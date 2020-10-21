 

Burning Rock Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results and Schedules Earnings Release on November 20, 2020

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the U.S. market opens on November 20, 2020. Following the release, company management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) the same day to discuss (i) its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and (ii) its cancer early detection data to be released at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Virtual Congress 2020.

Burning Rock expects to report revenues between RMB118 million (US$17.4 million) and RMB123 million (US$18.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of 16.2% as compared to the same period in 2019 and an increase of 12.6% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, calculated using the midpoint of the estimated range.

Burning Rock has not completed preparation of its financial statements for the third quarter of 2020. The above revenue range is preliminary, inherently uncertain and subject to change as the Company completes its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 67135090
U.S.: +1 8456750437
U.K.: +44 2036214779
Hong Kong: +852 30186771
China Mobile: 4006208038
China Landline: 8008190121
Conference ID: 5637209

A replay of the third quarter 2020 conference call will be available for two weeks (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brbiotech.com/news-events/news-releases on November 20, 2020 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 185,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. 

CONTACT: Contact: minying.cheng@brbiotech.com

