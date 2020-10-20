Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its third quarter 2020 earnings release for Monday, November 2nd, after market close. A conference call to review the third quarter results is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd at 9:00 a.m. CT.



Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.