PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division celebrated the opening of a newly constructed Human Resources building today on Jerry St. Pé Highway.

The 21,000-square-foot facility will house nearly 75 Ingalls employees who serve in various human resources capacities including onboarding, compensation, benefits, labor relations, security and visitor control. Construction of the building began in November 2019 and concluded earlier this month.

“As Mississippi’s largest industrial employer, recruiting and onboarding play a crucial role in the work we do to cultivate and maintain a talented workforce,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Our investment in this new modern facility demonstrates our long-term commitment to optimizing Human Resources processes while providing the right first impression to visitors and potential future members of our team.”

Photos and a video accompanying this release can be found at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/new-human-resources-bu ....

The new Human Resources building utilizes a visitor management tracking system designed to enhance customer service. The system allows for process improvements, increased efficiencies and greater resource utilization.

“As we established objectives for this new facility, simulations were completed in order to maximize efficiency in the hiring process,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration. “Our team used a great deal of ingenuity and collaboration to ensure the success of this project, and they are already putting the new building amenities to great use.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323


