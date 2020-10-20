Fulton Financial Announces Third Quarter Earnings
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income of $62 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
“While it is still too early to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 on our regional economy, we were pleased that our third quarter produced stronger results than we had initially predicted in both our commercial and consumer lines of business,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO. “In particular, our mortgage business achieved record growth in the third quarter, coming on the heels of a record second quarter. Loan growth, fee income and credit quality also exceeded our expectations. And after a strategic, company-wide review, we are taking steps to significantly reduce our annual operating expenses for the future, with the goal of prudently managing the company for the longer term.”
Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $154 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 11 basis points, to 2.70%, from 2.81% in the second quarter of 2020.
Total average assets for the third quarter of 2020 were $25.2 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from the second quarter of 2020. Average loans, net of unearned income, of $18.9 billion increased $0.5 billion from the second quarter of 2020. The increase was principally due to loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") during the second quarter, which had an outstanding balance of $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2020.
Average loans and yields, by type, for the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 are summarized in the following table:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Growth
|
|
Balance
|
|
Yield (1)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Yield (1)
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average Loans, net of unearned income, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$
|
6,986,528
|
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,875,872
|
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
|
$
|
110,656
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
Commercial and industrial(2)
|
5,983,872
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
5,710,145
|
|
|
2.83
|
%
|
|
273,727
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
2,975,516
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
2,769,682
|
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
|
205,834
|
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
Real estate - home equity
|
1,237,602
|
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
|
1,271,190
|
|
|
3.91
|
%
|
|
(33,588)
|
|
|
(2.6)
|
%
|
Real estate - construction
|
981,589
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
941,079
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
40,510
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
Consumer
|
464,851
|
|
|
4.07
|
%
|
|
465,728
|
|
|
4.17
|
%
|
|
(877)
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
Equipment lease financing
|
279,217
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
284,658
|
|
|
3.44
|
%
|
|
(5,441)
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
%
|
Other(3)
|
(28,656)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
13,443
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
(42,099)
|
|
|
N/M
|
Total Average Loans, net of unearned income
|
$
|
18,880,519
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
|
$
|
18,331,797
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
$
|
548,722
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on a fully-taxable equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
|
(2) Includes average PPP loans of $2.0 billion and $1.3 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
|
(3) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average liabilities increased $1.0 billion, from the second quarter of 2020 driven by increases in demand and savings deposits. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 are summarized in the following table:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Growth
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
6,270,683
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
5,789,788
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
480,895
|
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
5,591,548
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
5,103,419
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
488,129
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
Savings
|
5,716,050
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
5,446,368
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
269,682
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Total average demand and savings
|
17,578,281
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
16,339,575
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
1,238,706
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Brokered
|
314,721
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
312,121
|
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
2,600
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Time
|
2,495,445
|
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
|
2,624,962
|
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
(129,517)
|
|
|
(4.9)
|
%
|
Total Average Deposits
|
$
|
20,388,447
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
$
|
19,276,658
|
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,111,789
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $7 million, which reflects current expected credit losses based on forecasted economic and other assumptions, including the estimated impacts of COVID-19, over the remaining expected lives of financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures.
Non-performing assets were $147 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, representing a decrease, when expressed as a percentage of total assets from June 30, 2020.
Annualized net recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 0.05% of total average loans, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% and 0.15% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The third quarter of 2020 annualized net recoveries were primarily due to $5 million in real estate construction recoveries.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2020, excluding investment securities gains, was $63 million, an increase of $10 million, or 20%, from the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase of $7 million in mortgage banking income, although increases in nearly all non-interest income categories were experienced in the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020.
In the third quarter of 2020, a $1.5 million impairment of mortgage servicing assets was recognized, as compared to a $6.6 million impairment in the second quarter of 2020. This impairment charge is recorded as a reduction to mortgage banking income.
Compared to the third quarter of 2019, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, increased $8 million, or 14%, in the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to increases in mortgage banking income. There was no mortgage servicing asset impairment charge in the third quarter of 2019.
Net investment securities gains declined by $3 million in the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included net securities gains of $3 million related to a limited balance sheet restructuring that also involved the redemption of FHLB advances that resulted in $3 million of prepayment penalties recorded in non-interest expense in the same period.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $139 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a $3 million prepayment penalty on redemption of FHLB advances.
Compared to the third quarter of 2019, non-interest expense decreased $8 million, or 5%, due primarily to decreases in other outside services, FHLB prepayment penalties, marketing and intangible amortization, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits and FDIC insurance. FDIC insurance expense was reduced in the third quarter of 2019 as a result of the receipt of $3 million of assessment credits.
As a result of a recent strategic operating expense review the Corporation is making a number of changes that are expected to result in annual expense savings of $25 million, inclusive of the previously reported financial center closure savings. Of the expected $25 million in annual expense savings, the Corporation expects to reinvest a portion to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.
It is expected that the savings will not be fully realized until mid-2021. In addition, it is expected that a pre-tax charge within the range of $17 to $19 million will be realized for this initiative for employee severance, fixed asset write-offs and lease termination charges, among others. Of this charge, $16 to $17 million is expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the remaining charges of up to approximately $1 million pre-tax being recognized in the first quarter of 2021.
Income Tax Expense
The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 13%, as compared to 14% for both the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019.
Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
in thousands, except per-share data and percentages
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
Ending Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
$
|
3,097,721
|
|
|
$
|
2,974,813
|
|
|
$
|
3,141,440
|
|
|
$
|
2,867,378
|
|
|
$
|
2,705,610
|
|
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
19,028,621
|
|
|
18,704,722
|
|
|
17,077,403
|
|
|
16,837,526
|
|
|
16,686,866
|
|
|
Total assets
|
25,543,281
|
|
|
24,617,863
|
|
|
22,929,859
|
|
|
21,886,040
|
|
|
21,703,618
|
|
|
Deposits
|
20,730,051
|
|
|
19,884,208
|
|
|
17,365,026
|
|
|
17,393,913
|
|
|
17,342,717
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,390,261
|
|
|
2,340,501
|
|
|
2,285,748
|
|
|
2,342,176
|
|
|
2,324,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
$
|
2,977,672
|
|
|
$
|
3,096,632
|
|
|
$
|
3,071,828
|
|
|
$
|
2,830,999
|
|
|
$
|
2,829,672
|
|
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
18,880,519
|
|
|
18,331,797
|
|
|
16,860,067
|
|
|
16,768,057
|
|
|
16,436,507
|
|
|
Total assets
|
25,169,508
|
|
|
24,139,116
|
|
|
22,252,099
|
|
|
21,812,438
|
|
|
21,457,800
|
|
|
Deposits
|
20,388,447
|
|
|
19,276,658
|
|
|
17,121,428
|
|
|
17,449,565
|
|
|
16,950,667
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,374,091
|
|
|
2,309,133
|
|
|
2,337,016
|
|
|
2,341,397
|
|
|
2,315,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
154,116
|
|
|
$
|
152,754
|
|
|
$
|
160,746
|
|
|
$
|
159,270
|
|
|
$
|
161,260
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
7,080
|
|
|
19,570
|
|
|
44,030
|
|
|
20,530
|
|
|
2,170
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
63,248
|
|
|
55,922
|
|
|
54,644
|
|
|
55,281
|
|
|
59,813
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
139,147
|
|
|
143,006
|
|
|
142,552
|
|
|
138,974
|
|
|
146,770
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
71,137
|
|
|
46,101
|
|
|
28,808
|
|
|
55,047
|
|
|
72,133
|
|
|
Net income
|
61,607
|
|
|
39,559
|
|
|
26,047
|
|
|
47,789
|
|
|
62,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (basic)
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
Net income (diluted)
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
|
$
|
11.44
|
|
|
$
|
11.15
|
|
|
$
|
10.84
|
|
|
$
|
11.00
|
|
|
$
|
10.91
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (basic)
|
162,061
|
|
|
161,715
|
|
|
163,475
|
|
|
164,135
|
|
|
165,324
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted)
|
162,579
|
|
|
162,267
|
|
|
164,417
|
|
|
165,039
|
|
|
166,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
Asset Quality(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
(0.05)
|
%
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.57
|
%
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
0.64
|
%
|
|
0.68
|
%
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
ACL - loans(3) to total loans
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
1.37
|
%
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
ACL - loans(3) to non-performing loans
|
188
|
%
|
|
183
|
%
|
|
170
|
%
|
|
116
|
%
|
|
122
|
%
|
|
Non-performing assets to shareholders' equity (tangible) and ACL - loans (1)(3)
|
6.91
|
%
|
|
7.04
|
%
|
|
7.37
|
%
|
|
7.51
|
%
|
|
7.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality, excluding PPP(1)(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average adjusted loans (annualized)
|
(0.06)
|
%
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
Non-performing loans to total adjusted loans
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
ACL - loans(3) to total adjusted loans
|
1.56
|
%
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.32
|
%
|
|
6.89
|
%
|
|
4.48
|
%
|
|
8.10
|
%
|
|
10.64
|
%
|
|
Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
|
13.50
|
%
|
|
8.99
|
%
|
|
5.84
|
%
|
|
10.52
|
%
|
|
14.03
|
%
|
|
Net interest margin
|
2.70
|
%
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
|
3.22
|
%
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
Efficiency ratio(1)
|
62.3
|
%
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
63.1
|
%
|
|
63.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio(5)
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.
|
|
(2) Effective January 1, 2020, Fulton adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” referred to as the current expected credit loss model (“CECL”). This accounting standard requires that credit losses for financial assets and off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures be measured based on expected credit losses, rather than on incurred credit losses as in prior periods.
|
|
(3) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
|
|
(4) Asset quality information excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document.
|
|
(5) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change from
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
139,304
|
|
|
$
|
141,702
|
|
|
$
|
181,777
|
|
|
$
|
132,283
|
|
|
$
|
120,671
|
|
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
1,489,550
|
|
|
1,007,939
|
|
|
793,572
|
|
|
482,930
|
|
|
572,499
|
|
|
47.8
|
%
|
|
160.2
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
93,621
|
|
|
77,415
|
|
|
40,645
|
|
|
37,828
|
|
|
33,945
|
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
175.8
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
3,097,721
|
|
|
2,974,813
|
|
|
3,141,440
|
|
|
2,867,378
|
|
|
2,705,610
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
19,028,621
|
|
|
18,704,722
|
|
|
17,077,403
|
|
|
16,837,526
|
|
|
16,686,866
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
Less: ACL - loans(1)
|
(266,825)
|
|
|
(256,537)
|
|
|
(238,508)
|
|
|
(163,622)
|
|
|
(166,135)
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
60.6
|
%
|
Net loans
|
18,761,796
|
|
|
18,448,185
|
|
|
16,838,895
|
|
|
16,673,904
|
|
|
16,520,731
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Premises and equipment
|
236,943
|
|
|
239,596
|
|
|
236,908
|
|
|
240,046
|
|
|
237,344
|
|
|
(1.1)
|
%
|
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
70,766
|
|
|
73,720
|
|
|
59,365
|
|
|
60,898
|
|
|
60,447
|
|
|
(4.0)
|
%
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
534,907
|
|
|
535,039
|
|
|
535,171
|
|
|
535,303
|
|
|
534,178
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Other assets
|
1,118,673
|
|
|
1,119,454
|
|
|
1,102,086
|
|
|
855,470
|
|
|
918,193
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
25,543,281
|
|
|
$
|
24,617,863
|
|
|
$
|
22,929,859
|
|
|
$
|
21,886,040
|
|
|
$
|
21,703,618
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
20,730,051
|
|
|
$
|
19,884,208
|
|
|
$
|
17,365,026
|
|
|
$
|
17,393,913
|
|
|
$
|
17,342,717
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
Short-term borrowings
|
611,727
|
|
|
572,551
|
|
|
1,386,808
|
|
|
883,241
|
|
|
832,860
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
(26.6)
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
515,230
|
|
|
525,407
|
|
|
513,811
|
|
|
384,941
|
|
|
477,311
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
%
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
FHLB advances and long-term debt
|
1,296,012
|
|
|
1,295,196
|
|
|
1,378,466
|
|
|
881,769
|
|
|
726,714
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
78.3
|
%
|
Total Liabilities
|
23,153,020
|
|
|
22,277,362
|
|
|
20,644,111
|
|
|
19,543,864
|
|
|
19,379,602
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,390,261
|
|
|
2,340,501
|
|
|
2,285,748
|
|
|
2,342,176
|
|
|
2,324,016
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
25,543,281
|
|
|
$
|
24,617,863
|
|
|
$
|
22,929,859
|
|
|
$
|
21,886,040
|
|
|
$
|
21,703,618
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL:
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$
|
7,046,330
|
|
|
$
|
6,934,936
|
|
|
$
|
6,895,069
|
|
|
$
|
6,700,776
|
|
|
$
|
6,604,634
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
Commercial and industrial
|
4,007,278
|
|
|
4,033,439
|
|
|
4,450,557
|
|
|
4,445,634
|
|
|
4,493,379
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
|
(10.8)
|
%
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
3,061,835
|
|
|
2,862,226
|
|
|
2,718,290
|
|
|
2,641,465
|
|
|
2,570,793
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
Real estate - home equity
|
1,222,709
|
|
|
1,251,455
|
|
|
1,292,677
|
|
|
1,314,944
|
|
|
1,346,115
|
|
|
(2.3)
|
%
|
|
(9.2)
|
%
|
Real estate - construction
|
1,007,534
|
|
|
972,909
|
|
|
947,768
|
|
|
971,079
|
|
|
913,644
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
Consumer
|
469,551
|
|
|
465,610
|
|
|
468,172
|
|
|
463,164
|
|
|
464,213
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Equipment lease financing
|
280,286
|
|
|
281,897
|
|
|
289,726
|
|
|
284,537
|
|
|
280,649
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
PPP
|
1,960,165
|
|
|
1,937,034
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
N/M
|
Other(2)
|
(27,067)
|
|
|
(34,784)
|
|
|
15,144
|
|
|
15,927
|
|
|
13,439
|
|
|
(22.2)
|
%
|
|
N/M
|
Total Loans, net of unearned income
|
$
|
19,028,621
|
|
|
$
|
18,704,722
|
|
|
$
|
17,077,403
|
|
|
$
|
16,837,526
|
|
|
$
|
16,686,866
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
6,378,077
|
|
|
$
|
6,239,055
|
|
|
$
|
4,531,872
|
|
|
$
|
4,453,324
|
|
|
$
|
4,240,478
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
50.4
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
5,813,935
|
|
|
5,099,405
|
|
|
4,724,520
|
|
|
4,720,188
|
|
|
4,771,109
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
Savings
|
5,805,431
|
|
|
5,667,893
|
|
|
5,092,865
|
|
|
5,153,941
|
|
|
5,094,387
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
Total demand and savings
|
17,997,443
|
|
|
17,006,353
|
|
|
14,349,257
|
|
|
14,327,453
|
|
|
14,105,974
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
Brokered
|
317,588
|
|
|
310,689
|
|
|
313,337
|
|
|
264,531
|
|
|
256,870
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
23.6
|
%
|
Time
|
2,415,020
|
|
|
2,567,166
|
|
|
2,702,432
|
|
|
2,801,929
|
|
|
2,979,873
|
|
|
(5.9)
|
%
|
|
(19.0)
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
20,730,051
|
|
|
$
|
19,884,208
|
|
|
$
|
17,365,026
|
|
|
$
|
17,393,913
|
|
|
$
|
17,342,717
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
Short-term borrowings, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer funding
|
$
|
611,727
|
|
|
$
|
572,551
|
|
|
$
|
461,808
|
|
|
$
|
383,241
|
|
|
$
|
337,860
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
81.1
|
%
|
Federal funds purchased
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
Short-term FHLB advances
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
725,000
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
475,000
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
Total Short-term Borrowings
|
$
|
611,727
|
|
|
$
|
572,551
|
|
|
$
|
1,386,808
|
|
|
$
|
883,241
|
|
|
$
|
832,860
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
(26.6)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/M - Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
|
(2) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
% Change from
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
% Change
|
|
Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
$
|
179,159
|
|
|
$
|
180,696
|
|
|
$
|
199,378
|
|
|
$
|
202,159
|
|
|
$
|
208,413
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
%
|
|
(14.0)
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
559,233
|
|
|
$
|
623,147
|
|
|
(10.3)
|
%
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
25,043
|
|
|
27,942
|
|
|
38,632
|
|
|
42,889
|
|
|
47,153
|
|
|
(10.4)
|
%
|
|
(46.9)
|
%
|
|
|
|
91,617
|
|
|
134,028
|
|
|
(31.6)
|
%
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
154,116
|
|
|
152,754
|
|
|
160,746
|
|
|
159,270
|
|
|
161,260
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
(4.4)
|
%
|
|
|
|
467,616
|
|
|
489,119
|
|
|
(4.4)
|
%
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
7,080
|
|
|
19,570
|
|
|
44,030
|
|
|
20,530
|
|
|
2,170
|
|
|
(63.8)
|
%
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
70,680
|
|
|
12,295
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
Net Interest Income after Provision
|
|
|
147,036
|
|
|
133,184
|
|
|
116,716
|
|
|
138,740
|
|
|
159,090
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
(7.6)
|
%
|
|
|
|
396,936
|
|
|
476,824
|
|
|
(16.8)
|
%
|
|
Non-Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management
|
|
|
14,943
|
|
|
13,407
|
|
|
15,055
|
|
|
14,419
|
|
|
13,867
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
43,405
|
|
|
41,259
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
Mortgage banking
|
|
|
16,801
|
|
|
9,964
|
|
|
6,234
|
|
|
5,076
|
|
|
6,658
|
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
|
152.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
32,998
|
|
|
18,023
|
|
|
83.1
|
%
|
|
Consumer banking:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Card
|
|
|
5,002
|
|
|
4,966
|
|
|
4,685
|
|
|
4,991
|
|
|
5,791
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
(13.6)
|
%
|
|
|
|
14,653
|
|
|
15,524
|
|
|
(5.6)
|
%
|
|
Overdraft
|
|
|
3,015
|
|
|
2,107
|
|
|
4,058
|
|
|
4,750
|
|
|
4,682
|
|
|
43.1
|
%
|
|
(35.6)
|
%
|
|
|
|
9,180
|
|
|
13,199
|
|
|
(30.4)
|
%
|
|
Other consumer banking
|
|
|
2,406
|
|
|
2,065
|
|
|
2,496
|
|
|
2,688
|
|
|
2,860
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
(15.9)
|
%
|
|
|
|
6,967
|
|
|
8,354
|
|
|
(16.6)
|
%
|
|
Total consumer banking
|
|
|
10,423
|
|
|
9,138
|
|
|
11,239
|
|
|
12,429
|
|
|
13,333
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
(21.8)
|
%
|
|
|
|
30,800
|
|
|
37,077
|
|
|
(16.9)
|
%
|
|
Commercial banking:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant and card
|
|
|
6,237
|
|
|
5,326
|
|
|
5,624
|
|
|
5,841
|
|
|
6,166
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
17,187
|
|
|
18,236
|
|
|
(5.8)
|
%
|
|
Cash management
|
|
|
4,742
|
|
|
4,503
|
|
|
4,742
|
|
|
4,697
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
13,987
|
|
|
13,695
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
Capital markets
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
|
5,004
|
|
|
5,075
|
|
|
5,939
|
|
|
4,448
|
|
|
(6.2)
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
14,775
|
|
|
11,015
|
|
|
34.1
|
%
|
|
Other commercial banking
|
|
|
2,636
|
|
|
1,914
|
|
|
2,978
|
|
|
3,664
|
|
|
3,478
|
|
|
37.7
|
%
|
|
(24.2)
|
%
|
|
|
|
7,528
|
|
|
10,109
|
|
|
(25.5)
|
%
|
|
Total commercial banking
|
|
|
18,311
|
|
|
16,748
|
|
|
18,419
|
|
|
20,141
|
|
|
18,788
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
(2.5)
|
%
|
|
|
|
53,477
|
|
|
53,055
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
3,660
|
|
|
3,651
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
2,675
|
|
|
(24.3)
|
%
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,080
|
|
|
6,733
|
|
|
49.7
|
%
|
|
Non-interest income before investment securities gains
|
|
|
63,246
|
|
|
52,917
|
|
|
54,598
|
|
|
55,281
|
|
|
55,321
|
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
170,761
|
|
|
156,147
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
Investment securities gains, net
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3,005
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,492
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
3,053
|
|
|
4,733
|
|
|
(35.5)
|
%
|
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
63,248
|
|
|
55,922
|
|
|
54,644
|
|
|
55,281
|
|
|
59,813
|
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
173,814
|
|
|
160,880
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
Non-Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
79,227
|
|
|
81,012
|
|
|
80,228
|
|
|
76,975
|
|
|
78,211
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
240,467
|
|
|
234,959
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
Net occupancy
|
|
|
13,221
|
|
|
13,144
|
|
|
13,486
|
|
|
13,080
|
|
|
12,368
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
39,851
|
|
|
39,746
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
Data processing and software
|
|
|
12,285
|
|
|
12,193
|
|
|
11,645
|
|
|
11,468
|
|
|
11,590
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
36,123
|
|
|
33,211
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
Other outside services
|
|
|
7,617
|
|
|
7,600
|
|
|
7,881
|
|
|
8,215
|
|
|
12,163
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
(37.4)
|
%
|
|
|
|
23,098
|
|
|
31,774
|
|
|
(27.3)
|
%
|
|
Equipment
|
|
|
3,711
|
|
|
3,193
|
|
|
3,418
|
|
|
3,475
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,322
|
|
|
10,100
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
2,879
|
|
|
3,331
|
|
|
4,202
|
|
|
2,873
|
|
|
3,331
|
|
|
(13.6)
|
%
|
|
(13.6)
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,412
|
|
|
10,261
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
Marketing
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
1,503
|
|
|
3,322
|
|
|
(12.0)
|
%
|
|
(65.5)
|
%
|
|
|
|
4,029
|
|
|
8,345
|
|
|
(51.7)
|
%
|
|
Amortization of tax credit investments
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
1,505
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
4,594
|
|
|
4,516
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
|
1,578
|
|
|
2,133
|
|
|
2,808
|
|
|
2,177
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
(26.0)
|
%
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
6,519
|
|
|
5,603
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
Intangible amortization
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(87.7)
|
%
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
(69.1)
|
%
|
|
Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,878
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,326
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
2,878
|
|
|
4,326
|
|
|
(33.5)
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
15,654
|
|
|
14,637
|
|
|
15,723
|
|
|
17,561
|
|
|
15,157
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
46,014
|
|
|
44,636
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
139,147
|
|
|
143,006
|
|
|
142,552
|
|
|
138,974
|
|
|
146,770
|
|
|
(2.7)
|
%
|
|
(5.2)
|
%
|
|
|
|
424,705
|
|
|
428,762
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
%
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
71,137
|
|
|
46,100
|
|
|
28,808
|
|
|
55,047
|
|
|
72,133
|
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
|
(1.4)
|
%
|
|
|
|
146,045
|
|
|
208,942
|
|
|
(30.1)
|
%
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
9,529
|
|
|
6,542
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
7,258
|
|
|
10,025
|
|
|
45.7
|
%
|
|
(4.9)
|
%
|
|
|
|
18,832
|
|
|
30,391
|
|
|
(38.0)
|
%
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
61,607
|
|
|
$
|
39,559
|
|
|
$
|
26,047
|
|
|
$
|
47,789
|
|
|
$
|
62,108
|
|
|
55.7
|
%
|
|
(0.8)
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
127,213
|
|
|
$
|
178,551
|
|
|
(28.8)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
58.3
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
|
(26.4)
|
%
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
58.3
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
1.06
|
|
|
(26.4)
|
%
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (basic)
|
|
|
162,061
|
|
|
161,715
|
|
|
163,475
|
|
|
164,135
|
|
|
165,324
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
(2.0)
|
%
|
|
|
|
162,416
|
|
|
167,834
|
|
|
(3.2)
|
%
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted)
|
|
|
162,579
|
|
|
162,267
|
|
|
164,417
|
|
|
165,039
|
|
|
166,126
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
(2.1)
|
%
|
|
|
|
163,083
|
|
|
168,722
|
|
|
(3.3)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Balance
|
|
(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
(1)
|
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
$
|
18,880,519
|
|
|
$
|
160,344
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
|
$
|
18,331,797
|
|
|
$
|
160,613
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,436,507
|
|
|
$
|
188,280
|
|
|
4.55
|
%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
2,011,893
|
|
|
13,150
|
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
2,200,870
|
|
|
15,171
|
|
|
2.76
|
%
|
|
2,282,292
|
|
|
15,565
|
|
|
2.73
|
%
|
Tax-exempt investment securities
|
861,764
|
|
|
6,899
|
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
|
830,836
|
|
|
6,737
|
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
|
516,907
|
|
|
4,650
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
Total Investment Securities
|
2,873,657
|
|
|
20,049
|
|
|
2.79
|
%
|
|
3,031,706
|
|
|
21,908
|
|
|
2.89
|
%
|
|
2,799,199
|
|
|
20,215
|
|
|
2.88
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
79,999
|
|
|
728
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
55,608
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
3.66
|
%
|
|
31,898
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
5.83
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
1,387,327
|
|
|
1,028
|
|
|
0.30
|
%
|
|
815,910
|
|
|
766
|
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
|
509,579
|
|
|
2,709
|
|
|
2.12
|
%
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
23,221,502
|
|
|
182,149
|
|
|
3.13
|
%
|
|
22,235,021
|
|
|
183,796
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
19,777,183
|
|
|
211,670
|
|
|
4.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
138,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153,728
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
239,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240,417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
1,835,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,761,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,491,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: ACL - loans(2)
|
(264,934)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(251,088)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(171,848)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
25,169,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,139,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,457,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
5,591,548
|
|
|
$
|
1,913
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,103,419
|
|
|
$
|
2,219
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,448,112
|
|
|
$
|
9,163
|
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
5,716,050
|
|
|
2,347
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
5,446,368
|
|
|
3,331
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
5,026,316
|
|
|
11,059
|
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
Brokered deposits
|
314,721
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
312,121
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
253,426
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
2,495,445
|
|
|
9,931
|
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
|
2,624,962
|
|
|
11,145
|
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
2,974,993
|
|
|
13,979
|
|
|
1.86
|
%
|
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|
14,117,764
|
|
|
14,631
|
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
13,486,870
|
|
|
17,118
|
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
12,702,847
|
|
|
35,737
|
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
613,127
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
707,771
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
919,697
|
|
|
4156
|
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
FHLB advances and long-term debt
|
1,295,515
|
|
|
10,042
|
|
|
3.10
|
%
|
|
1,361,421
|
|
|
10,307
|
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
|
842,706
|
|
|
7,260
|
|
|
3.44
|
%
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
16,026,406
|
|
|
25,043
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
15,556,062
|
|
|
27,942
|
|
|
0.72
|
%
|
|
14,465,250
|
|
|
47,153
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
6,270,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,789,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,247,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits
|
20,388,447
|
|
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
19,276,658
|
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
16,950,667
|
|
|
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
Other
|
498,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
484,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
429,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
22,795,417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,829,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,142,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|
22,297,089
|
|
|
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
|
21,345,850
|
|
|
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
|
18,713,070
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,374,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,309,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,315,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
25,169,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,139,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,457,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|
|
|
157,106
|
|
|
2.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
155,854
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
164,517
|
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
(2,990)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,257)
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
$
|
154,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
152,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
|
(2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED):
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
% Change from
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$
|
6,986,528
|
|
|
$
|
6,875,872
|
|
|
$
|
6,746,766
|
|
|
$
|
6,561,029
|
|
|
$
|
6,489,456
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
4,030,750
|
|
|
4,451,228
|
|
|
4,446,750
|
|
|
4,574,047
|
|
|
4,414,992
|
|
|
(9.4)
|
%
|
|
(8.7)
|
%
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
2,975,516
|
|
|
2,769,682
|
|
|
2,670,019
|
|
|
2,606,136
|
|
|
2,512,899
|
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
Real estate - home equity
|
1,237,602
|
|
|
1,271,190
|
|
|
1,300,132
|
|
|
1,331,088
|
|
|
1,364,161
|
|
|
(2.6)
|
%
|
|
(9.3)
|
%
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
981,589
|
|
|
941,079
|
|
|
929,529
|
|
|
934,556
|
|
|
905,060
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
Consumer
|
464,851
|
|
|
465,728
|
|
|
466,415
|
|
|
464,606
|
|
|
457,524
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
Equipment lease financing
|
279,217
|
|
|
284,658
|
|
|
284,566
|
|
|
281,451
|
|
|
277,555
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
PPP
|
1,953,122
|
|
|
1,258,917
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
55.1
|
%
|
|
N/M
|
|
Other(1)
|
(28,656)
|
|
|
13,443
|
|
|
15,890
|
|
|
14,058
|
|
|
14,860
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
Total Loans, net of unearned income
|
$
|
18,880,519
|
|
|
$
|
18,331,797
|
|
|
$
|
16,860,067
|
|
|
$
|
16,766,971
|
|
|
$
|
16,436,507
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
6,270,683
|
|
|
$
|
5,789,788
|
|
|
$
|
4,307,027
|
|
|
$
|
4,324,568
|
|
|
$
|
4,247,820
|
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
47.6
|
%
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
5,591,548
|
|
|
5,103,419
|
|
|
4,649,905
|
|
|
4,699,040
|
|
|
4,448,112
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
|
Savings
|
5,716,050
|
|
|
5,446,368
|
|
|
5,127,662
|
|
|
5,205,260
|
|
|
5,026,316
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
Total demand and savings
|
17,578,281
|
|
|
16,339,575
|
|
|
14,084,594
|
|
|
14,228,868
|
|
|
13,722,248
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
Brokered
|
314,721
|
|
|
312,121
|
|
|
275,359
|
|
|
261,689
|
|
|
253,426
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
|
Time
|
2,495,445
|
|
|
2,624,962
|
|
|
2,761,474
|
|
|
2,959,008
|
|
|
2,974,993
|
|
|
(4.9)
|
%
|
|
(16.1)
|
%
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
20,388,447
|
|
|
$
|
19,276,658
|
|
|
$
|
17,121,427
|
|
|
$
|
17,449,565
|
|
|
$
|
16,950,667
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer funding
|
$
|
613,127
|
|
|
$
|
546,716
|
|
|
$
|
428,240
|
|
|
$
|
377,529
|
|
|
$
|
332,893
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
84.2
|
%
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
—
|
|
|
74,231
|
|
|
186,868
|
|
|
91,467
|
|
|
101,022
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
—
|
|
|
86,824
|
|
|
687,937
|
|
|
248,815
|
|
|
485,782
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
Total Short-term borrowings
|
$
|
613,127
|
|
|
$
|
707,771
|
|
|
$
|
1,303,045
|
|
|
$
|
717,811
|
|
|
$
|
919,697
|
|
|
(13.4)
|
%
|
|
(33.3)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
|
$
|
18,027,253
|
|
|
$
|
498,455
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,316,540
|
|
|
$
|
565,095
|
|
|
4.63
|
%
|
|
Taxable investment securities
|
|
2,165,180
|
|
|
44,615
|
|
|
2.75
|
%
|
|
2,305,472
|
|
|
46,935
|
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
|
Tax-exempt investment securities
|
|
804,484
|
|
|
19,596
|
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
|
468,689
|
|
|
12,940
|
|
|
3.66
|
%
|
|
Total Investment Securities
|
|
2,969,664
|
|
|
64,211
|
|
|
2.88
|
%
|
|
2,774,161
|
|
|
59,875
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
54,355
|
|
|
1,557
|
|
|
3.82
|
%
|
|
24,357
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
5.78
|
%
|
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
936,819
|
|
|
4,325
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
428,982
|
|
|
6,879
|
|
|
2.14
|
%
|
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
|
21,988,091
|
|
|
568,548
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
19,544,040
|
|
|
632,905
|
|
|
4.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
143,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
239,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
239,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,729,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,337,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: ACL - loans(2)
|
|
(242,300)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(165,733)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
23,858,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,071,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
$
|
5,116,696
|
|
|
$
|
9,933
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,263,869
|
|
|
$
|
24,854
|
|
|
0.78
|
%
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
5,431,071
|
|
|
12,788
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
4,955,403
|
|
|
31,570
|
|
|
0.85
|
%
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
300,795
|
|
|
1,935
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
240,045
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
2,626,802
|
|
|
33,533
|
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
2,853,147
|
|
|
37,050
|
|
|
1.74
|
%
|
|
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|
|
13,475,364
|
|
|
58,189
|
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
|
12,312,464
|
|
|
97,974
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
873,694
|
|
|
4,960
|
|
|
0.76
|
%
|
|
894,116
|
|
|
12,200
|
|
|
1.81
|
%
|
|
FHLB advances and long-term debt
|
|
1,240,253
|
|
|
28,468
|
|
|
3.06
|
%
|
|
965,111
|
|
|
23,854
|
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
|
15,589,311
|
|
|
91,617
|
|
|
0.78
|
%
|
|
14,171,691
|
|
|
134,028
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
5,458,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,223,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits
|
|
18,934,171
|
|
|
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
16,536,391
|
|
|
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
470,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
381,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
21,518,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,777,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|
|
21,048,118
|
|
|
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
|
18,395,618
|
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,340,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,294,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
23,858,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,071,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|
|
|
|
476,931
|
|
|
2.90
|
%
|
|
|
|
498,877
|
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
(9,315)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9,758)
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
467,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
489,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
|
|
(2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED):
|
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
% Change
|
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
|
$
|
6,870,148
|
|
|
$
|
6,431,012
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
4,308,559
|
|
|
4,438,894
|
|
|
(2.9)
|
%
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
|
2,805,694
|
|
|
2,386,264
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
Real estate - home equity
|
|
1,269,525
|
|
|
1,400,371
|
|
|
(9.3)
|
%
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
|
950,845
|
|
|
926,036
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
Consumer
|
|
465,661
|
|
|
442,678
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
Equipment lease financing
|
|
282,800
|
|
|
278,463
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
PPP
|
|
1,073,900
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/M
|
|
Other(1)
|
|
121
|
|
|
12,822
|
|
|
(99.1)
|
%
|
|
Total Loans, net of unearned income
|
|
$
|
18,027,253
|
|
|
$
|
16,316,540
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
5,458,807
|
|
|
$
|
4,223,927
|
|
|
29.2
|
%
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
5,116,696
|
|
|
4,263,869
|
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
Savings
|
|
5,431,071
|
|
|
4,955,403
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
Total demand and savings
|
|
16,006,574
|
|
|
13,443,199
|
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
|
Brokered
|
|
300,795
|
|
|
240,045
|
|
|
25.3
|
%
|
|
Time
|
|
2,626,802
|
|
|
2,853,147
|
|
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
18,934,171
|
|
|
$
|
16,536,391
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings, by type:
|