance $ 16,254 $ 13,431 $ 2,823 Charge-offs (174 ) (75 ) (99 ) Recoveries 103 48 55 Net charge-offs (71 ) (27 ) (44 ) Provision 2,634 2,850 (216 ) Ending balance $ 18,817 $ 16,254 $ 2,563 Allowance for loan losses to total loans, gross 0.78 % 0.67 % 0.11 %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the CECL accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.09% as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of seven basis points from the 0.16% reported in the second quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.18% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 0.28% as of June 30, 2020.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Credit Quality 2020 2020 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans $ 2,248 $ 2,899 $ (651 ) Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - 877 (877 ) Total nonperforming loans 2,248 3,776 (1,528 ) Other real estate owned 3,932 5,524 (1,592 ) Total nonperforming assets $ 6,180 $ 9,300 $ (3,120 ) Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.09 % 0.16 % (0.07 ) % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.28 % (0.10 ) %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $610 thousand to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $183 thousand, primarily related to increased volume;

Increase in mortgage banking income of $98 thousand, continued to experience high volume during the quarter; and

Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees of $360 thousand, includes a $130 thousand one-time credit from vendor.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Noninterest Income 2020 2020 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 892 $ 709 $ 183 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net (9 ) 16 (25 ) Mortgage banking income 1,029 931 98 Investment services 359 363 (4 ) Insurance commissions 560 473 87 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 868 508 360 Other 422 511 (89 ) Total noninterest income $ 4,121 $ 3,511 $ 610

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits increased $675 thousand, increase is primarily attributable to the deferred salary cost in the second quarter related to the origination of PPP loans;

FDIC insurance increased $354 thousand related to increase in assets due to overall asset growth stemming from our recent acquisition, deposit growth and production of PPP loans;

Other real estate and loan related expenses increased $297 thousand, primarily attributable to increased activity in loan related production and a $90 thousand evaluation adjustment on other real estate owned;

Professional services decreased $274 thousand, due to a lower volume of expenses;

Decrease of $1.2 million in merger related and restructuring expenses; and

Other noninterest expenses increased $282 thousand, due to overall franchise growth.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Noninterest Expense 2020 2020 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,032 $ 10,357 $ 675 Occupancy and equipment 2,186 1,996 190 FDIC insurance 534 180 354 Other real estate and loan related expenses 643 346 297 Advertising and marketing 253 202 51 Data processing 558 594 (36 ) Professional services 594 868 (274 ) Amortization of intangibles 402 405 (3 ) Software as service contracts 573 561 12 Merger related and restructuring expenses 290 1,477 (1,187 ) Other 2,102 1,820 282 Total noninterest income $ 19,167 $ 18,806 $ 361

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $541 thousand, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, the effective tax rate was 23.5% compared to 18.8% for the second quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate during the second quarter of 2020 included an additional tax benefit from the Company’s overall reconciliation of the tax rates from operations, and the final effects of the CARES Act legislation.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2020, were $3.39 billion compared with $2.45 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $938.5 million is primarily attributable to assets acquired from the acquisition of Progressive Financial Group (“PFG”) of approximately $308.2 million, increase in cash and cash equivalents of $301.8 million and the origination of $300.8 million of PPP loans.

Total liabilities increased to $3.04 billion at September 30, 2020 from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $901.4 million was primarily from deposit growth of $332.8 million, acquired deposits from the acquisition of PFG in the amount of $272.0 million, and an increase in borrowings of $287.8 million.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020, totaled $349.8 million, an increase of $37.0 million, from December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of common stock for the acquisition of PFG of $24.5 million, net income of $15.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $844 thousand, which was offset by the repurchase of the Company's common stock of $2.1 million and $2.2 million of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $17.27 at September 30, 2020, an increase from $16.82 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.97% at September 30, 2020, compared with 9.93% at December 31, 2019.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Sep Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2020 2019 (Decrease) Total assets $ 3,387,588 $ 2,449,123 $ 938,465 Total liabilities 3,037,799 2,136,376 901,423 Total equity 349,789 312,747 37,042 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 214,634 178,348 36,286 Loans 2,404,057 1,897,392 506,665 Deposits 2,652,023 2,047,214 604,809 Borrowings 319,391 31,623 287,768

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholder' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision income, (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value, (xiv) tax equivalent net interest margin, (xv) tax equivalent average yield in earning assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income divided by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of the ADECA loan program and the merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Operating pre-tax pre-provision income is net interest expense plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tax equivalent net interest margin is the annualized net interest income plus tax equivalent income divided by average interest earning assets. Tax equivalent average yield in earning assets is the annualized interest income plus tax equivalent income divided by average interest earning assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the completed acquisition of PFG; (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition of PFG may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Ending Balances Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 541,815 $ 399,467 $ 309,089 $ 183,971 $ 170,934 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 214,634 219,631 201,002 178,348 171,507 Other investments 14,829 14,829 14,113 12,913 12,913 Loans held for sale 11,292 6,330 6,045 5,856 3,068 Loans 2,404,057 2,408,284 2,139,247 1,897,392 1,864,679 Less: Allowance for loan losses (18,817 ) (16,254 ) (13,431 ) (10,243 ) (9,792 ) Loans, net 2,385,240 2,392,030 2,125,816 1,887,149 1,854,887 Premises and equipment, net 73,934 73,868 73,801 59,433 58,386 Other real estate owned 3,932 5,524 5,894 1,757 1,561 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 86,710 86,327 86,503 77,193 77,534 Bank owned life insurance 31,034 30,853 30,671 24,949 24,796 Other assets 24,168 37,126 20,781 17,554 14,899 Total assets $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 669,733 $ 645,650 $ 431,781 $ 364,155 $ 365,024 Interest-bearing demand 534,128 479,212 444,141 380,234 351,474 Money market and savings 871,098 762,246 730,392 623,284 634,934 Time deposits 577,064 652,581 735,616 679,541 646,641 Total deposits 2,652,023 2,539,689 2,341,930 2,047,214 1,998,073 Borrowings 319,391 318,855 131,603 31,623 29,828 Subordinated debt 39,325 39,304 39,283 39,261 39,240 Other liabilities 27,060 24,649 24,699 18,278 17,304 Total liabilities 3,037,799 2,922,497 2,537,515 2,136,376 2,084,445 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 15,233 15,217 15,222 14,008 13,958 Additional paid-in capital 254,626 254,396 254,356 232,732 232,573 Retained earnings 78,918 73,283 67,869 65,839 59,806 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,012 592 (1,247 ) 168 (297 ) Total shareholders' equity 349,789 343,488 336,200 312,747 306,040 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 28,621 $ 28,663 $ 26,434 $ 25,398 $ 25,515 $ 83,718 $ 75,768 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 546 589 679 698 748 1,813 2,591 Tax-exempt 364 416 283 345 338 1,064 1,173 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 327 277 602 587 743 1,206 2,059 Total interest income 29,858 29,945 27,998 27,028 27,344 87,801 81,591 Interest expense: Deposits 2,897 3,366 4,754 5,271 5,605 11,016 16,644 Borrowings 334 249 89 70 15 674 250 Subordinated debt 584 584 584 584 584 1,751 1,757 Total interest expense 3,815 4,199 5,427 5,924 6,204 13,441 18,651 Net interest income 26,043 25,746 22,571 21,104 21,140 74,360 62,940 Provision for loan losses 2,634 2,850 3,200 685 724 8,683 1,914 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,409 22,896 19,371 20,419 20,416 65,677 61,026 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 892 709 770 773 767 2,370 2,129 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net (9 ) 16 — — 1 6 34 Mortgage banking 1,029 931 584 374 518 2,544 1,192 Investment services 359 363 437 261 260 1,159 684 Insurance commissions 560 473 269 — — 1,302 — Interchange and debit card transaction fees 868 508 276 163 148 1,652 467 Merger termination fee — — — — — — 6,400 Other 422 511 482 1,269 502 1,417 1,405 Total noninterest income 4,121 3,511 2,818 2,840 2,196 10,450 12,311 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,032 10,357 10,006 10,278 9,072 31,395 26,357 Occupancy and equipment 2,186 1,996 1,911 1,749 1,635 6,093 4,967 FDIC insurance 534 180 180 — (219 ) 894 140 Other real estate and loan related expense 643 346 545 253 335 1,535 1,067 Advertising and marketing 253 202 198 166 263 653 817 Data processing 558 594 538 530 273 1,689 1,465 Professional services 594 868 711 652 573 2,172 1,724 Amortization of intangibles 402 405 362 340 341 1,169 1,027 Software as service contracts 573 561 470 500 560 1,604 1,696 Merger related and restructuring expenses 290 1,477 2,096 427 73 3,863 2,792 Other 2,102 1,820 1,776 1,157 1,802 5,699 5,045 Total noninterest expense 19,167 18,806 18,793 16,052 14,708 56,766 47,097 Income before income taxes 8,363 7,601 3,396 7,206 7,904 19,361 26,240 Income tax expense 1,968 1,427 664 473 1,941 4,059 6,425 Net income $ 6,395 $ 6,174 $ 2,732 $ 6,733 $ 5,963 $ 15,302 $ 19,815 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 1.03 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 1.02 $ 1.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,160,579 15,152,768 14,395,103 13,965,877 13,955,859 14,903,757 13,949,325 Diluted 15,210,611 15,202,335 14,479,679 14,066,269 14,053,432 14,965,455 14,038,414





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees2 $ 2,410,173 $ 28,508 4.71 % $ 2,359,101 $ 28,590 4.87 % $ 1,842,007 $ 25,471 5.49 % Loans held for sale 8,048 113 5.57 % 6,868 73 4.28 % 4,189 44 4.17 % Taxable securities 132,642 546 1.64 % 122,135 589 1.94 % 118,955 748 2.49 % Tax-exempt securities 88,129 515 2.32 % 86,227 570 2.66 % 56,598 448 3.14 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 438,785 327 0.30 % 297,696 277 0.37 % 135,444 743 2.18 % Total interest-earning assets 3,077,777 30,009 3.88 % 2,872,027 30,099 4.22 % 2,157,193 27,454 5.05 % Noninterest-earning assets 262,764 260,089 191,940 Total assets $ 3,340,541 $ 3,132,116 $ 2,349,133 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 509,999 199 0.16 % $ 453,795 148 0.13 % $ 343,827 511 0.59 % Money market and savings deposits 833,022 704 0.34 % 748,673 614 0.33 % 637,290 1,829 1.14 % Time deposits 615,714 1,994 1.29 % 701,390 2,604 1.49 % 640,679 3,265 2.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,958,735 2,897 0.59 % 1,903,858 3,366 0.71 % 1,621,796 5,605 1.37 % Borrowings3 319,265 334 0.42 % 237,143 249 0.42 % 13,310 15 0.45 % Subordinated debt 39,311 584 5.91 % 39,290 584 5.98 % 39,226 584 5.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,317,311 3,815 0.65 % 2,180,291 4,199 0.77 % 1,674,332 6,204 1.47 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 649,489 587,322 353,315 Other liabilities 25,834 24,642 18,286 Total liabilities 2,992,634 2,792,255 2,045,933 Shareholders' equity 347,907 339,861 303,200 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,340,541 $ 3,132,116 $ 2,349,133 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 26,194 $ 25,900 $ 21,250 Interest rate spread 3.22 % 3.44 % 3.58 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.39 % 3.63 % 3.91 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.82 % 131.73 % 128.84 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 10.41 % 10.85 % 12.91 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $295,045 and $208,814 in PPP loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

3 Includes average balance of $237,780 and $108,082 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees2 $ 2,252,075 $ 83,487 4.95 % $ 1,823,523 $ 75,645 5.55 % Loans held for sale 6,409 231 4.81 % 3,589 123 4.58 % Taxable securities 123,895 1,813 1.95 % 134,230 2,591 2.58 % Tax-exempt securities 81,604 1,486 2.43 % 55,585 1,512 3.64 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 296,449 1,206 0.54 % 102,528 2,056 2.68 % Total interest-earning assets 2,760,432 88,223 4.27 % 2,119,455 81,927 5.17 % Noninterest-earning assets 248,293 205,984 Total assets $ 3,008,725 $ 2,325,439 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 451,074 782 0.23 % $ 326,764 1,397 0.57 % Money market and savings deposits 749,316 2,707 0.48 % 658,358 6,131 1.25 % Time deposits 667,303 7,527 1.51 % 635,986 9,116 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,867,693 11,016 0.79 % 1,621,108 16,644 1.37 % Borrowings3 203,202 674 0.44 % 18,377 250 1.82 % Subordinated debt 39,290 1,751 5.95 % 39,205 1,757 5.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,110,185 13,441 0.85 % 1,678,690 18,651 1.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 537,860 336,895 Other liabilities 23,826 14,509 Total liabilities 2,671,871 2,030,094 Shareholders' equity 336,854 295,345 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,008,725 $ 2,325,439 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 74,782 $ 63,276 Interest rate spread 3.42 % 3.68 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.62 % 3.99 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.81 % 126.26 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 11.20 % 12.70 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $169,617 in PPP loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020

3 Includes average balance of $115,734 in PPPLF funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) As of and for The Three Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate owner occupied $ 467,569 $ 464,073 $ 473,398 $ 429,269 $ 422,363 non-owner occupied 563,082 552,958 535,637 476,038 468,099 Commercial real estate, total 1,030,651 1,017,031 1,009,035 905,307 890,462 Commercial & industrial 644,498 637,450 377,173 337,075 341,207 Construction & land development 275,172 279,216 253,445 227,626 219,751 Consumer real estate 440,310 459,861 482,728 417,481 402,463 Consumer and other 13,426 14,726 16,866 9,903 10,796 Total loans $ 2,404,057 $ 2,408,284 $ 2,139,247 $ 1,897,392 $ 1,864,679 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans $ 2,248 $ 3,776 $ 3,069 $ 3,350 $ 3,166 Other real estate owned 3,932 5,524 5,894 1,757 1,561 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,180 $ 9,300 $ 8,963 $ 5,107 $ 4,727 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 8 $ 9 $ 9 $ 61 $ 61 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % — % — % 0.01 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.78 % 0.67 % 0.63 % 0.54 % 0.53 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Acquired loan fair value discount balance $ 15,141 $ 16,187 $ 17,237 $ 15,348 $ 16,784 Accretion income on acquired loans 960 888 1,841 1,375 1,246 PPP net fees deferred balance 6,348 8,582 — — — PPP net fees recognized 1,812 1,909 — — — Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 10.33 % 10.52 % 11.70 % 12.77 % 12.80 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 7.97 % 8.09 % 8.96 % 9.93 % 9.88 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 8.78 % 8.83 % 10.28 % 10.34 % 10.02 % Common equity Tier 1 11.33 % 10.92 % 10.87 % 11.61 % 11.54 % Tier 1 capital 11.33 % 10.92 % 10.87 % 11.61 % 11.54 % Total capital 13.82 % 13.25 % 13.13 % 14.02 % 13.98 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 9.74 % 9.82 % 11.42 % 11.41 % 11.22 % Common equity Tier 1 12.57 % 12.14 % 12.05 % 12.81 % 12.71 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.57 % 12.14 % 12.05 % 12.81 % 12.71 % Total risk-based capital 13.37 % 12.82 % 12.62 % 13.31 % 13.19 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.43 % 1.12 % 1.01 % 0.68 % 1.14 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.31 % 7.31 % 3.33 % 8.65 % 7.80 % 6.07 % 8.97 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 9.72 % 9.80 % 4.41 % 11.55 % 10.52 % 8.10 % 12.22 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.46 % 0.71 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.28 % 2.41 % 2.96 % 2.68 % 2.48 % 2.52 % 2.71 % Efficiency ratio 63.54 % 64.28 % 74.02 % 67.04 % 63.03 % 66.93 % 62.59 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.67 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 0.98 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.35 % 1.53 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.47 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 7.57 % 8.58 % 5.22 % 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.20 % 7.75 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 10.06 % 11.51 % 6.90 % 11.12 % 10.61 % 9.60 % 10.56 % Operating efficiency ratio1 62.25 % 58.95 % 65.46 % 64.95 % 62.42 % 62.07 % 64.07 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.46 % 0.34 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.63 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.35 % 2.55 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans 4.71 % 4.87 % 5.35 % 5.36 % 5.49 % 4.95 % 5.55 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.88 % 4.22 % 4.83 % 4.92 % 5.05 % 4.27 % 5.17 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.59 % 0.71 % 1.10 % 1.29 % 1.37 % 0.79 % 1.37 % Cost of total deposits 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.91 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 0.61 % 1.14 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.65 % 0.77 % 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 0.85 % 1.49 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.39 % 3.63 % 3.90 % 3.84 % 3.91 % 3.62 % 3.99 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 1.03 $ 1.42 Net income, diluted 0.42 0.41 0.19 0.48 0.42 1.02 1.41 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.44 0.48 0.30 0.46 0.43 1.22 1.23 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.44 0.48 0.30 0.46 0.43 1.21 1.22 Book value 22.96 22.57 22.09 22.33 21.93 22.96 21.93 Tangible book value¹ 17.27 16.90 16.40 16.82 16.37 17.27 16.37 Common shares outstanding 15,233,227 15,216,932 15,221,990 14,008,233 13,957,973 15,233,227 13,957,973

¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 6,395 $ 6,174 $ 2,732 $ 6,733 $ 5,963 $ 15,302 $ 19,815 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net 9 (16 ) — — (1 ) (6 ) (34 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — — (720 ) — — — Merger termination fee — — — — — — (6,400 ) Noninterest expenses: Salaries - prior year adjustment — — — 603 — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses 290 1,477 2,096 427 73 3,863 2,792 Other - prior year franchise tax true-up — — — (312 ) — — — Income taxes: Tax benefit - prior year amended return — — — (304 ) — — — Income tax effect of adjustments (77 ) (382 ) (548 ) 60 (19 ) (1,009 ) 955 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 6,617 $ 7,253 $ 4,280 $ 6,487 $ 6,016 $ 18,150 $ 17,128 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.48 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 1.22 $ 1.23 Diluted 0.44 0.48 0.30 0.46 0.43 1.21 1.22 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 4,121 $ 3,511 $ 2,818 $ 2,840 $ 2,196 $ 10,450 $ 12,311 Securities gains (losses), net 9 (16 ) — — (1 ) (6 ) (34 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — — (720 ) — — — Merger termination fee — — — — — — (6,400 ) Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 4,130 $ 3,495 $ 2,818 $ 2,120 $ 2,195 $ 10,444 $ 5,877 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.46 % 0.34 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 19,167 $ 18,806 $ 18,793 $ 16,052 $ 14,708 $ 56,766 $ 47,097 Salaries - prior year adjustment — — — (603 ) — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses (290 ) (1,477 ) (2,096 ) (427 ) (73 ) (3,863 ) (2,792 ) Other - prior year franchise tax true-up — — — 312 — — — Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 18,877 $ 17,329 $ 16,697 $ 15,334 $ 14,635 $ 52,903 $ 44,305 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.63 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.35 % 2.55 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 26,043 $ 25,746 $ 22,571 $ 21,104 $ 21,140 $ 74,360 $ 62,940 Operating noninterest income 4,130 3,495 2,818 2,120 2,195 10,444 5,877 Operating noninterest expense (18,877 ) (17,329 ) (16,697 ) (15,334 ) (14,635 ) (52,903 ) (44,305 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 11,296 $ 11,912 $ 8,692 $ 7,890 $ 8,700 $ 31,901 $ 24,512 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.67 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 0.98 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.35 % 1.53 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.47 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 9.72 % 9.80 % 4.41 % 11.55 % 10.52 % 8.10 % 12.22 % Operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)6 7.57 % 8.58 % 5.22 % 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.20 % 7.75 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 10.06 % 11.51 % 6.90 % 11.12 % 10.61 % 9.60 % 10.56 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.54 % 64.28 % 74.02 % 67.04 % 63.03 % 66.93 % 62.59 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.32 ) % (0.34 ) % (0.34 ) % (0.33 ) % (0.30 ) % (0.33 ) % (0.28 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) 0.02 % (0.04 ) % — % — % — % (0.01 ) % (0.03 ) % Adjustment for merger related income and costs (0.99 ) % (4.95 ) % (8.21 ) % (1.76 ) % (0.31 ) % (4.52 ) % 1.79 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 62.25 % 58.95 % 65.46 % 64.95 % 62.42 % 62.07 % 64.07 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 349,789 $ 343,488 $ 336,200 $ 312,747 $ 306,040 $ 349,789 $ 306,040 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 86,710 86,327 86,503 77,193 77,534 86,710 77,534 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 263,079 $ 257,161 $ 249,697 $ 235,554 $ 228,506 $ 263,079 $ 228,506 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 347,907 $ 339,861 $ 329,692 $ 308,772 $ 303,200 $ 336,854 $ 295,345 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 86,206 86,484 80,370 77,400 78,222 84,361 78,563 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 261,701 $ 253,377 $ 249,322 $ 231,372 $ 224,978 $ 252,493 $ 216,782 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 22.96 $ 22.57 $ 22.09 $ 22.33 $ 21.93 $ 22.96 $ 21.93 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (5.69 ) (5.67 ) (5.69 ) (5.51 ) (5.56 ) (5.69 ) (5.56 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 17.27 $ 16.90 $ 16.40 $ 16.82 $ 16.37 $ 17.27 $ 16.37 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 3,387,588 $ 2,390,485 Less goodwill and other intangibles 86,710 86,327 86,503 77,193 77,534 86,710 77,534 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 3,300,878 $ 3,179,658 $ 2,787,212 $ 2,371,930 $ 2,312,951 $ 3,300,878 $ 2,312,951 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.97 % 8.09 % 8.96 % 9.93 % 9.88 % 7.97 % 9.88 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.