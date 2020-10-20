Intema and PUBLIPAGE end acquisition talks

The Corporation has also entered into agreements with creditors to settle indebtedness of the Corporation in the aggregate amount of $294,975 by way of a shares-for-debt transaction at a price of $0.025 per common share of the Corporation for a total aggregate of 11,799,000 shares.

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker .com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, announces that it has ended its negotiations to acquire PUBLIPAGE, Inc., by mutual agreement with PUBLIPAGE. Intema will continue to conduct its core permission-based email marketing activities while remaining open to opportunities that will allow it to achieve its growth objectives.

The creditors include an officer who will receive a total of 800,000 shares of the Corporation. Accordingly, the debt settlement with this officer is a “related-party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions. The Corporation is relying on the exemption from the valuation requirement and the minority approval requirement pursuant to subsections 5.5 (a) and 5.7 (a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the securities do not represent more than 25% of the Corporation’s market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The debt settlement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issue.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

Forward-looking statements

