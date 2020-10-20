PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.42, ROAA of 1.26% and ROTCE of 15.85% For 3Q 2020

Net income per diluted common share was $2.62 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to net income per diluted common share of $3.97 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, a decrease of 34.0 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and ORE expense for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 and 2019, FHLB restructuring charges for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, and branch rationalization charges and a loss from the sale of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, net income per diluted common share was $2.72 in 2020, compared to $4.11 in 2019, a year-over-year decrease of 33.8 percent.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.42 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.44 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, a decrease of 1.4 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and ORE expense for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 and 2019 and FHLB restructuring charges for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, net income per diluted common share was $1.45 for both the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 and 2019.

"Late in the first quarter, we transitioned our firm from an offensive to a defensive posture, which entailed things like allocating significant resources to the re-risk grading of a significant portion of our loan portfolio and limiting the continuous recruitment and hiring of revenue producers, which has been a key driver historically in our outsized growth," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "Subsequently, we also altered our internal communications and annual cash incentive plan to encourage associates to aggressively identify and deal with any problem credits while continuing to focus on growing pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the remainder of 2020 as we seek to better position our firm to grow EPS at the conclusion of the economic disruption resulting from the pandemic. Key emphasis and initiatives that we launched in support of growing PPNR included lowering our cost of client deposits, growing low-cost core deposits to replace non-core funding, negotiating floors on new and renewed loans and increasing our total share-of-wallet from our existing clients."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH:

Loans at Sept. 30, 2020 were $22.5 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion from Sept. 30, 2019, reflecting year-over-year growth of 16.2 percent. Loans at Sept. 30, 2020 decreased approximately $42.9 million from June 30, 2020. Loan volumes at Sept. 30, 2020 include approximately $2.3 billion of loans issued through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the second quarter of 2020. The average yield on these loans, inclusive of $9.8 million of loan fee accretion recognized in the quarter, was 2.77 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Average loans were $22.5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, up $236.0 million from $22.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 4.2 percent. At Sept. 30, 2020, the remaining discount associated with fair value accounting adjustments on acquired loans was $32.3 million, compared to $38.0 million at June 30, 2020. At Sept. 30, 2020, there were $60.2 million in SBA PPP loan fees remaining, which should be accreted into net interest income over the next two years as these loans are paid by borrowers or are forgiven under the PPP.



Deposits at Sept. 30, 2020 were a record $26.5 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from Sept. 30, 2019, reflecting year-over-year growth of 32.7 percent. Deposits at Sept. 30, 2020 increased $1.0 billion from June 30, 2020, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 16.0 percent. Average deposits were $26.4 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $24.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 24.9 percent. Core deposits were $22.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $17.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2019 and $21.4 billion at June 30, 2020. The linked-quarter annualized growth rate of core deposits in the third quarter of 2020 was 11.4 percent.



"Core deposit growth, excluding the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program, has been tremendous and continues to be a real highlight for 2020," Turner said. "Although it is difficult to measure precisely the level of increased deposits that came to us from the PPP, our research continues to indicate that our PPP borrowers have increased their deposit balances with our firm by roughly $1.5 billion between March 31, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, or approximately 44.0 percent of our core deposit growth of $3.4 billion during that same time period. So our initiatives to grow low-cost core deposits beyond any growth associated with PPP borrowers have yielded great results.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been discussing that loan growth will be soft for the next few quarters due to the pandemic. Traditionally, our business model has produced outsized growth as we are continually focused on recruiting revenue producers to our firm. Earlier this year, we elected to pull back on our planned recruiting. Even with that, for the first nine months of 2020 we have attracted 56 revenue producers to our firm compared to 67 for the first nine months of 2019. We are now experiencing increased interest from many revenue producers at the regional and national firms. Thus, we are re-connecting with these prospective hires as we believe they will enable us to capitalize on the massive market-share take away opportunity that Greenwich Associates is predicting for our industry based on the number of middle-market businesses that have indicated they intend to switch banks. According to Greenwich, handling of loan requests during the pandemic and poor service of PPP lending has put an unusually large number of clients in play. In addition to our ability to attract some of the best relationship managers from these larger regional and national franchises, we believe our record for a client-friendly approach to handling payment deferrals and our outsized performance on PPP lending should enable us to harvest a great number of vulnerable clients from our larger competitors."

PROFITABILITY:

Return on average assets was 1.26 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.77 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 1.62 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 return on average tangible assets amounted to 1.33 percent, compared to 0.81 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 1.74 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2020 and 2019, return on average assets was 1.28 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.82 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 1.62 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Likewise, excluding those same adjustments, the firm’s return on average tangible assets was 1.36 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 1.74 percent for the third quarter of 2019.



Return on average equity for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to 8.92 percent, compared to 5.58 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 10.28 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding preferred stockholders' equity for the three months ended Sept. 30 and June 30, 2020, respectively, return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to 9.35 percent, compared to 5.66 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 10.28 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 return on average tangible common equity amounted to 15.85 percent, compared to 9.77 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 18.28 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2020 and 2019, return on average tangible common equity amounted to 16.19 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 10.45 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 18.31 percent for the third quarter of 2019.



"Our profitability metrics rebounded in the third quarter," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "A modest reserve build along with an increase in adjusted PPNR were large contributors to the increased profitability this quarter. The reduced provision expense was primarily due to a more favorable forecasted unemployment outlook, reduced loan growth and net charge-offs of $13 million this quarter. We believe loan growth will achieve an annualized growth rate of low-single digits this year, exclusive of PPP lending. After steady monthly declines since March 2020, we were pleased that monthly new loan bookings increased throughout the last two months of the third quarter after hitting a low point for 2020 in July. Obviously, national politics and the pandemic will impact the velocity of any economic recovery for the remainder of this year and into next year. Also, contributing to the meaningful growth in PPNR was approximately 12 percent growth in net interest income due to increased PPP revenues along with BHG having another strong fee quarter.

"Consistent with our initiatives to gather low-cost core deposits, we believe deposit flows will remain strong for the remainder of the year. Since reducing our cost of funds is one of the most important initiatives to advancing our PPNR going into 2021, we continue to target a less than 0.25 percent overall deposit rate for the firm, and our relationship managers are actively working with depositors to accelerate deposit repricing."

MAINTAINING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET:

Net charge-offs were $13.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $4.9 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 were 0.23 percent, compared to 0.10 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 0.10 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 were 0.18 percent, compared to 0.09 percent for the first nine months of 2019.

Nonperforming assets were 0.40 percent of total loans and ORE at Sept. 30, 2020, compared to 0.38 percent at June 30, 2020 and 0.53 percent at Sept. 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $90.8 million at Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $84.7 million at June 30, 2020 and $103.3 million at Sept. 30, 2019.

The classified asset ratio at Sept. 30, 2020 was 9.9 percent, compared to 11.2 percent at June 30, 2020 and 13.5 percent at Sept. 30, 2019. Classified assets were $307.8 million at Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $338.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $363.2 million at Sept. 30, 2019.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.28 percent of total loans at Sept. 30, 2020, compared to 1.27 percent at June 30, 2020 and 0.48 percent at Sept. 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.43 percent at Sept. 30, 2020 and 1.41 percent at June 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at Sept. 30, 2020 was 404.3 percent compared to 456.1 percent at June 30, 2020 and 127.8 percent at Sept. 30, 2019. At Sept. 30, 2020, purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.0 million, which were recorded at fair value upon acquisition, represented 9.9 percent of the firm's nonperforming loans. Provision for credit losses was $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $68.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, the firm successfully issued 9.0 million depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th fractional interest in a share of Series B noncumulative, perpetual preferred stock in a registered public offering to both retail and institutional investors. Net proceeds from the transaction after issuance costs were approximately $217.1 million. The net proceeds, which have been retained at Pinnacle Financial, contributed to an increase in Tier 1 capital at Pinnacle Financial and will continue to provide additional capital for general corporate purposes.

"Credit metrics remain strong and were basically consistent between the second and third quarters," Carpenter said. "We continue to exert great effort to assess and address the risk in our loan book, particularly with respect to the various segments within our loan portfolio that we believe are the most impacted by COVID-19, namely hospitality, restaurants, retail and entertainment. In the second and third quarters, our relationship managers and credit officers reviewed risk grades on approximately $10.0 billion of our C&I, CRE and construction portfolios with no significant downgrades identified.

"We've continued to make excellent progress with respect to reducing borrower deferrals. During April 2020, borrower deferrals topped out at approximately $4.4 billion. At Sept. 30, 2020, deferrals had decreased to $724 million and, as of Oct. 16, 2020, loans for which principal and/or interest was being deferred had decreased to $414 million, or roughly 1.8 percent of loans outstanding."

REVENUES:

Revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 were $297.7 million, an increase of $24.0 million from the $273.6 million recognized in the second quarter of 2020, an annualized growth rate of 35.2 percent. Revenues were up $19.2 million from the third quarter of 2019, a year-over-year growth rate of 6.9 percent. Revenue per fully diluted common share was at an all-time record of $3.95 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $3.63 for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.64 for the third quarter of 2019, an 8.5 percent year-over-year growth rate.

Net interest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $206.6 million, compared to $200.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $195.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, a year-over-year growth rate of 5.5 percent. Net interest margin was 2.82 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.43 percent for the third quarter of 2019.

Impacting the firm’s net interest income and net interest margin in the third quarter was the impact of both the PPP and the firm’s building and maintenance of additional on-balance sheet liquidity as a result of the pandemic. PPP loans outstanding on average were $2.2 billion during the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, the firm also maintained approximately $2.6 billion in average excess liquidity, primarily in Federal funds sold and other cash equivalent balances. The firm's third quarter 2020 net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately 40 basis points as a result of PPP loans and building and maintaining excess liquidity, compared to 32 basis points in the second quarter of 2020.

Included in net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.6 million of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $5.8 million of discount accretion recognized in the second quarter of 2020 and $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The firm's net interest margin was positively impacted by approximately 9 basis points as a result of fair value adjustment discount accretion in each of the second and third quarters of 2020. There remains $25.2 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of Sept. 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the firm prepaid $500 million in FHLB advances with a weighted average rate of 0.71 percent and a remaining weighted average term of 0.7 years resulting in $2.0 million of prepayment penalties which were recognized during the quarter.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $91.1 million, compared to $73.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 99.3 percent. Compared to $82.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income grew 10.2 percent year-over-year. Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $13.0 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a year-over-year increase of 7.3 percent. Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $26.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, up 53.7 percent compared to $17.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and down 18.0 percent, compared to $32.2 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019. Net gains on mortgage loans sold were $19.5 million during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, down slightly from $19.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net gains on mortgage loans sold were up 162.8 percent, compared to $7.4 million during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019. This dramatic growth primarily reflects market conditions as well as the addition of 11 revenue producing mortgage originators over the last 18 months. Other noninterest income was $21.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $17.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $20.2 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, a year-over-year increase of 7.0 percent. Contributing to the year-over-year growth were increases in SBA loan fees, loan swap fees and policy benefits from the firm's bank-owned life insurance policies.



"We are reporting a net interest margin for the third quarter of 2.82 percent impacted meaningfully by the lower yielding PPP loans and our liquidity build," Carpenter said. "These items will continue to impact our margin results over the next few quarters, but eventually their impact will lessen, allowing the GAAP margin to be more indicative of underlying business trends. Our focus for the next few quarters will be to continue to reduce our deposit costs for both core and wholesale funding sources. We also anticipate reducing our level of liquidity over the next three to four quarters and expect that eventually we will find our way to historical balance sheet liquidity levels. Additionally, consistent with our initiatives to advance PPNR, supporting our net interest margin are loan floors on approximately 54.8 percent of our variable rate loan portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2020 compared to 43.7 percent at Dec. 31, 2019.

"With improvement in various equity markets and consistent with our emphasis on capitalizing on share-of-wallet opportunities, wealth management rebounded in the third quarter with a nice increase in revenues. Our residential mortgage business continues to have a big year with $512.0 million of secondary market placements in the third quarter. Revenues at BHG have proven to be remarkably resilient and continue to outperform and exceed expectations. For the first nine months of 2020, BHG further strengthened its balance sheet by increasing its reserves, while at the same time reporting quarter-over-quarter net earnings growth. Last quarter, BHG granted deferrals to nearly 15 percent of its loans. At Sept. 30, 2020, BHG reported expiration of substantially all COVID-related loan deferrals."

OPERATING LEVERAGE AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

The firm's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 48.5 percent, compared to 48.1 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 47.7 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of noninterest expenses to average assets was 1.70 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.61 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.94 percent in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2020 and 2019, the efficiency ratio was 47.3 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 46.0 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 47.6 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding ORE expense for 2020 and 2019 and FHLB restructuring charges for 2020, the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets was 1.65 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.54 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 1.93 percent for the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $144.3 million, compared to $131.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $132.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 8.5 percent. Excluding ORE expense for 2020 and 2019 and FHLB restructuring charges for 2020, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased 6.2 percent over the third quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits were $90.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $73.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $85.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.9 percent. Included in salaries and employee benefits are costs related to the firm’s annual cash incentive plan. Incentive costs for this plan amounted to approximately $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $573,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $18.5 million in the third quarter of last year. In the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the firm's anticipated earnings for this year, the firm reduced its accrual for payouts to approximately 25 percent of associate annual target awards under its broad-based cash incentive plan for 2020. Early in the third quarter, the firm modified its annual cash incentive plan to take into account new PPNR goals and initiatives for 2020 and, as a result, increased its incentive costs from approximately 25 percent of associate annual target awards to approximately 50 percent of associate annual target awards in order to account for the plan modification.



The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 19.3 percent, compared to 15.2 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 19.5 percent for the third quarter of 2019.

"Expenses increased in the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to the restructuring of our annual cash incentive plan with the addition of a PPNR growth component," Carpenter said. "At June 30, 2020, we were accruing a 25 percent target level payout. This reduced target payout was a direct result of the increased provisioning incurred by the firm during the first six months of 2020. Early in the third quarter, in order to ensure that our associates are appropriately focused on combating the impact of COVID-19 on our results for this year as well as to appropriately focus our associates on preparing to capitalize on opportunities that we believe will exist following the pandemic, we determined that a modest increase to the annual incentive opportunity for 2020 was warranted, so we correlated the additional incentive opportunity to growth in PPNR for 2020 over last year. As a result of that modification to the plan, we have increased our cash incentive plan accrual to 50 percent of our associates' annual target award. As we consider expense run rates for 2020, our belief is that our 2020 expense growth will result in a mid-single digit percentage increase in comparison to the annualize run rate from the fourth quarter of 2019."

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS

On Oct. 20, 2020, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share to be paid on Nov. 27, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 6, 2020. Additionally, on that same day, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on Pinnacle Financial's 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on Dec. 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 16, 2020.

The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Pinnacle will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT on Oct. 21, 2020, to discuss third quarter 2020 results and other matters. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For seven years in a row.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $33.8 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) the further effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on Pinnacle Financial's and its customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (iv) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (v) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vi) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (viii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (ix) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (x) the results of regulatory examinations; (xi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xiii) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xiv) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets including the recent expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia metro market; (xv) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xvi) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xvii) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xviii) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xix) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xx) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Financial and Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company if not prohibited from doing so by Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank; (xxiii) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxiv) the availability of and access to capital; (xxv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvi) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, earnings per diluted common share, efficiency ratio, adjusted PPNR and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, the charges associated with Pinnacle Financial's branch rationalization project, FHLB restructuring expenses, the sale of the remaining portion of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This release also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated under the PPP. This release may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to internally prepared projections.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 179,231 $ 157,901 $ 197,660 Restricted cash 247,761 137,045 157,544 Interest-bearing due from banks 2,604,646 210,784 553,124 Federal funds sold and other 11,687 20,977 11,975 Cash and cash equivalents 3,043,325 526,707 920,303 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,463,422 3,539,995 3,393,435 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $1.1 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $191,000 at Sept. 30, 2020, $201.2 million and $202.8 million at Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively) 1,039,650 188,996 189,684 Consumer loans held-for-sale 82,748 81,820 73,042 Commercial loans held-for-sale 12,290 17,585 21,312 Loans 22,477,409 19,787,876 19,345,642 Less allowance for credit losses (288,645 ) (94,777 ) (93,647 ) Loans, net 22,188,764 19,693,099 19,251,995 Premises and equipment, net 287,711 273,932 274,983 Equity method investment 289,301 278,037 267,097 Accrued interest receivable 101,762 84,462 81,124 Goodwill 1,819,811 1,819,811 1,830,652 Core deposits and other intangible assets 44,713 51,130 39,349 Other real estate owned 19,445 29,487 30,049 Other assets 1,431,989 1,220,435 1,174,809 Total assets $ 33,824,931 $ 27,805,496 $ 27,547,834 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,050,670 $ 4,795,476 $ 4,702,155 Interest-bearing 4,995,769 3,630,168 3,372,028 Savings and money market accounts 10,513,645 7,813,939 7,625,872 Time 3,983,872 3,941,445 4,300,622 Total deposits 26,543,956 20,181,028 20,000,677 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 127,059 126,354 95,402 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,287,738 2,062,534 2,052,548 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 670,273 749,080 750,488 Accrued interest payable 26,101 42,183 36,836 Other liabilities 382,496 288,569 317,253 Total liabilities 29,037,623 23,449,748 23,253,204 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2020 and no shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively 217,126 — — Common stock, par value $1.00, 180.0 million shares authorized; 75.8 million, 76.6 million and 76.7 million shares issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively 75,835 76,564 76,736 Additional paid-in capital 3,023,430 3,064,467 3,070,235 Retained earnings 1,312,929 1,184,183 1,100,517 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 157,988 30,534 47,142 Total stockholders' equity 4,787,308 4,355,748 4,294,630 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,824,931 $ 27,805,496 $ 27,547,834 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 224,482 $ 226,281 $ 247,147 $ 687,183 $ 714,179 Securities Taxable 8,276 9,589 10,655 28,133 36,438 Tax-exempt 15,001 14,596 13,313 43,421 37,541 Federal funds sold and other 1,429 1,272 4,634 5,258 11,325 Total interest income 249,188 251,738 275,749 763,995 799,483 Interest expense: Deposits 28,401 33,727 62,531 112,826 175,736 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 77 94 152 286 439 FHLB advances and other borrowings 14,116 17,260 17,260 50,080 51,338 Total interest expense 42,594 51,081 79,943 163,192 227,513 Net interest income 206,594 200,657 195,806 600,803 571,970 Provision for credit losses 16,333 68,332 8,260 184,554 22,639 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 190,261 132,325 187,546 416,249 549,331 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 9,854 6,910 10,193 25,796 27,675 Investment services 6,734 5,971 6,270 21,944 17,607 Insurance sales commissions 2,284 2,231 2,252 7,755 7,327 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 19,453 19,619 7,402 47,655 18,291 Investment gains (losses) on sales, net 651 (128 ) 417 986 (6,009 ) Trust fees 3,986 3,958 3,593 12,114 10,349 Income from equity method investment 26,445 17,208 32,248 59,245 77,799 Other noninterest income 21,658 17,185 20,244 58,901 51,325 Total noninterest income 91,065 72,954 82,619 234,396 204,364 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 90,103 73,887 85,919 244,470 231,915 Equipment and occupancy 21,622 22,026 20,348 64,626 63,523 Other real estate, net 1,795 2,888 655 7,098 3,424 Marketing and other business development 2,321 2,142 2,723 7,714 8,953 Postage and supplies 1,761 2,070 1,766 5,821 5,737 Amortization of intangibles 2,417 2,479 2,430 7,416 7,012 Other noninterest expense 24,258 26,113 19,100 76,086 54,114 Total noninterest expense 144,277 131,605 132,941 413,231 374,678 Income before income taxes 137,049 73,674 137,224 237,414 379,017 Income tax expense 26,404 11,230 26,703 35,969 74,215 Net income 110,645 62,444 110,521 201,445 304,802 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) — — (3,798 ) — Net income available to common shareholders $ 106,847 $ 62,444 $ 110,521 $ 197,647 $ 304,802 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 1.42 $ 0.83 $ 1.45 $ 2.62 $ 3.99 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.42 $ 0.83 $ 1.44 $ 2.62 $ 3.97 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 75,240,664 75,210,869 76,301,010 75,417,663 76,480,757 Diluted 75,360,033 75,323,259 76,556,309 75,544,677 76,761,167 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial and industrial loans $ 8,395,963 8,516,333 6,752,317 6,290,296 6,002,285 5,795,107 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,748,075 2,708,306 2,650,170 2,669,766 2,595,837 2,624,160 Commercial real estate - investment 4,648,457 4,822,537 4,520,234 4,418,658 4,443,687 4,252,098 Commercial real estate - multifamily and other 571,995 561,481 550,338 620,794 669,721 709,135 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 3,041,019 3,042,604 3,106,465 3,068,625 3,025,502 2,949,755 Construction and land development loans 2,728,439 2,574,494 2,520,937 2,430,483 2,253,303 2,117,969 Consumer and other 343,461 294,545 296,392 289,254 355,307 366,094 Total loans 22,477,409 22,520,300 20,396,853 19,787,876 19,345,642 18,814,318 Allowance for credit losses (288,645 ) (285,372 ) (222,465 ) (94,777 ) (93,647 ) (90,253 ) Securities 4,503,072 4,358,313 4,089,821 3,728,991 3,583,119 3,447,834 Total assets 33,824,931 33,342,112 29,264,180 27,805,496 27,547,834 26,540,355 Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,050,670 6,892,864 4,963,415 4,795,476 4,702,155 4,493,419 Total deposits 26,543,956 25,521,829 21,333,171 20,181,028 20,000,677 19,449,383 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 127,059 194,553 186,548 126,354 95,402 154,169 FHLB advances 1,287,738 1,787,551 2,317,520 2,062,534 2,052,548 1,960,062 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 670,273 717,043 669,658 749,080 750,488 464,144 Total stockholders' equity 4,787,308 4,695,647 4,385,128 4,355,748 4,294,630 4,176,361 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 22,493,192 22,257,168 20,009,288 19,599,620 19,216,835 18,611,164 Securities 4,420,280 4,194,811 3,814,543 3,662,829 3,507,363 3,412,475 Federal funds sold and other 3,279,248 2,618,832 807,796 717,927 802,326 530,556 Total earning assets 30,192,720 29,070,811 24,631,627 23,980,376 23,526,524 22,554,195 Total assets 33,838,716 32,785,391 28,237,642 27,604,774 27,134,163 25,915,971 Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,989,439 6,432,010 4,759,729 4,834,694 4,574,821 4,399,766 Total deposits 26,352,823 24,807,032 20,679,455 20,078,594 19,778,007 18,864,859 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 147,211 191,084 141,192 109,127 134,197 117,261 FHLB advances 1,515,879 2,213,769 2,029,888 1,992,213 2,136,928 2,164,341 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 715,138 706,657 673,415 753,244 533,194 469,498 Total stockholders' equity 4,765,864 4,499,438 4,417,155 4,343,246 4,265,006 4,117,754 Statement of operations data, for the three months ended: Interest income $ 249,188 251,738 263,069 268,453 275,749 265,851 Interest expense 42,594 51,081 69,517 74,281 79,943 76,933 Net interest income 206,594 200,657 193,552 194,172 195,806 188,918 Provision for credit losses 16,333 68,332 99,889 4,644 8,260 7,195 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 190,261 132,325 93,663 189,528 187,546 181,723 Noninterest income 91,065 72,954 70,377 59,462 82,619 70,682 Noninterest expense 144,277 131,605 137,349 130,470 132,941 127,686 Income before taxes 137,049 73,674 26,691 118,520 137,224 124,719 Income tax (benefit) expense 26,404 11,230 (1,665 ) 22,441 26,703 24,398 Net income 110,645 62,444 28,356 96,079 110,521 100,321 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) — — — — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 106,847 62,444 28,356 96,079 110,521 100,321 Profitability and other ratios: Return on avg. assets (1) 1.26 % 0.77 % 0.40 % 1.38 % 1.62 % 1.55 % Return on avg. equity (1) 8.92 % 5.58 % 2.58 % 8.78 % 10.28 % 9.77 % Return on avg. common equity (1) 9.35 % 5.66 % 2.58 % 8.78 % 10.28 % 9.77 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 15.85 % 9.77 % 4.48 % 15.41 % 18.28 % 17.74 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (16) 16.49 % 16.41 % 14.61 % 12.24 % 12.31 % 12.88 % Net interest margin (2) 2.82 % 2.87 % 3.28 % 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.48 % Noninterest income to total revenue (3) 30.59 % 26.66 % 26.67 % 23.44 % 29.67 % 27.23 % Noninterest income to avg. assets (1) 1.07 % 0.89 % 1.00 % 0.85 % 1.21 % 1.09 % Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1) 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.96 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.98 % Efficiency ratio (4) 48.47 % 48.10 % 52.04 % 51.44 % 47.75 % 49.19 % Avg. loans to avg. deposits 85.35 % 89.72 % 96.76 % 97.61 % 97.16 % 98.66 % Securities to total assets 13.31 % 13.07 % 13.98 % 13.41 % 13.01 % 12.99 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balances Interest Rates/Yields Average Balances Interest Rates/Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 22,493,192 $ 224,482 4.04 % $ 19,216,835 $ 247,147 5.21 % Securities Taxable 2,226,008 8,276 1.48 % 1,712,265 10,655 2.47 % Tax-exempt (2) 2,194,272 15,001 3.29 % 1,795,098 13,313 3.51 % Federal funds sold and other 3,279,248 1,429 0.17 % 802,326 4,634 2.29 % Total interest-earning assets 30,192,720 $ 249,188 3.38 % 23,526,524 $ 275,749 4.78 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,866,082 1,866,223 Other nonearning assets 1,779,914 1,741,416 Total assets $ 33,838,716 $ 27,134,163 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 4,784,627 3,733 0.31 % 3,237,155 9,517 1.17 % Savings and money market 10,312,876 8,374 0.32 % 7,614,558 27,303 1.42 % Time 4,265,881 16,294 1.52 % 4,351,473 25,711 2.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 19,363,384 28,401 0.58 % 15,203,186 62,531 1.63 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 147,211 77 0.21 % 134,197 152 0.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,515,879 6,945 1.82 % 2,136,928 11,591 2.15 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 715,138 7,171 3.99 % 533,194 5,669 4.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,741,612 42,594 0.78 % 18,007,505 79,943 1.76 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,989,439 — — 4,574,821 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 28,731,051 $ 42,594 0.59 % 22,582,326 $ 79,943 1.40 % Other liabilities 341,801 286,831 Stockholders' equity 4,765,864 4,265,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,838,716 $ 27,134,163 Net interest income $ 206,594 $ 195,806 Net interest spread (3) 2.60 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (4) 2.82 % 3.43 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $7.3 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 compared to $7.5 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 would have been 2.79% compared to a net interest spread of 3.37% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balances Interest Rates/Yields Average Balances Interest Rates/Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 21,589,858 $ 687,183 4.33 % $ 18,593,509 $ 714,179 5.23 % Securities Taxable 2,103,023 28,133 1.79 % 1,779,512 36,438 2.74 % Tax-exempt (2) 2,041,199 43,421 3.41 % 1,628,742 37,541 3.67 % Federal funds sold and other 2,239,102 5,258 0.31 % 602,148 11,325 2.51 % Total interest-earning assets 27,973,182 $ 763,995 3.75 % 22,603,911 $ 799,483 4.85 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,868,118 1,856,324 Other nonearning assets 1,787,377 1,580,762 Total assets $ 31,628,677 $ 26,040,997 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 4,391,319 16,456 0.50 % 3,173,228 28,145 1.19 % Savings and money market 9,201,302 37,713 0.55 % 7,503,407 80,587 1.44 % Time 4,298,814 58,657 1.82 % 3,937,486 67,004 2.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 17,891,435 112,826 0.84 % 14,614,121 175,736 1.61 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 159,783 286 0.24 % 120,346 439 0.49 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,918,371 26,854 1.87 % 2,076,647 33,107 2.13 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 698,464 23,226 4.44 % 491,384 18,231 4.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,668,053 163,192 1.05 % 17,302,498 227,513 1.76 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,063,783 — — 4,391,400 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 26,731,836 $ 163,192 0.82 % 21,693,898 $ 227,513 1.40 % Other liabilities 335,274 212,813 Stockholders' equity 4,561,567 4,134,286 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,628,677 $ 26,040,997 Net interest income $ 600,803 $ 571,970 Net interest spread (3) 2.70 % 3.09 % Net interest margin (4) 2.97 % 3.51 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $21.3 million of taxable equivalent income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 compared to $20.9 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 would have been 2.93% compared to a net interest spread of 3.45% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Asset quality information and ratios: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 71,390 62,562 70,970 61,605 73,263 76,077 Other real estate (ORE) and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 19,445 22,105 27,182 29,487 30,049 26,658 Total nonperforming assets $ 90,835 $ 84,667 $ 98,152 $ 91,092 $ 103,312 $ 102,735 Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest $ 1,313 $ 1,982 $ 1,990 $ 1,615 $ 2,450 $ 2,733 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (5) $ 2,588 $ 3,274 $ 3,869 $ 4,850 $ 5,803 $ 7,412 Accruing purchase credit impaired loans $ 14,346 $ 14,616 $ 13,984 $ 13,249 $ 12,887 $ 12,632 Net loan charge-offs $ 13,057 $ 5,384 $ 10,155 $ 3,515 $ 4,866 $ 4,136 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 404.3 % 456.1 % 313.5 % 153.8 % 127.8 % 118.6 % As a percentage of total loans: Past due accruing loans over 30 days 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.21 % Potential problem loans (6) 0.96 % 1.12 % 1.22 % 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses (20) 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.09 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.48 % 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.55 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (8) 9.9 % 11.2 % 12.0 % 13.4 % 13.5 % 13.9 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (7) 0.23 % 0.10 % 0.20 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Wtd. avg. commercial loan internal risk ratings (6) 45.2 45.1 45.0 44.9 45.3 44.9 44.4 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.5 Interest rates and yields: Loans 4.04 % 4.16 % 4.84 % 5.00 % 5.21 % 5.22 % Securities 2.38 % 2.59 % 2.82 % 2.85 % 3.00 % 3.20 % Total earning assets 3.38 % 3.58 % 4.41 % 4.58 % 4.78 % 4.85 % Total deposits, including non-interest bearing 0.43 % 0.55 % 0.99 % 1.10 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.33 % 0.48 % 0.45 % 0.49 % FHLB advances 1.82 % 1.73 % 2.06 % 2.10 % 2.15 % 2.14 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 3.99 % 4.42 % 4.96 % 4.04 % 4.22 % 5.34 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 0.59 % 0.74 % 1.19 % 1.29 % 1.40 % 1.43 % Capital and other ratios (8): Pinnacle Financial ratios: Stockholders' equity to total assets 14.2 % 14.1 % 15.0 % 15.7 % 15.6 % 15.7 % Common equity Tier one 9.9 % 9.6 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.5 % Tier one risk-based 10.7 % 10.4 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.5 % Total risk-based 14.2 % 14.0 % 12.8 % 13.2 % 13.2 % 12.0 % Leverage 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.8 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 9.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.5 % 8.3 % 9.2 % 9.6 % 9.4 % 9.4 % Pinnacle Bank ratios: Common equity Tier one 11.3 % 11.0 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.3 % Tier one risk-based 11.3 % 11.0 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.3 % Total risk-based 12.6 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 11.3 % Leverage 8.9 % 8.9 % 10.3 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 9.8 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (19) 86.7 % 83.6 % 84.2 % 83.6 % 79.9 % 82.6 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (19) 268.8 % 275.0 % 264.1 % 268.3 % 272.8 % 288.9 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June March December September June 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Per share data: Earnings per common share – basic $ 1.42 0.83 0.37 1.26 1.45 1.31 Earnings per common share – basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.45 0.89 0.39 1.27 1.45 1.43 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.42 0.83 0.37 1.26 1.44 1.31 Earnings per common share – diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.45 0.89 0.39 1.27 1.45 1.42 Common dividends per share $ 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share at quarter end (9) $ 60.26 59.05 57.85 56.89 55.97 54.29 Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9) $ 35.68 34.43 33.20 32.45 31.60 30.26 Revenue per diluted common share $ 3.95 3.63 3.47 3.32 3.64 3.39 Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 3.94 3.63 3.47 3.32 3.63 3.47 Investor information: Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter $ 35.59 41.99 37.54 64.00 56.75 57.48 High closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 44.47 48.98 64.03 64.80 61.14 59.23 Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 33.28 33.24 31.98 54.58 50.78 52.95 Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter $ 26.49 25.98 — — — — High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 26.82 26.05 — — — — Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 25.51 25.19 — — — — Other information: Residential mortgage loan sales: Gross loans sold $ 511,969 550,704 286,703 322,228 302,473 291,813 Gross fees (10) $ 23,557 16,381 9,490 9,953 9,392 8,485 Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated 4.60 % 2.97 % 3.31 % 3.09 % 3.11 % 2.91 % Net gain on residential mortgage loans sold $ 19,453 19,619 8,583 6,044 7,402 6,011 Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (15) $ 651 (128) 463 68 417 (4,466) Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (11) $ 4,866,726 4,499,856 4,000,643 4,636,441 4,355,429 4,287,985 Trust account managed assets, at quarter end $ 2,978,035 2,908,131 2,714,582 2,942,811 2,530,356 2,425,791 Core deposits (12) $ 22,003,989 21,391,794 18,604,262 17,617,479 17,103,470 16,503,686 Core deposits to total funding (12) 76.9 % 75.8 % 75.9 % 76.2 % 74.7 % 74.9 % Risk-weighted assets $ 25,189,944 24,937,535 24,600,490 23,911,064 23,370,342 22,706,512 Number of offices 114 113 111 111 114 114 Total core deposits per office $ 193,017 189,308 167,606 158,716 150,030 144,769 Total assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 13,027 12,936 11,422 11,180 11,217 11,241 Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee $ 456.1 426.9 414.3 404.6 449.8 441.0 Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee $ 221.1 205.4 215.6 208.1 214.8 216.9 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 2,596.5 2,577.5 2,562.0 2,487.0 2,456.0 2,361.0 Associate retention rate (13) 94.4 % 94.5 % 93.5 % 92.8 % 93.2 % 93.0 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June September September September 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 206,594 200,657 195,806 600,803 571,970 Noninterest income 91,065 72,954 82,619 234,396 204,364 Total revenues 297,659 273,611 278,425 835,199 776,334 Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (651 ) 128 (417 ) (986 ) 6,009 Loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio — — — — 1,536 Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 297,008 273,739 278,008 834,213 783,879 Noninterest expense $ 144,277 131,605 132,941 413,231 374,678 Less: Other real estate (ORE) expense 1,795 2,888 655 7,098 3,424 FHLB restructuring charges 1,991 2,870 — 4,861 — Branch rationalization charges — — — — 3,189 Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 140,491 125,847 132,286 401,272 368,065 Pre-tax income $ 137,049 73,674 137,224 237,414 379,017 Provision for credit losses 16,333 68,332 8,260 184,554 22,639 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue 153,382 142,006 145,484 421,968 401,656 Adjustments noted above 3,135 5,886 238 10,973 14,158 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(14) $ 156,517 147,892 145,722 432,941 415,814 Noninterest income $ 91,065 72,954 82,619 234,396 204,364 Less: Adjustments as noted above (651 ) 128 (417 ) (986 ) 7,545 Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 90,414 73,082 82,202 233,410 211,909 Efficiency ratio (4) 48.47 % 48.10 % 47.75 % 49.48 % 48.26 % Adjustments as noted above (1.17 )% (2.13 )% (0.17 )% (1.38 )% (1.31 )% Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above) 47.30 % 45.97 % 47.58 % 48.10 % 46.95 % Total average assets $ 33,838,716 32,785,391 27,134,163 31,628,677 26,040,997 Noninterest income to average assets (1) 1.07 % 0.89 % 1.21 % 0.99 % 1.05 % Adjustments as noted above (0.01 )% 0.01 % (0.01 )% — % 0.04 % Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 1.06 % 0.90 % 1.20 % 0.99 % 1.09 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.94 % 1.75 % 1.92 % Adjustments as noted above (0.05 )% (0.07 )% (0.01 )% (0.06 )% (0.03 )% Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 1.65 % 1.54 % 1.93 % 1.69 % 1.89 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June March December September June 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 106,847 62,444 28,356 96,079 110,521 100,321 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (651 ) 128 (463 ) (68 ) (417 ) 4,466 Sale of non-prime automobile portfolio — — — — — 1,536 ORE expense 1,795 2,888 2,415 804 655 2,523 Branch rationalization charges — — — — — 3,189 FHLB restructuring charges 1,991 2,870 — — — — Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) (819 ) (1,539 ) (510 ) (192 ) (62 ) (3,062 ) Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 109,163 66,791 29,798 96,623 110,697 108,973 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.42 0.83 0.37 1.26 1.45 1.31 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (0.01 ) — — — (0.01 ) 0.06 Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio — — — — — 0.02 Adjustment due to ORE expense 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.04 Adjustment due to branch consolidation expense — — — — — 0.04 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges 0.03 0.04 — — — — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — — (0.04 ) Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 1.45 0.89 0.39 1.27 1.45 1.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.42 0.83 0.37 1.26 1.44 1.31 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (0.01 ) — — — (0.01 ) 0.06 Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio — — — — — 0.02 Adjustment due to ORE expense 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.03 Adjustment due to branch consolidation expense — — — — — 0.04 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges 0.03 0.04 — — — — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — 0.01 (0.04 ) Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 1.45 0.89 0.39 1.27 1.45 1.42 Revenue per diluted common share $ 3.95 3.63 3.47 3.32 3.64 3.39 Adjustments as noted above (0.01 ) — — — (0.01 ) 0.08 Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 3.94 3.63 3.47 3.32 3.63 3.47 Book value per common share at quarter end $ 60.26 59.05 57.85 56.89 55.97 54.29 Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets (24.58 ) (24.62 ) (24.65 ) (24.44 ) (24.37 ) (24.03 ) Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9) $ 35.68 34.43 33.20 32.45 31.60 30.26 Equity method investment (17) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 26,445 17,208 15,592 12,312 32,248 32,261 Funding cost to support investment 1,231 2,134 2,122 2,345 2,366 2,399 Pre-tax impact of BHG 25,214 15,074 13,470 9,967 29,882 29,862 Income tax expense at statutory rates 6,591 3,940 3,521 2,605 7,811 7,806 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 18,623 11,134 9,949 7,362 22,071 22,056 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.25 0.15 0.13 0.10 0.29 0.29 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.25 0.15 0.13 0.10 0.29 0.29 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September September 2020 2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 197,647 304,802 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (986 ) 6,009 Sale of non-prime automobile portfolio — 1,536 ORE expense 7,098 3,424 Branch consolidation expense — 3,189 FHLB restructuring charges 4,861 — Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) (2,868 ) (3,701 ) Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 205,752 315,259 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.62 3.99 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (0.01 ) 0.08 Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio — 0.02 Adjustment due to ORE expense 0.09 0.04 Adjustment due to branch consolidation expense — 0.04 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges 0.06 — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 2.72 4.12 Diluted earnings per common share 2.62 3.97 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (0.01 ) 0.08 Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio — 0.02 Adjustment due to ORE expense 0.09 0.04 Adjustment due to branch rationalization charges — 0.04 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges 0.06 — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 2.72 4.11 Revenue per diluted common share $ 11.06 10.11 Adjustments as noted above (0.02 ) 0.08 Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 11.04 10.19 Equity method investment (17) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 59,245 77,799 Funding cost to support investment 5,487 7,144 Pre-tax impact of BHG 53,758 70,655 Income tax expense at statutory rates 14,052 18,469 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 39,706 52,186 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.53 0.68 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.53 0.68 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June September September September 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 0.77 % 1.62 % 0.83 % 1.56 % Adjustments as noted above 0.02 % 0.05 % — % 0.04 % 0.06 % Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.28 % 0.82 % 1.62 % 0.87 % 1.62 % Tangible assets: Total assets $ 33,824,931 $ 33,342,112 $ 27,547,834 $ 33,824,931 $ 27,547,834 Less: Goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,830,652 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,830,652 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (44,713 ) (47,131 ) (39,349 ) (44,713 ) (39,349 ) Net tangible assets $ 31,960,407 $ 31,475,170 $ 25,677,833 $ 31,960,407 $ 25,677,833 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 4,787,308 $ 4,695,647 $ 4,294,630 $ 4,787,308 $ 4,294,630 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (217,126 ) (217,632 ) — (217,126 ) — Total common stockholders' equity 4,570,182 4,478,015 4,294,630 4,570,182 4,294,630 Less: Goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,830,652 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,830,652 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (44,713 ) (47,131 ) (39,349 ) (44,713 ) (39,349 ) Net tangible common equity $ 2,705,658 $ 2,611,073 $ 2,424,629 $ 2,705,658 $ 2,424,629 Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47 % 8.30 % 9.44 % 8.47 % 9.44 % Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 33,838,716 $ 32,785,391 $ 27,134,163 $ 31,628,677 $ 26,040,997 Less: Average goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,825,429 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,813,291 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (46,272 ) (48,421 ) (40,794 ) (48,308 ) (43,033 ) Net average tangible assets $ 31,972,633 $ 30,917,159 $ 25,267,940 $ 29,760,558 $ 24,184,673 Return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 0.77 % 1.62 % 0.83 % 1.56 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.13 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.33 % 0.81 % 1.74 % 0.89 % 1.69 % Adjustments as noted above 0.03 % 0.06 % — % 0.03 % 0.05 % Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.36 % 0.87 % 1.74 % 0.92 % 1.74 % Average tangible common equity: Average stockholders' equity $ 4,765,864 $ 4,499,438 $ 4,265,006 $ 4,561,567 $ 4,134,286 Less: Average preferred equity (217,535 ) (59,586 ) — (92,831 ) — Average common equity 4,548,329 4,439,852 4,265,006 4,468,736 4,134,286 Less: Average goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,825,429 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,813,291 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (46,272 ) (48,421 ) (40,794 ) (48,308 ) (43,033 ) Net average tangible common equity $ 2,682,246 $ 2,571,620 $ 2,398,783 $ 2,600,617 $ 2,277,962 Return on average equity (1) 8.92 % 5.58 % 10.28 % 5.79 % 9.86 % Adjustment due to average preferred stockholders' equity 0.43 % 0.08 % — % 0.12 % — % Return on average common equity (1) 9.35 % 5.66 % 10.28 % 5.91 % 9.86 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 6.50 % 4.11 % 8.00 % 4.24 % 8.03 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.85 % 9.77 % 18.28 % 10.15 % 17.89 % Adjustments as noted above 0.34 % 0.68 % 0.03 % 0.42 % 0.61 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1) 16.19 % 10.45 % 18.31 % 10.57 % 18.50 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans 1.28 % 1.27 % 0.48 % 1.28 % 0.48 % Impact of excluding PPP loans from total loans 0.15 % 0.14 % — % 0.15 % — % Allowance as adjusted for the above exclusion of PPP loans from total loans 1.43 % 1.41 % 0.48 % 1.43 % 0.48 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED 1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. 2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. 3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 5. Troubled debt restructurings include loans where the company, as a result of the borrower's financial difficulties, has granted a credit concession to the borrower (i.e., interest only payments for a significant period of time, extending the maturity of the loan, etc.). All of these loans continue to accrue interest at the contractual rate. Troubled debt restructurings do not include, beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, loans for which the Company has granted a deferral of interest and/or principal or other modification pursuant to the guidance issued by the FDIC providing for relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. 6. Average risk ratings are based on an internal loan review system which assigns a numeric value of 10 to 100 to all loans to commercial entities based on their underlying risk characteristics as of the end of each quarter. The risk rating scale was changed to allow for granularity, if needed, in criticized and classified risk ratings to distinguish accrual status or structural loan issues. A "10" risk rating is assigned to credits that exhibit Excellent risk characteristics, "20" exhibit Very Good risk characteristics, "30" Good, "40" Satisfactory, "50" Acceptable or Average, "60" Watch List, "70" Criticized, "80" Classified or Substandard, "90" Doubtful and "100" Loss (which are charged-off immediately). Additionally, loans rated "80" or worse that are not nonperforming or restructured loans are considered potential problem loans. Generally, consumer loans are not subjected to internal risk ratings. 7. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period. 8. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows: Equity to total assets – End of period total stockholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total stockholders' equity less end of period preferred stock, goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles. Leverage – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets. Tier I risk-based – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Total risk-based – Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses. Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. 9. Book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding. 10. Amounts are included in the statement of operations in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts. 11. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services. 12. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities. 13. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by merger. 14. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income excludes the impact of other real estate expenses and income and investment gains and losses on sales of securities. 15. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis. 16. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate for dividends paid on common shares divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per common share as of the dividend declaration date. 17. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the issuance of subordinated debt as well as the funding costs of the overall franchise. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates. 18. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent. 19. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report. 20. Effective January 1, 2020 Pinnacle Financial adopted the current expected credit loss accounting standard which requires the recognition of all losses expected to be recorded over a loan's life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006266/en/