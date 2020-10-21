Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report the first gold pour from its Lindero Mine located in the Province of Salta in Argentina. The pour took place today, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and produced 728 ounces of gold.



Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director, commented, “The first gold pour at Lindero, our third mine in the Americas, is a significant achievement for the Company as we advance the mine’s ramp-up phase towards commercial production in the first quarter of 2021. Lindero is a mine with reserves for a projected life of thirteen years and is a pillar in Fortuna’s asset portfolio.” Mr. Ganoza continued, “I want to take this opportunity to commend our Salta based team’s commitment and hard work in achieving this milestone, especially in the context where COVID-19 related restrictions continue to pose multiple limitations.” Mr. Ganoza concluded, “If conditions permit, we look forward to hosting an on-site inauguration ceremony of Argentina’s newest gold mine with provincial and federal authorities early next year.”