 

Parkland Corporation Announces Date of 2020 Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) expects to announce its 2020 third quarter results after markets close on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, to discuss the results. 

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 51942789).

About Parkland

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

