Scatec Solar ASA - Key information regarding potential subsequent offering

Oslo, Norway, 21 October 2020: Reference is made to the announcement by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 21 October 2020 concerning a private placement with gross proceeds in the amount of NOK 4,750 million and that the Company is considering to conduct a subsequent share offering of up to 2,065,248 new shares (the "Subsequent Offering") with non-tradeable subscription rights to eligible shareholders.

Date for announcement of terms: 21 October 2020

Last day including right to receive subscription rights: 20 October 2020

First day excluding right to receive subscription rights: 21 October 2020

Record Date: 22 October 2020

Maximum number of new shares: Up to 2,065,248

Subscription price: NOK 230

Shall the rights be listed: No

The Subsequent Offering is subject to (i) the general meeting making the necessary resolution to grant the board with an authorisation to increase the share capital in connection with the Repair Offering in an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on or about 12 November 2020, (ii) the board of directors resolving to initiate the Subsequent Offering, and (iii) the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Subsequent Offering, inter alia if the prevailing market price of the Company's shares trade lower than the Subscription Price and thereby making a repair offering redundant.

