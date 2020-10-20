 

AirBoss to Release 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 10, 2020

20.10.2020, 23:15  |  26   |   |   

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results after market close on Tuesday November 10, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:                                
TIME:                                 
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
CONFERENCE ID:
WEBCAST LINK: 		Wednesday November 11, 2020
9:00 am ET
1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
55506
http://www.gowebcasting.com/10814

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.


