Arvato Supply Chain Solutions expands location network in China / Two new warehouses put into operation (FOTO)

Shanghai and Guangzhou (ots) - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions has further

expanded its network in China with two new locations in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The supply chain and e-commerce service provider now has a total of six

distribution centers with almost 40,000 square meters of storage space in China.



"Within the past few months we have added two key sites to our footprint in line

with our strategic goal to grow our Asian business together with our

international customers," says Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Asia at Arvato Supply

Chain Solutions.





In Shanghai, the new warehouse is located in the Yangshan Free Trade Zone (FTZ).Since September, Arvato has been providing 5,000 square meters of warehousespace there for a well-known high-tech company to store, pick and pack andglobally distribute products such as AR and VR glasses. The site went live justin time to support a new product launch that started days after the firstshipments were received. Around 20 employees handle a volume of 400 palletsinbound and outbound every day. With exception of the labeling, all inboundprocesses are controlled paperless. Worldwide distribution takes place by airfreight via the nearby Pudong Airport. In addition to the geographical and theinfrastructural benefits, the Yangshan FTZ, which is supported by the Chinesegovernment, offers particular advantages in customs clearance. Goods can beimported and exported duty-free, which enables faster processes and reducescosts.Prior to this, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions had expanded its domestic (non-bonded) footprint for a customer from the automotive supplier industry byopening a 2,000 square meters warehouse in Guangzhou, the largest city in thePearl River Delta. The site compliments the existing sites in Shanghai, Kunshan,Shenzhen and Beijing. In addition to the warehouse logistics services inGuangzhou, Arvato is responsible for national distribution in the B2B businessand supplies retailer and repair centers throughout China with automotive spareparts and high-quality engine oils. Up to 100 pallets inbound and outbound areprocessed daily. "While Guangzhou is not our largest warehouse in China, it isthe first to house our new IT system: offering an almost paperless cloud basedWarehouse Management System with networked mobile devices," explains RaoulKuetemeier. Among other things Pick-by-voice systems, text recognition, RFhandhelds, ring scanners and portable label printing equipment are used forthis. Raoul Kuetemeier: "The automation of processes and sites with moretechnology and intelligent systems is an essential part of the digitizationstrategy of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. The solutions must be scalable,flexible, globally deployable and reliable." The automotive supplier's businesshas been carried out smoothly since the warehouse went into operation and is anexpansion of the existing business in Beijing, North China. Raoul Kuetemeiercontinues: "Our overall aim is to provide innovative services to our clients inAsia and with this go-live we have a great showcase of our capabilities and moreimportantly a satisfied customer. We are well positioned for further growth."About Arvato Supply Chain Solutions:Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is an innovative and international leading serviceprovider in the field of supply chain management and e-commerce. Partners cometogether with industry specialists in the fields of Telecommunication, Hightech,Entertainment, Corporate Information Management, Healthcare, Consumer Productsand Publisher. About 15,000 employees work together to provide practical andrelevant solutions and services worldwide. Using the latest digital technology,Arvato develops, operates and optimizes complex global supply chains ande-commerce platforms, as the strategic growth partner for its customers. Arvatocombines the know-how of its employees with the right technology and appropriatebusiness processes to measurably increase the productivity and performance ofits partners.For more information, please visit http://www.arvato-supply-chain.com .Contact:Sonja GroßHead of Marketing & CommunicationsArvato Supply Chain SolutionsPhone: +49 5241 80-41897mailto:sonja.gross@arvato.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132893/4739671OTS: Arvato Supply Chain Solutions