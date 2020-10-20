 

Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 23:28  |  59   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics LLC, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced that data revealing novel mechanistic attributes of its lead candidate PT-112, an immunogenic cell death (ICD) inducer under Phase 2 development, will be presented at the 32nd Symposium of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) taking place virtually from October 24-25.

 

Title: 

PT-112, A First-In-Class Pyrophosphate-Platinum Conjugate, Selectively Targets Highly Glycolytic Tumor Cells (catalog number 188)



Abstract availability: 

Saturday, October 24, 2020 on EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium site and on the Phosplatin Therapeutics web site



Session: 

New Drugs Poster Session (code 380)



Lead Author: 

A. Anel, University of Zaragoza /Aragón Health Research Institute, Biochemistry and Molecular and Cell Biology, Zaragoza, Spain

Building upon prior publication of the ICD effects of PT-112, the body of work to be presented is part of an effort to understand the metabolic pathways and cellular targets affected by PT-112 upstream of ICD initiation. "The data to be reported at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium advance the body of knowledge around PT-112's pleiotropic mechanism of action and provide valuable information on further potential clinical applications of PT-112. As we continue our clinical study of this unique compound in patients with challenging cancers, such insights are important," said Robert Fallon, co-founder and chief executive officer, Phosplatin Therapeutics. "We are pleased to co-present this body of work under our fruitful collaboration with the Anel lab at the University of Zaragoza, Spain."

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ProPak China 2020 - A Powerful Business Enabler for Reviving Processing and Packaging Market in ...
Volansi Launches Commercial Drone Delivery Program To Deliver Cold Chain Medicines In Rural North ...
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
Jeff Seabright appointed Chair of Xampla
Wood Chipper Machines Market Size Worth $472.0 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Praxis Precision Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
20.10.20
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
20.10.20
Emburse vereinfacht internationale Rückerstattungen durch Partnerschaft mit TransferWise
20.10.20
DGAP-News: NN Investment Partners: Drei-Milliarden-Euro-Grenze mit Green Bonds geknackt
19.10.20
Private Equity Firms That Are 'ESG Strong' Are Likely to Be the Winners, as Businesses Reset Following the Shocks of 2020, a New Survey by ERM Shows
19.10.20
BETTERLIFE PHARMA ANNOUNCES UP TO $5.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF SPECIAL WARRANTS
19.10.20
DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics Raises €22 Million (~USD 26 Million) in Series B Financing
19.10.20
DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics erhält EUR 22 Mio. (USD 26 Mio.) aus Serie-B-Finanzierungsrunde
19.10.20
DGAP-News: Topas Therapeutics ernennt Dr. Klaus Martin zum Chief Executive Officer
16.10.20
Praxis Precision Medicines Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.20
67
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals