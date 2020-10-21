 

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces October 2020 Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 00:58  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN) (OTCQX: WPTIF) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the month of October 2020 of US$0.0633 per unit. The distribution will be payable on November 16, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2020.

Distributions paid to Canadian unitholders (and other non-U.S. unitholders) generally will be subject to U.S. withholding tax. For a general summary of the taxation of distributions paid to Canadian unitholders, including information regarding U.S. withholding tax, please see the “Certain Canadian Federal Income Tax Considerations”, “Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations” sections of the REIT’s prospectus dated April 18, 2013, and “Risk Factors – Tax-Related Risks” in the REIT’s most recently filed annual information form, copies of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Additional tax information regarding the REIT’s distributions is also available on the REIT’s website at www.wptreit.com. Unitholders should consult their own tax advisors for advice with respect to the tax consequences of receiving a distribution from the REIT in their own circumstances.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties across 20 states in the United States consisting of approximately 31.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 99 industrial properties.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Frederiksen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer
WPT Industrial REIT
Tel: (612) 800-8501

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Gold X Mining Commences Definition Drilling and Resource Expansion Program at the Toroparu Gold ...
MediPharm Labs Launches LABS CANNABIS, A New and Innovative Family of Health and Wellness Products
Immune Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Merger Agreement Between Cytocom and ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
WPT Industrial REIT Provides Business Update
05.10.20
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results & Conference Call