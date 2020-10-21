EQS-News Zur Rose Group accelerates growth in third quarter 2020
Press release
Zur Rose Group accelerates growth in third quarter 2020
- Revenue growth of 15.3 per cent in third quarter and considerable increase quarter-on-quarter
- Number of active customers across the Group rises to 9.8 million
- Share of the online pharmacy market in Germany rises to 43 per cent
- First shop-in-shop pharmacy opened in French-speaking Switzerland
- Implementation of the platform strategy moving ahead rapidly
- Market launch of full-service infrastructure for e-prescriptions in Germany
- Full year outlook confirmed
In the third quarter of 2020 the Zur Rose Group generated revenue of CHF 435.3 million (including Medpex and Apotal[1]), equivalent to a significant 15.3 per cent rise in local currency terms. The Group also saw a considerable increase in growth from the subdued previous quarter, which was affected by the coronavirus. Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 came to CHF 1,245.2 million, giving growth of 11.2 per cent in local currency terms. Compared to the previous quarter, the number of active customers at the Zur Rose Group[2] rose by 600,000 in the third quarter to 9.8 million. At the same time, the share in the online pharmacy market in Germany increased by 7 per cent to 43 per cent as a result of the acquisition of Apotal.
Considerable growth in all markets
All three segments - Germany, Switzerland and Europe - posted considerable year-on-year growth in revenue in the third quarter. Despite the deliberate reduction of marketing activities for paper prescriptions until e-prescriptions are brought in, the Group managed to boost revenue in Germany by 18.1 per cent in local currency terms (including Medpex and Apotal). For the first nine months, growth was 11.7 per cent in local currency terms. In the Swiss home market, Zur Rose achieved revenue growth of 7.3 per cent in the third quarter and 6.1 per cent in the first nine months, considerably ahead of the growth in the market. The marketplace business in the Europe segment is growing very rapidly in general and reported revenue up 59.7 per cent in local currency terms in the third quarter and 79.2 per cent in the first nine months.
Zur Rose and Medbase open the first shop-in-shop pharmacy in French-speaking Switzerland
Zur Rose and Medbase, the Migros healthcare provider, are continuing to roll out the shop-in-shop concept with a focus on French-speaking Switzerland. In December 2020 the joint venture partners will open their first shop-in-shop pharmacy in western Switzerland in the Migros supermarket in Crissier in the canton of Vaud. Zur Rose is keen to use the presence in French-speaking Switzerland to expand its mail-order business there as well.
Rapid implementation of the platform strategy in Germany and Switzerland
Patients are increasingly acting as the driver of digital development (especially given the background of the current COVID-19 pandemic) and demanding new ways of interacting. One clear sign of this trend is the increased number of telemedical consultations at TeleClinic, which was acquired at the end of July. In the third quarter of 2020, Germany's largest provider of telemedicine saw doctors' consultations rise fivefold to around 18,000. Digital medical services are clearly meeting a rising patient need.
This is one more reason why the Zur Rose Group is continuing to drive forwards its digital ambitions. The launch of a first version of the DocMorris marketplace app is scheduled for the fourth quarter. The app eventually allows customers to choose whether to redeem their electronic prescriptions at a local pharmacy or online and enjoy further user-friendly applications ranging all the way to telemedical services as a major element of the healthcare platform. At the same time, pharmacy partners are able to offer their products and services, giving them easy, direct access to e-commerce. The intention is also to launch the marketplace model in Switzerland under the Zur Rose brand in 2021.
Again focusing on customer needs, in September 2020 Zur Rose launched the new digital medicines assistant Medi+ in Switzerland, jointly with health insurer KPT. Medi+ supports patients in taking and dealing with their medicines, helping to increase patient safety and avoid incorrect medication and the associated follow-up costs.
eHealth-Tec launches full-service infrastructure for electronic prescriptions
Zur Rose subsidiary eHealth-Tec fully completed the technical expansion of its eRx infrastructure during the third quarter. The use of cutting-edge authentication procedures for all eRx users and end-to-end encryption mean the eHealth-Tec solution meets the highest security requirements. Use of the server infrastructure of regio iT GmbH based in Aachen, one of the largest municipal IT service providers and a proven expert in handling citizen and customer data, ensures full confidentiality and availability. regio iT also acts as the Trust Center that securely administers the QR codes and associated encryption. In terms of functionality, the eRx infrastructure fully maps the intended structure of gematik (the software service provider of the Federal Ministry of Health) and is already available to doctors, patients and pharmacies. The technical connection to the medatixx practice software has been completed and the roll-out to doctors has taken place. Statutory health insurance will therefore see a steady rise in eRx volumes over the next few months though the "e-prescription Germany" pilot project being run by Techniker Krankenkasse and the participating statutory health insurers. Electronic prescriptions from private health insurers can now be used by patients across the entire supply chain from doctor to pharmacy. The multi-app facility in the eHealth-Tec solution also allows additional partners to be connected quickly and smoothly.
"By focusing on driving ahead the platform strategy with the eHealth-Tec e-prescription solution, which is being used by various healthcare players in model projects, and with almost 10 million active customers, we are well positioned as Europe's largest online pharmacy to successfully implement the long-term growth strategy", emphasises Walter Oberhänsli, CEO of the Zur Rose Group.
Outlook
The Zur Rose Group confirms the outlook for the full year 2020. Including the sales of medpex, Apotal and TeleClinic, management is expecting growth of more than 10 per cent for the full year 2020. The expectation is to break even at the adjusted EBITDA level in 2020 before expenditure on additional growth initiatives, especially in electronic prescriptions and European opportunities. From next year onwards the Group expects considerable growth in prescription drugs and confirms the medium-term revenue outlook of more than CHF 3 billion. The medium-term EBITDA margin target, adjusted for growth initiatives, is around 8 per cent. The mandatory introduction of electronic prescriptions from 2022 and the implementation of the healthcare eco-system are also creating relevant potential for revenue and profit.
|Revenue, in CHF thousands (unaudited)
|1.7.-30.9.2020
|1.7.-30.9.2019
|Change
|Zur Rose Group including Medpex/Apotal
|435,260
|385,482
|12.9%
|Zur Rose Group including Medpex/Apotal, in local currency
|444,382
|385,482
|15.3%
|Zur Rose Group
|368,456
|331,985
|11.0%
|Zur Rose Group, in local currency
|375,389
|331,985
|13.1%
|Markets
|Germany including Medpex/Apotal
|274,659
|239,594
|14.6%
|Germany including Medpex/Apotal, in local currency
|258,142
|218,646
|18.1%
|Germany
|207,855
|186,097
|11.7%
|Germany, in local currency
|195,355
|169,864
|15.0%
|Switzerland
|146,099
|136,209
|7.3%
|Rest of Europe
|15,566
|10,059
|54.7%
|Europe, in local currency
|14,630
|9,159
|59.7%
|Business models
|B2C including Medpex/Apotal
|309,305
|271,628
|13.9%
|B2C
|242,501
|218,131
|11.2%
|Professional Services
|111,453
|104,175
|7.0%
|Marketplace
|15,566
|10,059
|54.7%
|Revenue, in CHF thousands (unaudited)
|1.1.-30.9.2020
|1.1.-30.9.2019
|Change
|Zur Rose Group including Medpex/Apotal
|1,245,181
|1,156,754
|7.6%
|Zur Rose Group including Medpex/Apotal, in local currency
|1,286,260
|1,156,754
|11.2%
|Zur Rose Group
|1,066,453
|1,000,346
|6.6%
|Zur Rose Group, in local currency
|1,098,501
|1,000,346
|9.8%
|Markets
|Germany including Medpex/Apotal
|765,362
|719,679
|6.3%
|Germany including Medpex/Apotal, in local currency
|719,363
|643,891
|11.7%
|Germany
|586,634
|563,271
|4.1%
|Germany, in local currency
|551,376
|503,953
|9.4%
|Switzerland
|434,856
|409,792
|6.1%
|Rest of Europe
|47,620
|27,916
|70.6%
|Europe, in local currency
|44,758
|24,976
|79.2%
|Business models
|B2C including Medpex/Apotal
|866,810
|814,372
|6.4%
|B2C
|688,082
|657,964
|4.6%
|Professional Services
|333,408
|315,099
|5.8%
|Marketplace
|47,620
|27,916
|70.6%
Investors and analyst contact
Christoph Herrmann, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49
Media contact
Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Agenda
21 January 2021 Sales 2020
18 March 2021 2020 Full-Year Results
20 April 2021 First Quarter Trading Update
29 April 2021 Annual General Meeting
Zur Rose Group
The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace in southern Europe for consumer health, beauty and personal care products commonly sold in pharmacies. The company is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. Zur Rose employs more than 1,800 people at sites in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France. In 2019 it generated revenue of CHF 1,569 million (including medpex) and currently has around ten million active customers in core European markets.
With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management using AI-supported applications and new technology. Zur Rose is furthermore actively driving ahead its positioning as a comprehensive provider of healthcare services. By creating a digital healthcare platform - the Zur Rose ecosystem - it networks products and digital services from qualified providers. The contribution made by Zur Rose will be to take these offerings to customers and patients and to make a relevant selection. The aim is to provide people with a seamless accompaniment and empower them to manage their own health optimally using products and digital solutions.
The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information please see zurrosegroup.com.
[1] As the separation of the mail-order business has not yet been completed, Medpex and Apotal had only a minor impact on the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group.
[2] Customers supplied by the Zur Rose Group, either directly or through its partners (including Apotal).
