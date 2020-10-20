Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics LLC, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced that data revealing novel mechanistic attributes of its lead candidate PT-112, an immunogenic cell death (ICD) inducer under Phase 2 development, will be presented at the 32 nd Symposium of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) taking place virtually from October 24-25.

Title: PT-112, A First-In-Class Pyrophosphate-Platinum Conjugate, Selectively Targets Highly Glycolytic Tumor Cells (catalog number 188)



Abstract availability: Saturday, October 24, 2020 on EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium site and on the Phosplatin Therapeutics web site



Session: New Drugs Poster Session (code 380)



Lead Author: A. Anel, University of Zaragoza /Aragón Health Research Institute, Biochemistry and Molecular and Cell Biology, Zaragoza, Spain

Building upon prior publication of the ICD effects of PT-112, the body of work to be presented is part of an effort to understand the metabolic pathways and cellular targets affected by PT-112 upstream of ICD initiation. "The data to be reported at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium advance the body of knowledge around PT-112's pleiotropic mechanism of action and provide valuable information on further potential clinical applications of PT-112. As we continue our clinical study of this unique compound in patients with challenging cancers, such insights are important," said Robert Fallon, co-founder and chief executive officer, Phosplatin Therapeutics. "We are pleased to co-present this body of work under our fruitful collaboration with the Anel lab at the University of Zaragoza, Spain."