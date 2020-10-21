Montage Gold Corp. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering and Files Final Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. (“ Montage ” or the “ Company ”) today announced that it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, in connection with its initial public offering (the “ Offering ”) of 27,272,728 common shares at a price of $1.10 per share (the “ Offering Price ”) for gross proceeds of $30,000,001. Due to strong demand, the Offering was upsized by an additional $5,000,000 and the Company is very pleased to welcome its new shareholders as it looks forward to completing the initial public offering. A copy of the final prospectus in respect of the Offering is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel GMP are acting as co-lead underwriters for the Offering on behalf of a syndicate that includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, Cormark Securities Inc. and Sprott Capital Partners LP.

Montage has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the underwriters, at any time and from time to time, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the common shares issued pursuant to the Offering from Montage at the Offering Price.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 23, 2020 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Montage has received conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for the listing of its common shares, including those being issued and sold pursuant to the Offering. Listing remains subject to Montage fulfilling customary TSXV requirements. The common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol “MAU” on the Closing Date.